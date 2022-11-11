Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Police Stats Show 1 in 3 Murder Suspects Released on BailLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Related
SFGate
No. 17 San Diego State beats Stanford for first time, 74-62
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night. The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series. “We play pretty hard against...
UNLV rallies from 12 down to defeat No. 21 Dayton 60-52
LAS VEGAS (AP) — EJ Harkless scored 24 points to help rally UNLV from a 12-point deficit to beat No. 21 Dayton 60-52 on Tuesday night. This was UNLV’s first nonconference victory over a ranked opponent at home since defeating No. 3 Arizona 71-67 on Dec. 23, 2014.
KTSM
UTEP rolls past Sul Ross State 99-59 for second straight win
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three days after its first win over rival New Mexico State since 2019, UTEP began a winning streak with a 99-59 victory over Division III Sul Ross State on Tuesday. The Miners never trailed in the blowout win, forcing a whopping 32 turnovers and setting a school record with 24 […]
SFGate
Cal Baptist downs Cal St. Northridge 62-55
Riley Battin scored 12 and reserve Reed Nottage scored 12 and Cal Baptist beat Cal State Northridge 62-55 on Tuesday night. Joe Quintana’s 3-pointer with 15:49 left broke a 36-all tie and the Lancers led the rest of the way. Cal Baptist finished with seven 3s to three for Cal State Northridge, and the Lancers finished 11 for 19 from the foul line to 6 for 8 for the Matadors.
SFGate
USC 59, VERMONT 57
Percentages: FG .368, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sullivan 3-8, Penn 1-1, Deloney 1-2, Hurley 1-3, Fiorillo 1-5, Veretto 1-5, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sullivan 2, Penn, Veretto). Turnovers: 7 (Deloney, Fiorillo, Gibson, Hurley, Penn, Smith, Sullivan). Steals:...
SFGate
Nunge scores 23 in Xavier's 78-65 win against Fairfield
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jack Nunge's 23 points helped Xavier defeat Fairfield 78-65 on Tuesday night. Nunge added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Musketeers (3-0). Adam Kunkel scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Zach Freemantle was 6 of 13 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.
SFGate
San Jose St. 70, Alabama St. 57
SAN JOSE ST. (3-0) T.Anderson 0-0 2-2 2, Tolbert 1-3 2-4 4, Diallo 2-4 2-5 6, Cardenas 6-10 2-2 17, Moore 8-19 2-7 19, Gorener 2-5 1-2 7, Vaihola 3-4 1-2 7, Amey 2-5 0-0 5, Allen 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 25-51 13-26 70. Halftime_San Jose St. 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Alabama...
SFGate
Kings race past Nets 153-121 for 4th straight win
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points off the bench and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as...
