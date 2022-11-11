Good for Donna! More tenants need to stop fearing calling Bad Landlords out.I had a similar problem in the apartment "compound" that I rent/lease at, Prince Hall Place Apts.The property manager there, Deniece Jenkins, is an incompetent, skum lord.In April, 2021, the washer dryer unit in the apartment malfunctioned. I requested that a work order be put in. In October, 2021, the unit stopped working, period, so I decided to escrow. I ended up taking my clothes to out of unit laundering sources.I had to pay transportation there and back, plus the laundering expense.In May, 2022, repairs were finally made, so I paid the 7 months rent, minus the out of pocket expenses for having to "repair" the dirt from my clothes at an outside laundry.We are, at present, in litigation because they expect me to pay them the laundering money that I deducted, too!!!!!I keep receipts and a journal, which I turned in with the escrowed rent.
I live in a building owned by him the elevator works but that's it if I had the money I would move but i have health issues and I just can't afford it rite now
