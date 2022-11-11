ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Semi in fiery turnpike crash was carrying pot pies

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

ELYRIA , Ohio (WJW) — A trailer that separated from its semi truck and crashed, bursting into flames along the Ohio Turnpike early Friday, was carrying Marie Callender’s frozen pot pies , according to North Ridgeville firefighters who helped contain the blaze.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. along the turnpike in Elyria, just past state Route 57.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 2023 Kenworth truck driven by a Florida man was carrying a 53-foot trailer. The truck was heading east in the right lane when the trailer separated, overtaking the truck on its left. It then side-swiped the truck, forcing it off the road and into a concrete bridge wall, according to a news release.

“The trailer, which contained assorted food items and containers, continued east and came to a stop off the right side of the road against a guard rail where it caught fire and became fully engulfed,” reads the release.

Firefighters from Elyria and North Ridgeville responded. One North Ridgeville crew alone used about 2,000 gallons of water, according to the department’s Facebook post .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20a8vU_0j7hZpE300
(Courtesy of North Ridgeville Firefighters IAFF Local 2129)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Wev8_0j7hZpE300
(Courtesy of North Ridgeville Firefighters IAFF Local 2129)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJrRe_0j7hZpE300
(Courtesy of North Ridgeville Firefighters IAFF Local 2129)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ync72_0j7hZpE300
(Courtesy of North Ridgeville Firefighters IAFF Local 2129)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9HYN_0j7hZpE300
(Courtesy of North Ridgeville Firefighters IAFF Local 2129)

All three eastbound lanes of the turnpike were closed for more about 2 1/2 hours, backing up traffic for about seven miles, according to the patrol.

As of 2:40 p.m. Friday, two of the lanes had been reopened. Clean-up crews were still working in the closed right lane, according to the patrol.

Life Care EMS treated the driver, who sustained a minor injury and was not taken to a hospital.

Patrol investigators determined the trailer, which was hitched in Indiana, was never properly secured and had loosened over time. The driver, Rionne Jackson of Miami, was cited for operating an unsafe vehicle.

Comments / 12

WTF$
4d ago

Noooo , not pot pies ! I would have came down and brought my fork !

Reply(1)
8
 

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

