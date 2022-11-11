Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
54 crashes reported Monday evening in Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crash data reports from Marathon County from Monday evening show 54 crashes occurred. NewsChannel 7 requested the data for the hours of 4-9 p.m. Many of the crashes are still under investigation. It’s not immediately known if the weather was a factor in every crash.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to One Vehicle Accident
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a one vehicle accident yesterday afternoon. The Department received the call just before 6pm Monday afternoon. Due to the slippery conditions, a driver slid into the ditch, with the vehicle flipping on its side, just east of the City of Neillsville on Highway 10 near Tif Avenue.
WBAY Green Bay
Crews battle house fire in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a house fire in Shawano County Tuesday morning. At about 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a home in the 8100 block of Broadway in the Town of Richmond. Crews found flames coming from the first and second floors. The assistant fire chief tells...
cwbradio.com
Wood County Sheriff's Department Responds to One Vehicle Crash
Wood County Central Dispatch received the report of a one vehicle crash in the Township of Rudolph. A vehicle with three occupants was traveling southbound on State Highway 13/34 when it began veering to the right. The vehicle went into the ditch and struck a driveway embankment causing it to go airborne. The vehicle overturned onto the roof where it came to rest.
wrcitytimes.com
Wood County woman killed in crash
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — A south Wood County woman is dead, after the driver of the vehicle she was a passenger in lost control of the car. The crash occurred Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:50 p.m. on Highway 13/34 south of County Line Road, in the township of Rudolph. According...
WJFW-TV
Single vehicle crash kills one in Wood Co. Sunday
RUDOLPH (WJFW) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Wood Co. Sunday afternoon. Three people were traveling on State Highway 13/34 when the vehicle began veering to the right. The vehicle went into the ditch and struck a driveway embankment causing it to go airborne. The vehicle overturned onto the roof where it came to rest. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene and a juvenile passenger was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
WSAW
One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash
RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and two are injured after a vehicle crash in Wood County the Town of Rudolph on Saturday at 1:50 p.m. The vehicle had three passengers and was traveling southbound on State Highway 13/34 when it went into a ditch and struck a driveway embankment, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle went airborne and rolled onto the roof.
onfocus.news
Temporary Lane Restrictions on North Peach
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Beginning Friday, November 11, 2022 through Friday, November 18, 2022 the following roads will have lane closures and detours setup for concrete maintenance (crack filling). The northbound lane on Peach Ave. will be detoured from 4th St. to Arnold St. The detour will run 4th...
Pedestrian airlifted, driver sought in hit-and-run crash
Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who struck a pedestrian on Hwy. 54 and fled the scene, according to a Portage County Sheriff’s Department news release. A 911 call at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday alerted authorities to a man in distress on the roadside of the highway, at CTH TT in the town of Lanark. The victim, 1 31-year-old Amherst man, was airlifted to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. His current condition has not been released.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Fire Department Responds to Smoke and Alarms at Apartment Building
The Marshfield Fire Department was called to an apartment building on Laurel Court. A resident called 911 to report smoke alarms going off and smoke filling the entryway to the apartment building. Marshfield Fire arrived and determined the smoke was caused when a lit cigarette had fallen behind a bag of rock salt causing burning on the wall.
95.5 FM WIFC
Trailer Theft Reported in Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — Police in Wisconsin Rapids are asking for help to identify an SUV suspected of stealing a trailer from a business last weekend. Surveillance footage shows a vehicle driving off with a trailer loaded with wood pallets on Saturday evening. From the footage, it appears the suspected driver was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
spmetrowire.com
Sheriff ID’s victim in Nov. 5 Plover crash
The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office said one man is dead following a single-vehicle collision last weekend. Sgt. Travis Morgan said someone called 911 at 5:48 a.m. on Nov. 5 to report an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Dr. in the Town of Plover. Morgan...
Thousands without power in Weston
More than 4,400 residents are without power in the Wausau area Monday, with the bulk of the outages reported in Weston. Readers tell Wausau Pilot & Review that the power outage began at about 7:30 a.m. in Weston. Other communities impacted include Ringle, Bevent, Norrie, Kronenwetter, Hatley and Wausau. Wisconsin...
WJFW-TV
Merrill Fire Department writes new chapter with first female firefighter
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - The Merrill fire department is entering a new era. For the first time in their history, they have welcomed a full time female firefighter onto their crew. Kendall Nelson, actually applied once before two years back. Even though she was cut the last time, that didn't...
Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County
An investigation is underway in Portage County after a body was discovered lying along a roadway in the town of Grant. Police responded just before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 to a report of a person lying along 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue. Arriving deputies discovered the person was deceased. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review crime scene tape surrounded the area for hours on Saturday.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Fire Damages Local Home
TOWN OF TEXAS (WSAU) — There was a fire that heavily damaged a Wausau area home on Thursday morning. It happened around 7:20 on Forest Hill Rd in the Town of Texas. According to firefighters the blaze started in the basement. No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
cwbradio.com
Name of Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Crash has Been Released
The name of the Spencer man killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County has been released. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm this past Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Ashton Curtin was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
Fox11online.com
Charges recommended against 2 teens in Pulaski bonfire explosion
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Charges are being recommended against two teens in connection with last month's explosion at a bonfire in the Pulaski area. Shawano County sheriff's officials say they are recommending a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay and a 16-year-old boy from Pulaski be charged with second-degree reckless injury and injury by negligent handling of fire. The 17-year-old would be charged in adult court by state law. The case against the 16-year-old would be handled in juvenile court.
onfocus.news
Missing Florida Juvenile Found in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 11, a complainant on E 4th Street reported a disturbance taking place in an upstairs apartment. Officers responded and made contact with an 18 year-old Florida male and a 16 year-old Florida female. The female was listed as a missing juvenile from Leon County, Florida and was taken into custody. She was turned over to Wood County Human Services.
onfocus.news
Two Adults Found Dead with Apparent Gunshot Wounds
OnFocus (Marshfield) According to a press release from the Marshfield Police Department. On November 15th at about 10:42am Marshfield officers along with Wood County Deputies responded to a residence located in the City of Marshfield. Upon arrival the officers found the front door of the residence damaged consistent with a break-in. A protective sweep of the residence was completed, during which an adult female and adult male was found deceased of apparent gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0