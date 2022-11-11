Michigan State basketball makes final preps for clash on aircraft carrier

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State basketball team is making final preparations as they get ready to take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

On Thursday, the Spartans held a practice on the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln ahead of their showdown with No. 2 Gonzaga.

6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren is in San Diego for the big game, and she said ever since July, this is the day Tom Izzo and the Michigan State men’s basketball team has been looking forward to.

Luckily for everyone involved, the weather for the occasion in San Diego is absolutely perfect, like most days. There’s not too much wind to report, and that’s obviously great news for both teams.

That wasn’t exactly the case when the Spartans practiced on Thursday. Izzo told Dahlgren that when they were on the deck practicing it fairly windy and some shots were being affected.

This is of course not the first time the Spartans have played on an aircraft carrier.

Back in 2011, MSU played North Carolina on the U.S.S. Carl Vinson in a game where President Barack Obama was in attendance.

North Carolina beat the Spartans 67-55.

CORONADO, CA – NOVEMBER 11: In this handout image provided by the U.S. Navy, Michigan State University and the University of North Carolina tip off the inaugural Quicken Loans Carrier Classic basketball game on board the USS Carl Vinson on November 11, 2011 in Coronado, California. The Carrier Classic is a celebration of Veterans Day. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James R. Evans/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

