Read full article on original website
Related
What Time Does ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere? How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Live on Paramount Network
Sunday nights once again belong to Yellowstone. In your face, House of the Dragon!. The fifth season of Taylor Sheridan’s epic western finally debuts tonight on Paramount Network. Fans are being treated to a special two-hour premiere event, which will include the first two Season 5 episodes. The first installment (“One Hundred Years is Nothing”), follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as he becomes the new Governor of Montana. Per Paramount, “as John settles into the power of his new office, he makes a bold move to protect the Yellowstone Ranch from his opponents. The second episode of the new season (“The Sting of Wisdom”) centers on a a new formidable opponent from Market Equities making their way to Montana.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Ratings: How Many People Watched?
Yellowstone knocked it out of the ballpark… again! Variety reports that the Season 5 two-episode premiere drew in 8.8 million viewers on Paramount Network, compared to the 8 million total viewers from last year, which was a 104% increase from Season 3. When factoring broadcasts on Paramount, CMT, TV...
Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere
It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series. Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone. The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason. Is she the most […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Rebecca Godfrey Dies: True-Crime Author Whose ‘Under The Bridge’ Is In Development At Hulu Was 54
Rebecca Godfrey, the author whose best-selling true-crime book Under the Bridge was ordered to series by Hulu just more than a month ago, has died of lung cancer at a New York City hospital. She was 54. Her passing on Oct. 3 is just now being widely reported. Godfrey’s death was confirmed by agent Christy Fletcher to The New York Times. Just a week before her death, Hulu announced that it had ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Godfrey’s book about the 1997 murder of a 14-year-old Canadian girl who went to join friends at a...
11 Best New Movies on Netflix: November 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch
Netflix is serving up a feast of content with some downright delectable films and specials all November long to carry us through Thanksgiving and beyond. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to woo you with soft moments and charming comedy, and more. Whether you’re looking for something intense, informative, or romantic, Netflix has got you covered with plenty to feel thankful for. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this November.
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
7 new Netflix releases in November: From Christmas movies to documentaries
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' First Trailer Released Ahead of Paramount+ Premiere
Yellowstone prequel 1923 gets its first teaser trailer from Paramount+. The limited series tells the story of the Dutton family in the early 20th century and stars Hollywood legend Harrison Ford and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The trailer was released during the Paramount Network premiere of Yellowstone's fifth season. Patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) are the focus of showrunner Taylor Sheridan's project that examines "the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home." The 80-year-old Indiana Jones star will play a leading role in a dramatic television series for the first time. Additionally, the series stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry) and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).
CNET
4 TV Shows to Watch on Peacock After 'Yellowstone'
So you've checked out all four Yellowstone seasons available on Peacock? Assuming you're still hanging on to that subscription -- we've got you covered with a roundup of four more amazing TV shows to stream right now. Peacock's catalog offers a mix of original TV programming and past and current...
Netflix's Our Universe Explores How Animals Have Shaped the World — with Morgan Freeman's Help
PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at Our Universe, six-part series featuring stories "from the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle" which will premiere on Netflix Tuesday, Nov. 22 Narrated by Morgan Freeman, a six-part show exploring the connections between all living things from the farthest star down to the tiniest cell in a blade of grass is coming to Netflix. PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at Our Universe — a documentary series from streaming giant Netflix, produced by BBC Studios. The show promises to take...
‘Yellowstone’ on Hulu Streaming Info: How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 On Hulu
We’re catching up on a lot of TV this weekend. The new season of Megan Ganz and Rob McElhenney’s sensational workplace comedy Mythic Quest just premiered on Apple TV+, Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King is about to debut on Paramount+, and that Love Is Blind Season 3 reunion special isn’t going to watch itself, ya know what I mean? But the big premiere of the weekend is, of course, Yellowstone. The Kevin Costner-led western returns for Season 5 on Sunday with back-to-back episodes. You can watch the show live on Paramount Network (but not Paramount+) or through a variety of over-the-top services...
How To Watch Paramount Network Without Cable
It’s a big Taylor Sheridan weekend in the streaming world as Tulsa King debuts on Paramount+ and the fifth season of Yellowstone premieres on Paramount Network (but not Paramount+). Season 5 of the Kevin Costner-led western is set to premiere Sunday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET with back-to-back...
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
SFGate
Magnolia Pictures Buys Olivia Colman Road-Trip Comedy ‘Joyride’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Magnolia Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to “Joyride,” a road-trip comedy starring Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Charlie Reid. The indie studio will release the film in theaters and on demand on Dec. 23. The picture was directed by Emer Reynolds (“Songs for While I’m Away”) and written by...
Tri-City Herald
Here’s why ‘Yellowstone’ airs on the Paramount Network, but not Paramount Plus
Even though “Yellowstone” is produced by the Paramount Network, a prior deal with NBCUniversal is why the show is not streaming on the network’s own service, Paramount Plus. “Yellowstone” aired its two-hour Season 5 premiere Sunday night, throwing the Dutton family into politics with Kevin Costner’s “John...
TV Fanatic
Yellowstone Breaks Premiere Records With Season 5 Premiere
Yellowstone continues to be a force in the ratings for Paramount Network. The highly anticipated Yellowstone Season 5 premiere drew a cumulative 12.1 million viewers. These numbers include simulcasts on CMT, TV Land, Pop, and Sunday-night encores. The numbers showcase that interest in the Taylor Sheridan-created drama is not waning.
Collider
'True Lies' Series Sets February Premiere Date at CBS
True Lies series inspired by director James Cameron’s 1994 hit action comedy of the same name has set a release date for next year, Deadline has reported. The series was initially ordered to pilot in February, last year, by CBS but was then delayed for further development. It comes from showrunner Matt Nix, who also wrote the pilot script, and director Anthony Hemingway, while Cameron serves as an executive producer. The series features Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in the leading roles in an ensemble cast.
Comments / 0