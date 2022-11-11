Read full article on original website
The Gear Our Editors Loved in October
Depending on how you look at it, October is a mixed bag. Some days feel like full-on winter, while others can make you wonder if summer is really going to end. To Outside staffers, it’s one of the best times of the year to be in mother nature, enjoying whatever she throws at you. Here’s what we used to do just that.
What to Do When Group Dynamics Go Awry on a Trip
Welcome to Tough Love. We're answering your questions about dating, breakups, and everything in between. Our advice giver is Blair Braverman, dogsled racer and author of Small Game and Welcome to the Goddamn Ice Cube. Have a question of your own? Write to us at toughlove@outsideinc.com.
Geartrade’s ‘UnNew November’ Offers Big Deals on Winter Gear
While it’s easy to see how the outdoor industry creates exceptional and long-lasting gear and apparel, what’s less fun to see are the darker impacts of our consumer habits. More than 85 percent of new apparel reportedly ends up in landfills in less than a year, and a staggering 2,000 pieces of apparel are thrown out each second worldwide.
Your Winter Tool Kit Needs a Thermos
I like to enjoy the outdoors with the luxury of having essential items at my fingertips. That predilection stayed when I recently traveled to Lake Allatoona, a government-constructed reservoir about 45-minutes outside of Atlanta, with my sister and a few friends. As the group's chef, I wanted to enjoy a hot soup as the night set into cooler temps. I packed smart and light—only the most valuable tools made the cut, which includes the best thermos to store my favorite cozy soup. Here are some tips and reviews if you, too, are inclined to take some creature comforts into the outdoors this winter.
Oven Space Tight This Thanksgiving? Consider Your Grill.
It's the perennial issue that plagues us all around the holidays: not enough oven space. But, according to the latest research conducted by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, 70 percent of households in the United States own at least one grill or smoker—it's time to put those appliances to use as secondary ovens for the holidays. Here, we spoke with two barbecue experts about the best strategies for using grills to help with Thanksgiving and beyond.
Whether You’re Hunting, Fishing, Cycling, or Skiing, Vista Outdoor Has You Covered
When it comes to playing outside, autumn is truly the most wonderful time of the year. Opportunities abound for anyone who likes to hunt, fish, cycle, and even ski or snowboard now that flakes are falling and lifts are spinning. In some areas of the country, it’s possible to do them all on the same day.
The Bluff Berber Jacket Is the Coziest Fleece
What makes a fleece comfortable? Lofted polyester fibers trap warm air next to your body and don't absorb water, and an open weave vents any moisture your body produces. Warm plus dry equals comfort outdoors. There's just one problem: weather. Add wind, rain, or snow, and suddenly that comfy fleece can't keep you warm.
Pre-Black Friday Deals We Love
It feels like every year, the holidays approach faster than the year before. Luckily there's still plenty of time to check a few gifts off your list early—or even shop for yourself (we won't judge). Here are some of our top picks from sales going on in the lead-up to Black Friday.
Let Me Tell You the Truth About Being an Adventure Guide
The only thing I could see was a moving dot in front of me. Everything else was blinding white. Just don't lose that dot, I told myself. Keep moving. One ski in front of the other. I had been wearing these ski boots for nearly 10 days. Underneath my layers of insulation and wool, I alternated between freezing to the bone and breaking a sweat. I was scared—of getting lost in this nothingness on my own.
A Festival with Heart
Doing good and having fun go hand in hand at Destination Defender. The weekend event gathers Land Rover owners and enthusiasts to celebrate the Defender’s legacy as the vehicle of choice for people who help others. The best way to honor this legacy? Help more people. That’s exactly what...
The 2022 Run Experiences Gift Guide
What makes us happiest? Experiences, not stuff. Relationships, not material possessions. Awe and wonder, not things. This holiday season, Outside Run editors curated five dream running trip ideas to gift your loved ones this year.
Enter the Winning Winter Sweepstakes
This is your chance to win a trip of a lifetime and a sweet haul of adventure-ready gear. Chasing epic powder days? Après-ski with good friends? Snowshoeing on a wooded trail? We’re here for all of it. Sure, there are plenty of ways to embrace the winter stoke, but you only have one chance to win at winter. And that’s by entering the Winning Winter Sweepstakes below.
Are Modern Bicycles the End of DIY Maintenance?
Last spring, I finally dragged my Trek Checkpoint ALR5 out of the garage for a much-needed tuneup. I ride year-round, but it's often difficult to regularly wash and tune a bike during winter in Colorado. The wear and tear from that neglect was mostly evident in the drivetrain, and after years of use, replacement was in order. Unfortunately, the Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 group that I wanted to install was already on another bike: a Factor Ostro VAM, which was the basis for this story on integration and uses a complicated, fully internal cable routing setup.
The Best National-Park Badges, Maps, and Souvenirs You Can Only Get by Visiting
Visiting a national park is its own reward, but there's nothing like snagging a token you can reminisce over. Plus, collections of NPS paraphernalia are a great way to notch how many parks you've been to. Of course, LNT best practices mean you should leave that rock where you found it, but luckily park visitor centers have fun badge programs, awesome maps, and plenty of other souvenirs to choose from. Here are some fan favorites.
Dial in the Elusive Perfect Ski Boot Fit
Good ski boots will make you forget you’re wearing them, but great boots will do that and help you drive your skis with precision. For that kind of greatness, you need a technologically advanced fit combined with high-performance design. And since no two feet are the same, a perfect fit almost always means a custom fit.
How to Start Building Mountain-Bike Trails
Mountain-bike trails often come across as simple, much the same as anything else would if observed while passing by at 15 miles per hour. Sinuous lines carved into earth, mounds of dirt compacted into basic geometric shapes, beginnings and ends tied to parking lots or vistas. Bikes on the other hand, can seem complex in their suspension leverage curves, materials, and expense. This triggers a need to validate a decision in buying one, leading to the time-honored approach of using the five Ws: who (you), what (gravel, xc, enduro, trail), why (fitness, friendship), where (a bike shop, a website), when (now or when the bank account can justify it). These five questions allow us to distill seemingly complicated problems into simple steps and solutions that justify our time and expense.
Seasoned Hikers Still Make Boneheaded Errors. Here’s Why.
Hiking isn’t just a hobby—it’s a lifestyle. Maggie Slepian tackles the hiking life—and all of the joys, problems, arguments, and weird quirks that go along with it—in her column. When I look at how I prepare for a trip now versus when I started backpacking,...
Sébastien Bouin Just Completed the Hardest Graded Sport Climb in the U.S.
French climber Sébastien Bouin recently completed what is believed to be the hardest sport climbing route in the United States, sending Suprême Jumbo Love at Clark Mountain, California on November 1. The 230-foot route has a 5.15c grade, and it is a direct start to Jumbo Love (5.15b), which Bouin made the fourth ascent of after just ten days of effort, on October 19.
Who Makes the Most Sustainable Puffy Jacket?
Think you're savvy about which brands make the most sustainable insulation? Better check the expiration date on your information, because down, synthetic fill, and wool padding are all racing to improve their environmental standing and remedy past wrongs.
This Hiker Just Completed the 6,800-Mile Great Western Loop in Less than 200 Days
Thirteen pairs of hiking boots, 17 pairs of socks, and five headlamps. Nine U.S. states, six national parks, and 25 backpacker hostels. Approximately 15 million steps and 6,875.5 total miles.
