Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
Surveillance photo released of woman tied to multiple car burglaries, credit card abuse in Montgomery County, deputies say
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A surveillance photo was released of a woman suspected in multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery County on Nov. 5, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 6, deputies said the woman attempted to use several of the credit and debit…
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING
A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED ON WARRANTS THURSDAY
Two people were arrested on warrants in separate incidents Thursday. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 6:55, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for Defective Equipment. Contact was made with the driver, Dymphna Roque Phillips, 37 of Spring, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Harris County for Theft by Check between $2,500 and $30,000. Dymphna was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Montgomery Sheriff's Office issues warning about armed suspect on the run
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run. His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area. Please call 911 if you see him.
KBTX.com
Wanted man taken into custody at College Station apartments
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department says a wanted man has been taken into custody following a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. The suspect, Deuntae Damon of College Station, was safely taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m. at the Southgate Village Apartments on Luther Street near Wellborn Road.
fox26houston.com
One woman shot to death in Conroe, police issue warrant for estranged boyfriend
CONROE, Texas - One woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times and police are looking for the suspect. The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/11/22
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-11-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11-10-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
KBTX.com
Man taken into custody following standoff is accused of attacking pregnant woman
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The man taken into custody following a standoff with police in College Station on Saturday is accused of attacking a pregnant woman he knows on at least two different occasions. According to an arrest report, Deuntae Damon, 25, of Bryan, is accused of choking the...
kwhi.com
RECKLESS DRIVER ARRESTED FOR DWI FRIDAY
A reckless driver was arrested for DWI Friday evening. Brenham Police report that Friday at 7:05, Officers were notified by Communications of multiple calls received in reference to a reckless driver traveling westbound on Highway 290 East. Cpl. Armando Guerra was able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on it after observing the driver go off the roadway into the grass median before returning to its lane. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, who was identified as Joe Ernest Flores, 38 of Glennheights, Texas. He also observed open containers of alcohol in the vehicle as well as the odor of alcohol emitting from Flores’ breath. Field Sobriety Test were attempting, which Flores could not properly or safely complete. Cpl. Guerra took Flores into custody for Driving While Intoxicated and was advised by Communications that Flores had been previously convicted of 3 times of Driving While Intoxicated. Flores was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or more offences.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN
A warrant arrest was made on a Brenham woman after a traffic stop. Brenham police report that Wednesday night at 11:05, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway for disregarding a stop sign. A standard wanted person check was done on the driver, Aurora Reyes-Sanchez, 22 of Brenham, who had a warrant out of Burleson, Texas, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Reyes-Sanchez was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 16
The story of young Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle and linguistics professor Henry Higgins in "My Fair Lady" comes to Rudder Auditorium (401 Joe Routt Blvd. on Texas A&M campus in College Station) on Dec. 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. Boasts classic songs such as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Lovely” and “On The Street Where You Live.” Tickets" $29-$102. Call the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234 or 888-890-5667.
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: SH-99 northwest lanes shut down in Montgomery County after stunning crash involving big rig
All lanes at SH-99 northwest bound near Birnham Woods Dr. in Montgomery County is shut down due to an 18-wheeler truck seen hanging on an overpass. According to Houston TranStar, the crash happened at around 8:36 a.m. Monday. Details of the crash were not immediately available. No injuries have been...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY
A Houston man was arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 7:00, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of the Highway 290 East Feeder Road for an equipment violation. During his investigation, the driver, Shanna Damon Smith, 41 of Houston, admitted to smoking marijuana inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted of his person, and a THC pen was found in a pocket. Smith was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Overcast. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
mocomotive.com
Massive semi crash at Hwy 99 at Birnham Wood injured one, shuts down traffic
THE WOODLANDS, TX — At 8am this morning multiple South Montgomery County Fire Department and Montgomery County Hospital District units were dispatched to a collision on the Grand Parkway at the Birnham Woods overpass. Callers to 911 reported two 18 wheelers had been involved in a collision with one falling on the Tollway and the second hanging over the overpass. South County Ladder 114 arrived first and confirmed the callers reported and requested additional assistance. Porter Fire Department, Spring Fire Department and the The Woodlands Fire Department Hazmat team were added the call. MCHD transported one person to the hospital and a second person declined treatment. The Westbound lanes of 99 remain closed as well as all of Birnham Woods under 99. TXDOT is working to clear and repair the overpass but it will take several hours.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Joni Taylor Radio Show, Episode 2
The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. (air date November 14, 2022). The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
AgriLife Extension offers education for horse breeding industry
Texas is filled with horse enthusiasts, so it’s no wonder that each time the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horse specialists Chelsie Huseman, Ph.D., and Jennifer Zoller, Ph.D., offer a live program on equine reproductive management, there’s a waiting list. Because of the limited space allowed at live...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Comments / 0