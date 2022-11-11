Bears list CB Jaylon Johnson, RG Teven Jenkins as questionable against Lions

(670 The Score) The Bears on Friday listed cornerback Jaylon Johnson (oblique) and right guard Teven Jenkins (hip) as questionable to play against the Lions on Sunday.

Johnson and Jenkins each landed on the Bears' injury report Thursday, when they were limited in practice. They were also limited in their work Friday. Johnson missed three games earlier this season with a quad injury.

The Bears also ruled out cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) for Sunday, while defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) is doubtful to play. Chicago will likely turn to rookie Kyler Gordon to start in Vildor's place on the outside, while rookie Jaylon Jones would step in at cornerback if Johnson can't play. Veteran Michael Schofield is likely to start at right guard if Jenkins can't play.

The Bears (3-6) and Lions (2-6) kick off at noon CT on Sunday from Soldier Field.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

