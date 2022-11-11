RUDOLPH (WJFW) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Wood Co. Sunday afternoon. Three people were traveling on State Highway 13/34 when the vehicle began veering to the right. The vehicle went into the ditch and struck a driveway embankment causing it to go airborne. The vehicle overturned onto the roof where it came to rest. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene and a juvenile passenger was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

WOOD COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO