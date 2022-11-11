ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

National Audubon Society award-winning photographer documents Reeds Lake birds

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Michigan photojournalist with multiple national Audubon awards has turned his cameras toward Reeds Lake. Steve Jessmore, who works as a freelance photographer after a lengthy career in photojournalism, documented “Birds Doing Stuff” as part of The Reeds Lake Project through the Friends of the East Grand Rapids Library.
The Grand Rapids Press

Olympic gold medalist to speak at free public event hosted by Grand Valley

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Legendary Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills is coming to Grand Rapids this week for a public talk hosted by Grand Valley State University. “A Conversation with Billy Mills” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at GVSU’s Eberhard Center, 301 Fulton St., in the Paul Johnson Hall, according to a university news release.
MLive

Aquinas College to host career fair open to all college students

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Aquinas College is hosting a career and internship fair on Thursday, Nov. 17, that will be open to all college students from across West Michigan. The event is a great opportunity for college students to meet with recruiters and learn more about full-time and internship opportunities that are available across the state of Michigan, according to an Aquinas news release. There will be representatives from more than 50 businesses and organizations at the event.
The Grand Rapids Press

Shop local all winter long at Fulton Street Farmers Market

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get ready to bundle up this winter and head to the Fulton Street Farmers Market for local produce and handmade items. The popular farmers market, at 1145 Fulton Street E., is holding its “Second Season” market every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. now through April with the exceptions of Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

