The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has put industry peers under the microscope with calls for transparent accounts of token holdings and assets under management. Major cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, Huobi, OKX and Crypto.com have made efforts to share details of their assets and portfolios to assuage the wider space. This comes after investor confidence has been shaken, with users across the ecosystem moving Bitcoin (BTC) and other tokens off exchanges to avoid potential contagion from the FTX fallout.

20 HOURS AGO