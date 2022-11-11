Surge of RSV cages causes bed shortage at Sparrow

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A statewide surge in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, among young children is causing bed shortages and long wait times at Sparrow.

University of Michigan Health at the Sparrow Children’s Center is experiencing a pediatric bed shortage, while Sparrow’s Emergency Department is seeing long wait times.

Sparrow is asking Lansing to help prevent the spread of RSV and is urging families to consider appropriate sites of care besides the emergency room.

The hospital is seeing a daily average of 60 new cases of RSV, nearly doble from this time last year. Leaders at Sparrow’s Children’s Center are anticipating even high numbers as flu season approaches.

There’s no vaccine for RSV, but experts recommend getting your kids vaccinated for other viruses.

“The greatest thing parents can do is frequent hand-washing,” said Steve Martin, Interim Chief Medical Officer and Co-Director of University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center.

If a child shows signs of respiratory illness, parents should call their primary care provider to determine whether they need an in-person visit with their doctor, a visit to urgent care or a walk-in clinic, or if they should seek emergency treatment.

To learn more about RSV, visit sparrow.org

