Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda
United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
CoinTelegraph
Vitalik Buterin calls out FTX for virtue signaling: ‘Deserves what it’s getting’
The sudden fall of FTX revealed the need for fresh reforms aimed at protecting investor funds against manipulation and misdirections. The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, believes what FTX did was a bigger fraud when compared to the infamous Mt. Gox and Terra collapses. Buterin believed that people running Mt....
CoinTelegraph
Elon Musk says BTC ‘will make it’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week on shaky ground after its lowest weekly close in two years. The largest cryptocurrency considerably weakened after last week’s implosion of exchange FTX, continues to grapple with the fallout. In what is becoming an increasingly erratic market, investors are unsure what will happen...
CoinTelegraph
World population reaches 8 billion, but how many are in crypto?
The global population figure has just reached a huge milestone, with 8 billion souls now sharing the planet. Meanwhile, crypto adoption continues to grow. According to Worldometer, which draws estimates from a 2022 United Nations report, the global population ticked over 8 billion on Nov. 15, doubling from a population count of 4 billion in 1974 — some 48 years ago.
CoinTelegraph
FTX collapse is Trust Wallet Token’s gain — Why did TWT price soar 150% in six days?
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) has surged by nearly 150% in the last six days, bucking the downturn in the cryptocurrency market, whose net capitalization has crashed by almost $100 billion in the same period. TWT whale accumulation picks up momentum. TWT’s price reached an intraday high of $2.43 on Nov....
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com CEO addresses whereabouts of $1B in stablecoins sent to FTX
During a live ask-me-anything (AMA) session with users on Nov. 14, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek explained that the firm sent large-sum stablecoins to troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX to fulfill liquidity within customers’ orders at the time when FTX was still functional. As told by Marszalek:. “Over a year, $1...
CoinTelegraph
FTX hacker is now the 35th largest holder of ETH
The hacker that exploited the now-bankrupt FTX exchange last week made a tidy fortune that has propelled them to Ether (ETH) whale status. Just a day after the embattled FTX exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, its wallets were drained for more than $663 million in various crypto assets, according to blockchain intelligence company Elliptic.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price hits $17K on US PPI as trader warns of ‘final capitulation’
Bitcoin (BTC) spiked to $17,000 at the Nov. 15 Wall Street open as fresh United States economic data continued to show inflation cooling. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it came closer to multi-day highs. Volatility had returned an hour before the open as the U.S....
CoinTelegraph
Kanga Exchange, the future of the European market
Kanga Exchange is a Polish cryptocurrency exchange that differentiates itself in the European market by bringing innovative solutions to the blockchain industry. It is a rapidly growing system of fintech tools and services aimed at facilitating the adoption of cryptocurrencies in everyday life. The founders of Kanga Exchange are experienced...
CoinTelegraph
SEC pushes deadline to decide on ARK 21Shares spot Bitcoin ETF to January 2023
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, has extended its window to decide on whether shares of ARK 21Shares’ Bitcoin exchange-traded fund could be listed on the Chicago Board Options Exchange BZX Exchange. In a Nov. 15 announcement, the SEC issued a notice for a longer designation...
CoinTelegraph
Binance CEO urges crypto buyers to ‘hold’ amid ‘unpredictableness’
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has strongly advised cash-strapped and inexperienced investors to stay away from trading cryptocurrencies amid extreme market volatility and unpredictability. On a Nov. 14 Zhao-led Ask Me Anything Twitter space, hosted by Binance, the CEO suggested that unsophisticated investors wait out the turbulent period...
CoinTelegraph
Hive Blockchain revenue declines by 44% Y/Y despite overall mining production surge
According to its second-quarter (ending Sept. 30) earnings presentation released on Nov. 15, Vancouver-based digital assets mining company Hive Blockchain’s revenue declined by 44% year over year to $29.6 million. During the same period, the company’s net income also decreased from $59.8 million in the prior year’s quarter to a loss of $37 million.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto stablecoin issuer Circle adds Apple Pay support
Circle, the issuer of the United States dollar-pegged stablecoin USD Coin (USDC), has added support for Apple Pay — with the intention of bringing the crypto and traditional payment systems closer together. Circle made the announcement in a Nov. 15 blog post suggesting it may boost sales for crypto-native...
CoinTelegraph
FTX debacle sees Nansen take stock of major exchange onchain holdings
The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has put industry peers under the microscope with calls for transparent accounts of token holdings and assets under management. Major cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, Huobi, OKX and Crypto.com have made efforts to share details of their assets and portfolios to assuage the wider space. This comes after investor confidence has been shaken, with users across the ecosystem moving Bitcoin (BTC) and other tokens off exchanges to avoid potential contagion from the FTX fallout.
CoinTelegraph
FTX-owned crypto exchange Liquid halts all withdrawals
The Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid is the latest company to halt withdrawals amid the ongoing crisis of centralized crypto exchanges. The FTX-owned crypto exchange Liquid took to Twitter on Nov. 15 to officially announce a suspension of fiat and crypto withdrawals on its Liquid Global platform. Addressing the reasons for...
CoinTelegraph
Binance’s CZ says users share blame for placing trust in FTX, should take responsibility
During an ask-me-anything (AMA) session on Twitter Spaces on Nov. 14, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, urged crypto users to take responsibility for their investment decisions and not put all of the blame on others when things go south. “As a user, you also have responsibility —...
CoinTelegraph
Arbitrum sees steady growth as airdrop speculation leads to increased earnings
Post Ethereum merge, layer-2 blockchains have been catching the eyes of users and investors alike. Research firm Delphi Digital has been tracking Arbitrum since August and recently shared its analysis in a monthly market report. According to data, user behavior and historical analysis show multiple trends of rapid growth in...
CoinTelegraph
Turbulence for blockchain industry despite strong Bitcoin fundamentals: Report
In the past, it was often said that Bitcoin (BTC) moves the entire crypto and blockchain industry. Is this still the case?. The past few months have seen Bitcoin hitting high-water marks including all-time high long-term holder rates and local highs in hash rate difficulty adjustment — yet Bitcoin is still in bearish conditions as we head into Q4 of 2022.
CoinTelegraph
Investa Summit: How to flourish amid a bear market and much more
Want to learn how to thrive under harsh market conditions? The coming Investa Summit beginning this Nov. 25 will start a three-day long event featuring world-class stock and Web3 traders and investors. Going strong in its sixth year, the Investa Summit this time around is themed toward dealing with bear...
CoinTelegraph
FTX collapse could see crypto sector layoffs accelerate
The fall of crypto exchange FTX and potential resulting contagion could lead to an acceleration of crypto-company layoffs in the coming months, recruitment specialists warn. A Nov. 14 report from crypto data aggregator platform CoinGecko found that as of Nov. 13, the crypto space has seen 4,695 employees let go in 2022 so far, presenting 4% of staff cuts across all “technology startups.”
Comments / 0