Jason Pinkston: Growing confidence in Browns; defense has to play lights out down the stretch
Former Browns offensive lineman Jason Pinkston joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the confidence in the Browns' ability to win two in-a-row, whether a win over the Dolphins would put this team back into the playoff picture, the MVP for this team through eight games, the key for the defense with better performances in the last two games, the team's positioning with Deshaun Watson's eventual return and more.
Comments / 0