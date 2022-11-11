ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jason Pinkston: Growing confidence in Browns; defense has to play lights out down the stretch

By Afternoon Drive On The Fan
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NnXUM_0j7ha2BI00

Former Browns offensive lineman Jason Pinkston joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the confidence in the Browns' ability to win two in-a-row, whether a win over the Dolphins would put this team back into the playoff picture, the MVP for this team through eight games, the key for the defense with better performances in the last two games, the team's positioning with Deshaun Watson's eventual return and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy