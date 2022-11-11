UPDATED-Minkah OUT, starting guard questionable

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – UPDATED-Steelers ruled out Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for Sunday's game against the Saints due to an appendix injury. Safety Elijah Riley elevated to the active roster as corner William Jackson was played on the Injured/Reserve list with a back injury.

The hamstring injury returns for corner Ahkello Witherspoon as he is out for Sunday. Jackson only able to practice Wednesday of last week and has been out all of this week with his back injury. He was ruled out.

Moving right to the good news-linebacker Myles Jack listed as a full participant after missing the first two days with a knee injury. Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (knee) listed as full as he progressed from did not practice to limited to full. Levi Wallace (shoulder) practiced full all week. All are cleared to play.

A pair are questionable-linebacker Malik Reed who was limited on Friday due to personal reasons and starting guard Kevin Dotson. He was limited and left practice on Friday with an abdomen injury. He’s started every game this year beating out Kendrick Green. If Dotson can’t go, it’s veteran Jesse Davis filling that spot.

He came over in a trade at the end of August, now Davis would be in line to make his first start and first time on offense as he’s played 16 snaps so far in black and gold, all on special teams.

“I think I feel pretty good with them,” Davis said Friday. “Obviously I haven’t played a game with them, but comfortability is pretty good.”

He said he’s been spending time with his teammates on and off the field. Davis Said Mason Cole, James Daniels and Chukwuma Okorafor do a good job or organizing and hosting dinners and just hanging out.

“It’s not too hard, the longer you’ve been in the league,” the six-year vet said of understanding the Steelers scheme. “The offenses are similar in their own way. It’s not terrible hard, it’s understanding the technique of the coach of the O-line. It varies from team-to-team.”

The 6’6”, 318-pound Davis said he likes Steelers Offensive Line Coach Pat Meyer and believes he’s done a good job with the group.

“I feel the guys have been jelling well together,” Davis said. “It’s about understanding the scheme that week and the plays that week. So far, I think I’ve done pretty well.”

The 31-year-old has started 72 career NFL games, all with the Dolphins from 2017-2021.