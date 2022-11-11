ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Bucs, Seahawks praise 'electric' atmosphere at Munich game

MUNICH (AP) — Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Goodell: More NFL games likely for Germany, possibly soon

MUNICH (AP) — The NFL plans to play more regular-season games in Germany, possibly sooner than expected. League commissioner Roger Goodell told a fan forum in Munich on Saturday that the NFL will stage "at least" four games in Germany through 2025. The current agreement includes Sunday's first game...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Former Cincinnati Bengals Drew Plitt and AJ McCarron selected as XFL quarterbacks

XFL head coaches announced their quarterback selections, with the Arlington Renegades taking former Loveland High School standout and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Drew Plitt, and the St. Louis Battlehawks adding former Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron. Plitt completed all six of his attempts in the Bengals' first preseason game against Arizona. Cincinnati waived him in...
CINCINNATI, OH
KING 5

Winnipeg Jets defeat Seattle Kraken 3-2 in overtime

SEATTLE (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored 54 seconds into overtime on Sunday night, capping a dramatic comeback as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken, 3-2. Scheifele’s goal was his second of the night. He also scored in the second period. Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler forced overtime with 3.9...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Fans describe unforgettable experience at Seahawks game in Munich

MUNICH, Germany — On game day, we like to root for our hometown heroes, but when your hometown is half a world away, you get all kinds of fans. Outside Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, fans gathered more than five hours before the Seahawks and Buccaneers Sunday match-up to soak it all in. Many traveled from America to be here. But European NFL fans had an impressive showing at the league's first-ever regular season game in Germany.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy