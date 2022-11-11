ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence hosts annual Veteran’s Day celebration

By Addison Willmon
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Florence hosted its annual Veteran’s Day celebration at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum on Friday, November 11.

The city held a presentation that included music, prayers, and stories from several local veterans. It also included the playing of Taps and the laying of a wreath.

98-year-old Nav veteran Roy Stevens told News 19 that he always feels appreciated in the Shoals community, but events like these are a helpful reminder too.

“It’s wonderful that people who are veterans and non-veterans and their families will come out to listen, and to talk with us, and to shake our hands,” Stevens said. “That’s great.”

During the presentation, another veteran talked about ways for the community to show their appreciation to veterans.

He mentioned there are dozens of ways to show appreciation, which can range from calling the family of a lost veteran to volunteering at other Veteran’s Day events.

