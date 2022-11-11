Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Work speeds up at Washington shipyardDoug StewartEverett, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Related
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Bucs, Seahawks praise 'electric' atmosphere at Munich game
MUNICH (AP) — Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward.
Goodell: More NFL games likely for Germany, possibly soon
MUNICH (AP) — The NFL plans to play more regular-season games in Germany, possibly sooner than expected. League commissioner Roger Goodell told a fan forum in Munich on Saturday that the NFL will stage "at least" four games in Germany through 2025. The current agreement includes Sunday's first game...
3 takeaways from Seahawks' disappointing loss to Buccaneers in Munich
MUNICH, Germany — As the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Early Sunday morning, it was the Seahawks' four-game winning streak that reached its conclusion, as Seattle lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Germany. Following the trip...
Former Cincinnati Bengals Drew Plitt and AJ McCarron selected as XFL quarterbacks
XFL head coaches announced their quarterback selections, with the Arlington Renegades taking former Loveland High School standout and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Drew Plitt, and the St. Louis Battlehawks adding former Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron. Plitt completed all six of his attempts in the Bengals' first preseason game against Arizona. Cincinnati waived him in...
Report: Colts' top executives objected to Jeff Saturday hire
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made the impulsive decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach despite the objections of two of his top executives in the front office, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Though this doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering the lack of rationale...
Winnipeg Jets defeat Seattle Kraken 3-2 in overtime
SEATTLE (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored 54 seconds into overtime on Sunday night, capping a dramatic comeback as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken, 3-2. Scheifele’s goal was his second of the night. He also scored in the second period. Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler forced overtime with 3.9...
Fans describe unforgettable experience at Seahawks game in Munich
MUNICH, Germany — On game day, we like to root for our hometown heroes, but when your hometown is half a world away, you get all kinds of fans. Outside Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, fans gathered more than five hours before the Seahawks and Buccaneers Sunday match-up to soak it all in. Many traveled from America to be here. But European NFL fans had an impressive showing at the league's first-ever regular season game in Germany.
KING 5
Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 0