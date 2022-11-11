Good news, bad news in the world of Image Comics’ new horror/sci-fi series Monarch: things are looking cloudy with a chance of devastating alien invasion. io9 has your first look inside Monarch, a new series from Killadelphia’s Rodney Barnes, with art from Immortal Hulk’s Alex Lins and Luis Nct. Inspired by the likes of Attack the Block and War of the Worlds according to Barnes, Monarch follows a young teen named Trayvon living in Compton, who wakes up one morning to find the world forever changed: humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization. But when things go a little more Independence Day than they do Star Trek, Trayvon finds himself thrust into the unlikely role of protector and survivor as human kind is assaulted by an overwhelming alien force.

