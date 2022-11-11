Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Mayson Shealy receives Warren Alumni Chapter Scholarship
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus. Among those recognized was Mayson Shealy of Vicksburg, who was the recipient of the Warren Alumni Chapter Scholarship. With him was Reggie Harris...
Vicksburg Post
Justin Hasty recieves Hinds CC Florence Sherard Endowed Memorial Scholarship
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus. Among those being recognized was Justin Hasty of Vicksburg, who received the Florence Sherard Endowed Memorial Scholarship. With him was Randy Sherard of...
Vicksburg Post
St. Aloysius High School goes to Mississippi College Academic Competition
St. Aloysius High School recently participated in the 39th Annual Mississippi College Academic Competition held on the Mississippi College campus. The competition began on Nov. 8.
Vicksburg Post
Tristan Wilbanks receives Hinds CC Margie & Fred Oakes Endowed Scholarship
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus. Among those being recognized was Tristan Wilbanks of Vicksburg, who received the Margie & Fred Oakes Endowed Scholarship, presented by Bettye and Donald...
Vicksburg Post
Greer and Truesdell named Hinds CC honors Foundation scholarship recipients
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus. Among those recognized was Joseph Greer of Vicksburg, middle left, who received the Mark Chaney Scholarship, and McLaurin Truesdell of Vicksburg, middle right,...
Vicksburg Post
Devon Wines receives Hinds CC Vicksburg Home Builders Association Scholarship
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus. Among those recognized was Devon Wines of Vicksburg, who received the Vicksburg Home Builders Association Scholarship. With him was Tom McHan of Vicksburg.
Vicksburg Post
Breydon Beck receives Hinds CC Walter B. Hallberg Jr. Scholarship
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus. Among those recognized was Breydon Beck of Vicksburg, middle, who received the Walter B. Hallberg Jr. Scholarship. With him was Walter Hallberg, III,...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg students inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
Three University of Mississippi students from Vicksburg were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Anna Ware Brown, Elise Piazza and John Verhine are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni...
