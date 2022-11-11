Read full article on original website
Tucson Parade of Lights looking for more floats
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Parade of Lights is looking for more floats ahead of its 28th annual event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Community members, businesses, social clubs, arts groups, and families to join the fun by entering their own brightly lit and decorated floats and motor vehicles.
Prescribed burns start in Catalina mountains
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Prescribed broadcast burns in the Santa Catalina Ranger District began on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Crews planned to start at the Inspiration Rock unit and head toward the South Highway unit until as conditions allow. Crews expect to cover 92 acres before the day ends, and smoke will be visible in the Tucson area.
Troopers: High-speed pursuit near Casa Grande ends in Phoenix; ‘human trafficking’ related
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say an overnight high-speed chase that started in Pinal County and ended in Phoenix was a result of a human trafficking situation. According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase started just before midnight on the I-10 near Casa Grande. At some point, speeds were exceeding 115 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near 7th Street and I-17 at a McDonald’s parking lot. Four people took off from the car and ran but police were able to catch up to them and apprehend them. Authorities confirmed that this was a human trafficking situation but wouldn’t elaborate further.
I-10 reopens near Eloy after crash that left 2 dead
ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 near Eloy. Initial reports of the crash came in around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers confirmed to Arizona’s Family that three vehicles were involved in the crash, including two semis and a car. The eastbound lanes were closed at milepost 203 through 208, through much of Casa Grande, for several hours but reopened shortly before 11 a.m.
Tucson police investigate crash involving motorcycle at 22nd, Wilmot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Tucson’s east side Monday, Nov. 14. According to the Tucson Police Department, the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of 22nd Street...
Two killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after they were shot on Tucson’s south side on the night of Nov. 10. Tucson police said they were called to a home in the West 1600 block of San Ricardo Boulevard, south of West Starr Pass Boulevard, shortly before midnight.
Crash in Marana leaves one dead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead after a wreck took place near Interstate 10 in Marana on Monday afternoon, Nov. 14. State troopers said the rollover crash took place on I-10 at milepost 248, south of Cortaro Farms Road, when the vehicle went from I-10 to the frontage road. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Tucson Police investigating possible homicide at smoke shop
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department are on scene at Wadee Smoke Shop at 3919 S. 12th Ave. They are investigating a possible homicide. TPD told KOLD News 13 they received a call reporting a homicide just before 10:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said details are limited....
Two local brothers Take Back Tucson
Two local brothers are on a mission to give back to those who have been in jail, struggling with addiction and experiencing homelessness— something they both are familiar with.
Police seeking suspect in double homicide on south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting that left two women dead on Sunday, Nov. 13. Officers said they were called around 10 a.m. to a business in the 3900 block of South 12th Avenue for a report of a homicide. When officers arrived, they...
UPDATE: Tucson police identify man who died after crash at 22nd, Wilmot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died after a serious crash on Tucson’s east side Monday, Nov. 14. Police said Tuesday, that 61-year-old Todd Aldinger died after being taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital. Aldinger was driving a 2020 Ford Transit Connect that collided with a 2009...
Authorities: Inmate tried to shoot gun hidden at satellite camp at federal prison in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate tried to fire a gun at a satellite camp of a federal prison in Tucson. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the incident took place at a camp at the complex on Wilmot Road. The inmate reportedly...
Police: Barricaded person shuts down Rita Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene where a person has barricaded themselves Thursday evening, Nov. 10. According to authorities, the incident is happening on East Danwood Way, near South Houghton Road and East Rita Road. Rita Road is shut down between South Houghton Road...
All-Native American Honor Flight
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Tucson woman spreading love to shelter cats, dogs. Teri Bambauer has been spreading the love to shelter cats and dogs for years.
Tohono O’odham Nation veterans honored in southern Arizona’s 1st all-Native American Honor Flight
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Honor Flight Southern Arizona completed its first all-Native American Honor Flight Sunday, Nov. 13. The Honor Flight Network has flown more than 250,000 veterans from across the country to memorials in Washington, D.C., with no cost to them. Sunday’s southern Arizona Honor Flight ended...
Woman hit by TPD patrol car
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman has been seriously injured after she was struck by a Tucson Police Department patrol car on Thursday evening, Nov. 10. Officers said the woman was hit just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Tucson Bikes for Change to give out over 500 free bikes
Tucson Bikes for Change will be giving out more than 500 bicycles for children in need, before the start of El Tour de Tucson.
