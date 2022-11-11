ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

SFGate

California wins leave GOP poised to seize US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

MacKenzie Scott acknowledges another $2B in donations

NEW YORK (AP) — Megadonor and novelist MacKenzie Scott announced almost $2 billion in donations to 343 organizations in a short blog post Monday, emphasizing her interest in supporting people from underserved communities. In her first post in nearly eight months, Scott showcased her donations to numerous funds as...
MINNESOTA STATE

