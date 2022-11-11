ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Two Browns starters out Sunday in Miami

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8o11_0j7hZBML00

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku, one of their top offensive players, on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Orange & Brown

Owusu-Koramoah, who also missed the Browns’ Oct. 31 win over Cincinnati with a sprained right knee, was ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski after practice. Owusu-Koramoah wore a brace during the portion of the indoor workout open to reporters.

Watch: Thieves use excavator in ATM smash-and-grabs

Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah did not have a setback.

The Browns (3-5) also will be without Njoku, who is second on the team with 34 catches for 418 yards. He’ll miss his second straight game with a high ankle sprain suffered on Oct. 23 against Baltimore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0zT7_0j7hZBML00
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 23-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Tree falls on car in NE Ohio with driver inside

Owusu-Koramoah’s absence is another blow to Cleveland’s linebacking corps, which has been decimated by injuries this season. Anthony Walker Jr. (quadriceps) and Jacob Phillips (pectoral) both sustained season-ending injuries.

Cleveland is getting back Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller. Ward missed three games with a concussion while Teller sat for two games with a calf injury.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10

The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
CLEVELAND, OH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns

Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday: Tua keeps it going — and gets ‘M-V-P!’ chant Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got an “MVP” chant in the third quarter from the crown at Hard Rock Stadium. Tagovailoa was 25 of 32 for 285 yards, three touchdowns and with no interceptions for a 135.0 passer rating. Tagovailoa ...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

75K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy