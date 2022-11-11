ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 8

Jewell Mauldin
3d ago

Good for Donna! More tenants need to stop fearing calling Bad Landlords out.I had a similar problem in the apartment "compound" that I rent/lease at, Prince Hall Place Apts.The property manager there, Deniece Jenkins, is an incompetent, skum lord.In April, 2021, the washer dryer unit in the apartment malfunctioned. I requested that a work order be put in. In October, 2021, the unit stopped working, period, so I decided to escrow. I ended up taking my clothes to out of unit laundering sources.I had to pay transportation there and back, plus the laundering expense.In May, 2022, repairs were finally made, so I paid the 7 months rent, minus the out of pocket expenses for having to "repair" the dirt from my clothes at an outside laundry.We are, at present, in litigation because they expect me to pay them the laundering money that I deducted, too!!!!!I keep receipts and a journal, which I turned in with the escrowed rent.

Reply
2
Angie Cooper
3d ago

I live in a building owned by him the elevator works but that's it if I had the money I would move but i have health issues and I just can't afford it rite now

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire

Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Motor City Match winner opens Detroit's only quilting store

(CBS DETROIT) - A Motor City Match winner hopes to revive the art of quilting by opening Umi's Comfort, the only quilting store in the city of Detroit.Motor City Match is a collaboration between the city of Detroit, the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC), the Economic Development Corporation of the City of Detroit (EDC) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help provide the funds to open new small-businesses in Detroit.Umi's Comfort, the latest Motor City Match grant recipient, is a black woman-owned small business bring quilting services and classes to the city. According to a press...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit animal shelters are facing overcrowding crisis

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal shelters across Metro Detroit are sounding the alarm with no space for any more animals. Capacities are maxed out, making it hard to help pets in need. Renee Hammac is taking Sir Barton home - this is the third time she's fostering a dog from...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: New plans announced for $1.5 billion project in The District Detroit

Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. The District Detroit project has a new plan to revive an area of the city just north of downtown. Developers released plans today for the $1.5 billion project to be to be located near Woodward and I-75. Residential units, hotel, office and retail space will be part of the project. Four buildings will be rehabbed, and several will be built as part of the effort by Olympia Development and Related Companies.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys

(CBS DETROIT)-  A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

City of Detroit building world's largest Kwanzaa Kinara

(CBS DETROIT) - In honor of the seven-day Kwanzaa celebration, the City of Detroit is constructing the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara.City officials say it will be the world's largest Kinara, reaching 30 feet tall. The structure will sit in the SW Garden of Campus Martius.The structure will be built thanks to a partnership between City Councilman Scott Benson, Alkebu-Ian Village and Downtown Detroit Partnership."Kwanzaa is about celebrating and reflecting on unity, community, collective work, and other principles," Benson said in a statement. "These principles bind us together and help us build a better tomorrow. Kwanzaa is a celebration that benefits...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Michigan K-12 students are struggling with absenteeism

Beyond state House and Senate races, Democrats also had success staving off challenges from Conservative activists in several local school board races this election cycle. Only 48 of 121 candidates recommended by two major groups in Michigan supporting these candidates won office. Still, newly elected school boards face a challenge...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Detroit board will vote on future names of two high schools

Walk into the cafeteria of East English Village Preparatory Academy, and you’ll see a banner hanging off a staircase railing, exclaiming in the school’s maize and blue colors: “Pride of the East Side.” The slogan pays homage to the old Finney High School, which once stood on the same grounds near Warren and Cadieux. Finney, which closed in 2012, used the same slogan. That pride in the school’s history hasn’t gone away, according to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit

Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit

My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit. You Gotta Have Art. Set to the tune of You Gotta Have Heart, which I believe was originally sung by George Clooney’s aunt Rosemary Clooney, this was the stuff of commercial break ear worms. If you don’t remember, it was a spot for the DIA and was insanely catchy. The hook was something like, “so why the heck are you still waiting, come down here now, if you’ve never loved art, we’re gonna show you howwwwww.” The first time I saw this commercial I was barely out of diapers and I have never forgotten it.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy