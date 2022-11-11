Read full article on original website
Related
Zoo expansion, affordable housing and 27 more on list for share of $110M from Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – From an expansion of John Ball Zoo to loans for affordable housing projects, Kent County staff have outlined 29 projects they recommend to receive a cut of about $110 million in COVID-19 stimulus funding. The list of projects, totalling about $120 million in funding recommendations,...
The Grand Rapids Press
Debate surrounds closure of downtown Grand Haven street for summertime gathering spot
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Is the bold move Grand Haven took last summer to turn part of its main street into a social gathering space worth repeating?. It depends on who you talk to.
The Grand Rapids Press
National Audubon Society award-winning photographer documents Reeds Lake birds
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Michigan photojournalist with multiple national Audubon awards has turned his cameras toward Reeds Lake. Steve Jessmore, who works as a freelance photographer after a lengthy career in photojournalism, documented “Birds Doing Stuff” as part of The Reeds Lake Project through the Friends of the East Grand Rapids Library.
Grand Rapids night club closes, citing ‘persistent safety issues’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A nightclub in downtown Grand Rapids has closed less than a year after opening because of what its owners described as “persistent safety issues” caused by large crowds loitering outside some weekend nights. The owners of Ambiance GR Kitchen and Lounge, 106 Pearl...
The Grand Rapids Press
Olympic gold medalist to speak at free public event hosted by Grand Valley
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Legendary Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills is coming to Grand Rapids this week for a public talk hosted by Grand Valley State University. “A Conversation with Billy Mills” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at GVSU’s Eberhard Center, 301 Fulton St., in the Paul Johnson Hall, according to a university news release.
Grand opening for Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits second Grand Rapids location announced
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Craft beer enthusiasts in the Grand Rapids area will have another spot to grab a drink and a bite to eat with Broad Leaf Westside hosting its official grand opening this week. Broad Leaf’s second location launches Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 443 Bridge Street NW. The...
Kent County Democrats win big in state House, lose one of two key Senate races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Headed into election day, Kent County Democrats were hopeful they would win five state House seats and two state Senate seats. They accomplished one of those goals. Democrats swept all five districts encompassing Grand Rapids and its inner-ring suburbs, including Wyoming, Kentwood, Walker, Plainfield Township,...
Enchanted borealis trails coming to these Michigan state parks this winter
Lanterns, holiday lights, campfires – and hopefully snow – are coming together for Enchanted Borealis Trail hikes at two state parks in December. There will be four hikes at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly and three at Ionia State Recreation Area in Ionia. All the events are 5-8 p.m. The hikes are free; Seven Lakes requires registration.
Aquinas College to host career fair open to all college students
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Aquinas College is hosting a career and internship fair on Thursday, Nov. 17, that will be open to all college students from across West Michigan. The event is a great opportunity for college students to meet with recruiters and learn more about full-time and internship opportunities that are available across the state of Michigan, according to an Aquinas news release. There will be representatives from more than 50 businesses and organizations at the event.
The Grand Rapids Press
Swastikas, white-supremacy symbol painted on Kent County Democratic Party headquarters
KENT COUNTY, MI – The Kent County Democratic Party headquarters was targeted for vandalism with swastikas, crosshairs and a symbol for white supremacy spray-painted on the building. The vandalism was reported Monday, Nov. 14, to Grand Rapids police. Party Chair Bill Saxton told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press that he...
The Grand Rapids Press
Shop local all winter long at Fulton Street Farmers Market
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get ready to bundle up this winter and head to the Fulton Street Farmers Market for local produce and handmade items. The popular farmers market, at 1145 Fulton Street E., is holding its “Second Season” market every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. now through April with the exceptions of Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Did Gen Z students drive increased voter turnout on Nov. 8? Some clerks say yes
Lines of students snaking around campus. Brisk fall weather. Hours of waiting. These images played out at voting locations on some Michigan public university campuses during the Nov. 8 general election, including the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University. Some have speculated...
The Grand Rapids Press
Years of water penetration caused deterioration of wall that forced closure of Grand Rapids school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders learned more Monday about what caused the deterioration of a wall that forced last week’s closure of Innovation Central High School in the Heritage Hill neighborhood. During the Nov. 14 school board work session, officials said that years of water...
Seven-year-old soda maker from Kalamazoo makes semifinals in national beverage contest
KALAMAZOO, MI — “We start with fresh spring water, add real fruit, carbonate it and then we add a little bit of citric acid and we can it,” explains Good Soda CEO Beau Blackmon, age 7. It’s as simple as that, says the Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School first-grader,...
The Grand Rapids Press
Impact of The Docks marina, home development on Muskegon Lake topic of upcoming state hearing
MUSKEGON, MI – Plans for The Docks development on Muskegon Lake that include a new marina and 240 homes are the subject of a public hearing hosted by the state’s water resources division. The Docks, planned for 80 acres in the former Pigeon Hill area near Lake Michigan,...
Far-right Republicans nearly swept Ottawa County’s board. What’s next for government takeover?
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — A new chairman of the Ottawa County governing board has been decided. Questions are being raised about the future of the county’s diversity office. A veteran Republican county commissioner says he sees himself as nearly an independent as the newcomers are further right on the political spectrum.
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
‘He took me for a beautiful ride,’ father says of son slain near Western’s campus
KALAMAZOO, MI — Hours before 21-year-old Bryce Salter was shot and killed over a disagreement near Western Michigan University, he had been out for a meal, enjoying chicken wings and nachos with his dad. “I was able to give him a hug and tell him I loved him before...
Muskegon County woman wins $300,000 prize playing favorite instant lottery game
LANSING, MI -- A Muskegon County woman needed to be reassured multiple times before she would believe she won a $300,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Mystery Key Cashword instant game. “Cashword is my favorite instant game and I play it often,” said the 57-year-old winner who chose to...
The Grand Rapids Press
Police identify man found dead in Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have identified a person found dead in the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids as 41-year-old Scott Hardy. Grand Rapids police said autopsy results are pending. Hardy’s body was found about 7:25 a.m. Nov. 11 under the Bridge Street Bridge. Police said a fisherman...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0