Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster”
Over the course of their long-standing relationship, Concepts and Nike have delivered countless collaborative releases. But neither their Air Max 1s nor their various set of Kyries can rival the legend of the boutique’s “Lobster” Dunks. And following many a different colorway over the years, said collection is nearly ready to usher in its latest catch: the “Orange Lobster.”
sneakernews.com
The UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 Low SP “Pink Prime” Releases On November 18th
Earlier this week, UNDEFEATED ushered in the very first drop of their Nike Air Force 1 “Multi-Color Patent” pack. And while the inaugural colorway hit additional shelves outside of the brand’s own channels, the next — the “Pink Prime” — is not quite as lucky, as it’ll be releasing on November 18th exclusively through UNDEFEATED.com.
sneakernews.com
The Archetypal adidas Stan Smith Returns To Its Original Tooling
Since 1997 the adidas Originals banner has proffered numerous trips through the German brand’s extensive archives, returning with original constructions of their most famed silhouettes. Having been over a decade since the silhouette was retooled, the adidas Stan Smith 80s is returning to its native fabrication featuring premium buttery leathers and 80s style proportions.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found” Headlines This Week’s Best Releases
November is already off to an exciting start, with several high profile sneakers having landed in the first two weeks. And come very soon, we’ll be able to try our hand at securing what is arguably the most-anticipated release of the year: the Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found.” Leading up to the pair’s official debut, however, are a number of equally exciting drops, which come from the camps of Nike proper, Converse, and Reebok.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Dub Zero Gears Up For Valentine’s Day
For many lonely hearts, Valentine’s Day is less about finding love and more about copping sneakers, as brands industry-wide have pulled out all the stops for their commemorative releases. And while Nike has led the charge the last few years, Jordan Brand is now getting in on the action, dressing up this Jordan Dub Zero in an occasion-appropriate colorway.
Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress
Ashanti took to Instagram to give us style goals in a Rick Owens dress and she looks amazing!
Meagan Good Chicly Blooms in 3D Rose Dress & Strappy Heels at Ebony Power 100
Meagan Good turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 Ebony Power 100 at the Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 30. The “Day Shift” actress wore a satin black Kamilla Purshie strapless dress that featured a hot pink inseam that followed into a rose design that captured the torso of the gown. The fitted dress also featured a high slit. The satin gown is from the designer’s spring 2022 couture collection. Good paired the dress with long sheer black gloves. Adding sparkles to the look, Good accessorized with oversized diamond studs designed by Anabela Chan. As for her footwear, the actress...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Penny 2 Gets “Rosewood” Accents
If the Air Penny 2 is following the roadmap of the Air Penny 1, we can fully expect the return of original colorways in addition to the recent collaborative drops with Social Status.Until then, Nike has presented a variety of Air Penny 2 colorways fit for 2022/2023, like this newly revealed “Rosewood” iteration.
sneakernews.com
Bright Volt Illuminates The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021
2023 is weeks away, but Nike is still going strong with the Vapormax Flyknit 2021 model — a derivative of the Vapormax Flyknit 2020 originally made for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Keeping to the slimmed down construction, this Vapormax Flyknit boasts the brand’s Move To Zero trademarks via the...
sneakernews.com
Phrarrell’s adidas NMD Hu Animal Print Gets A Greyscale Makeover
Fresh off the launch of JOOPITER, Pharrell Williams has revisited his adidas NMD Hu Animal Print collaboration, bringing a tame greyscale arrangement to it. Primeknit and Boost make up the upper and midsole, respectively, with both materials abandoning the eye-catching gold and blue tones they’ve donned before. Instead, the tried-and-proven combination of components favors varying shades of grey, with the upper boasting darker tones. Embroidered animal print patterns throughout the top-half also follow suit, although their partly-black makeup delivers decent contrast to Williams’ latest adidas project. Hits of light grey land across the laces, inner-lining, semi-translucent profile guards and TPU plugs, further injecting a muted aesthetic to the sneakers. A single hit of glowing green animates the trefoil logo at the back, which may boast glow-in-the-dark capabilities.
sneakernews.com
Kevin Durant’s Nike KD 15 Appears in “All-Star” Colors
Following a demolition of the Knicks in tandem with his first triple-double of the season Wednesday night, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have steered themselves back on track after a litany of detractors including Kyrie Irving’s suspension and the firing of Steve Nash. Tumultuous as things may seem, the two-time champion remains a shoe-in for February’s All-Star game, in which he’s missed the past two due to injury.
sneakernews.com
The Nike LeBron 20 Gets Ready For Christmas
Despite not finding success on the hardwood with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James has been making a killing with his Nike LeBron 20 silhouette. Recently, the Zoom Air-cushioned design emerged in a festive ensemble perfect for Christmas. While not an homage to the Nike Kobe 6 “Grinch” that debuted...
sneakernews.com
Junya Watanabe Clothes The New Balance Niobium Concept 2 In All-Black
Though first brought to life by way of a crossover between Snow Peak and New Balance, the Niobium Concept 2 has since become a part of the footwear brand’s inline catalog. And following the release of several GR colorways, the two-way silhouette is now joining forces with another renowned name in Japanese fashion: Junya Watanabe MAN.
sneakernews.com
The SOULGOODS x Nike Dunk High Collection Distills Three Decades Of Basketball, Music, And Art
For their debut collection with Nike, SOULGOODS is crafting not just one but three different iterations of the Dunk High, all of which come together to tell a story that spans three decades: the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s. Highlighting the growth of sneaker culture and the communities across...
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 2 Low “UNC To Chicago”
2022 has seen Jordan Brand make a concerted effort toward reinvigorating its offerings of the Air Jordan 2. From its widely-regarded collaborative propositions with J. Balvin and Titan to the silhouette’s increased slate of inline colorways, the two franchises most widely associated with His Airness are next dressing the aforementioned model.
Lauren London And PUMA Collaborate For L.A. Love Story Collection
Lauren London has teamed up with PUMA to drop new looks for their second collaboration. The L.A. Love Story collection is described as a physical manifestation of the actress’ love for her hometown, which celebrates and honors the community and city that has shaped her. More from VIBE.comCardi B And Reebok Unveil New "Let Me Be…Next Level Energy" CollectionLenny S Talks Puma's "For All Time" And What It Takes To Be A ClassicPUMA And The Marathon Clothing Unveil A New Collection The collection includes footwear, namely the PUMA Suede, Slipstream, and the Leadcat Slide. Additionally, unisex apparel pieces are available, including a...
Rihanna Rocks Black Mini & Lace Up Sandals Holding Hands With A$AP Rocky For His Whisky Launch: Photos
Rihanna, 34, supported her boyfriend A$AP Rocky‘s latest project when she showed up to a launch party with him at the Fleur Room. The bash celebrated the release of his new blended Canadian whisky from Mercer + Prince and they both turned heads in matching black fashionable outfits. RiRi rocked a long-sleeved black velvet dress with an opening in the bottom front under a black coat and gloves while A$AP, 34, donned a black leather blazer-style coat over a white top and jeans.
sneakernews.com
Pharrell Extends The Tongues For His adidas Samba Humanrace Collaboration
The adidas Samba is currently enjoying quite the moment, with many fawning over the sneaker’s vegan-constructed variant and collaborative colorways with the likes of Wales Bonner. And though previously hailed as “the shoe of the Summer,” the Three Stripes icon has not yet fallen out relevance halfway into the Fall/Winter, as it continues to align itself with some of the biggest names in the German sportswear brand’s extended family.
sneakernews.com
The Maison Margiela x Reebok TZ Pump Celebrates 22 Years Of The Pump Omni Zone II
From the Club C to the Instapump Fury, Maison Margiela has recontextualized many of Reebok’s most iconic sneakers, shining their time-honored designs through a more high fashion lens. And for the two’s last collaborative effort of the year, they’re shining a spotlight on the Pump Omni Zone II, taking a 3D scan of an aged, archived pair for the creation of the pre-distressed TZ Pump.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Shows Off The Rarest Shoes In His Collection
DJ Khaled’s sneaker collection is insane. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest moguls in the music industry at this point. Thanks to social media, Khaled was able to up his status and is now a household name. He is one of the best artist curators we have ever seen, as he is constantly putting the biggest artists on one track.
Comments / 0