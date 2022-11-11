Sunday nights once again belong to Yellowstone. In your face, House of the Dragon!. The fifth season of Taylor Sheridan’s epic western finally debuts tonight on Paramount Network. Fans are being treated to a special two-hour premiere event, which will include the first two Season 5 episodes. The first installment (“One Hundred Years is Nothing”), follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as he becomes the new Governor of Montana. Per Paramount, “as John settles into the power of his new office, he makes a bold move to protect the Yellowstone Ranch from his opponents. The second episode of the new season (“The Sting of Wisdom”) centers on a a new formidable opponent from Market Equities making their way to Montana.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO