Lauren London has teamed up with PUMA to drop new looks for their second collaboration. The L.A. Love Story collection is described as a physical manifestation of the actress’ love for her hometown, which celebrates and honors the community and city that has shaped her. More from VIBE.comCardi B And Reebok Unveil New "Let Me Be…Next Level Energy" CollectionLenny S Talks Puma's "For All Time" And What It Takes To Be A ClassicPUMA And The Marathon Clothing Unveil A New Collection The collection includes footwear, namely the PUMA Suede, Slipstream, and the Leadcat Slide. Additionally, unisex apparel pieces are available, including a...

4 DAYS AGO