PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Murray helped the Pittsburgh Penguins raise the Stanley Cup in 2016 and again in 2017 as a young goaltender whose steadiness under pressure belied his age. The echoes of the victory parades are long gone. Murray has moved on. So have the Penguins. At the moment, only Murray is moving in the right direction while his old team is spinning its incredibly expensive wheels. Murray turned aside 34 shots, including several key stops to fend off a Pittsburgh surge to help the Toronto Maple Leafs pull away for a 5-2 victory Tuesday night. “I’m feeling great, really enjoying myself,” said Murray after his first game in Pittsburgh since being traded to Ottawa in October 2020. “Had a great time tonight, a great experience here tonight. I’m looking forward.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO