Gizmodo
In Slash/Back, an Alien Invader Tangles With Badass Teen Girls
Summer in Pangnirtung—“Pang” to the Inuit locals, an island hamlet located “a million miles from anywhere,” except maybe the Arctic Circle—is peak mischief time for the bored teens who live there... until, as we see in sci-fi tale Slash/Back, a slimy visitor touches down for an invasion vacation.
Gizmodo
Why Interview With the Vampire's Finale Didn't Stick to the Book
As fans of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire know, when Louis and Claudia first attempt to murder Lestat in the books, it’s a much less gory affair than the AMC series—which just released its season one finale—might lead you to believe. Instead of show’s campy...
Gizmodo
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself
In late October, Netflix released an adaptation of Sally Green’s Half Bad, renamed The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself, without much fanfare. In a world divided between witches and fains, two warring clans of magic-users fight over legacy, tradition, and power; creating a brutal rift in between Fairborn witches and Blood witches, whose differences seem more ideological than practical. Naturally, a young boy is the focus of a prophecy, and he must figure out where he fits in, while also grappling with his family legacy and the true nature of his powers.
Gizmodo
In This Look Inside Monarch, the Forecast Is First Contact
Good news, bad news in the world of Image Comics’ new horror/sci-fi series Monarch: things are looking cloudy with a chance of devastating alien invasion. io9 has your first look inside Monarch, a new series from Killadelphia’s Rodney Barnes, with art from Immortal Hulk’s Alex Lins and Luis Nct. Inspired by the likes of Attack the Block and War of the Worlds according to Barnes, Monarch follows a young teen named Trayvon living in Compton, who wakes up one morning to find the world forever changed: humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization. But when things go a little more Independence Day than they do Star Trek, Trayvon finds himself thrust into the unlikely role of protector and survivor as human kind is assaulted by an overwhelming alien force.
Gizmodo
Scoob! Holiday Haunt's Michael Kurinsky Opens Up on Completing Cancelled Film
The early days of Warner Bros. being acquired by Discovery saw the abrupt cancellation of two films that were well on their way to being done: Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt. Both films were killed simultaneously as part of WB Discovery’s efforts to cut costs following the merger, but understandably, it’s Batgirl’s sudden end that overwhelmed the conversation. As WB Discovery has been publicly trying to begin a new era of DC films, the crew for Scoob! continued making the film, regardless of if it would ever see the light of day, and it only wrapped production on November 4.
Gizmodo
Netflix's Narnia Adaptations May Have Found a Surprising Director
David Harbour keeps hyping up the Thunderbolts movie. Ross Duffer teases Stranger Things’ final season as a return to the first. Plus, a new look at the return of His Dark Materials, and what’s coming on The Mayfair Witches. Spoilers get!. The Chronicles of Narnia. According to What’s...
