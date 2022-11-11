Read full article on original website
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving ShootingStill UnsolvedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette discount grocer has closed its doors
The Shoppers Value supermarket on Ambassador Caffery Parkway has closed. The Baton Rouge-based company closed the store in September at 2240 Ambassador Caffery Parkway and now only has one store in Acadiana at 3826 Moss St. in north Lafayette. The store, the anchor store in the Marketplace Plaza shopping center,...
theadvocate.com
The holiday season is here. See what decorating trends are happening in 2022.
Pull out the tinsel. Grab some garland. Strike up some tunes on ye olde turntable or Bluetooth, as the case may be. Experts believe Christmas 2022 will make a splash not seen since the postwar days of the 1950s. Parties are being planned. Friends are getting together and families are gathering, hearkening back to the celebrations of days of yore.
theadvocate.com
This homebuilder planning 250 units in Lafayette Parish, including 137-home project near Carencro
A national homebuilder will construct about 250 homes in Lafayette Parish as part of an effort to build 600 across south Louisiana. Century Communities, a Colorado-based company that is one of the top national homebuilders who also specializes in online sales, will build developments in Carencro, Scott and Lafayette along with others in New Iberia, Sulphur and Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Former Handy Stop space in downtown Lafayette back up for sale
The building that once housed the Handy Stop Market & Café is back up for sale. The 6,400-square-foot Guilbeau building, 444 Jefferson St., is listed for sale at $1.39 million after plans by developer Cliff Guidry to convert the space into a hair salon and residential units was put on pause earlier this year. Plans were to include three levels of condos in the adjacent parking lot with parking on the bottom.
theadvocate.com
Plants for sale: Plant Society sets fall jamboree for Saturday
The Plant Society's fall jamboree will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 12655 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. Bromeliads, succulents, begonias, aroids, carnivorous plants and Louisiana ferns will be among the plants for sale. The Baton Rouge Orchid Society will also be participating.
theadvocate.com
Around the Felicianas for Nov. 16, 2022
The Watchman and The Democrat will publish Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, instead of their usual Wednesday publication. To accommodate Thanksgiving deadlines, copy for that edition needs to arrive by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16. Dixon to hold art sale. The Dixon Correctional Institute will hold its annual arts and crafts...
theadvocate.com
Ochsner scoops up Baton Rouge health care provider group to boost critical, intensive care services
Impact Network, a Baton Rouge-based group of hospital physicians and nurse practitioners who specialize in critical and intensive care, has joined Ochsner Health’s Baton Rouge arm, the hospital system announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Impact Network, which has been around for 20 years, has 12...
theadvocate.com
Governor, local officials, kick off future I-49 construction; here's what it will look like
Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson on Monday along with state and local officials to celebrate the start of the Ambassador Caffery Interchange, a future Interstate 49 South project, in Broussard. “Infrastructure is vital to the economic growth of our state...
theadvocate.com
Senior Fall Fest welcomes 80 guests at site of new Jackson Senior Center
The East Feliciana Council on Aging hosted its first Senior Fest in Jackson at the former Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall. An estimated 80 senior residents from around the parish took part in a costume contest, outdoor trunk-or-treating and meal. Executive Director Cyndi McManus said her staff did “an amazing...
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake sells Lake Surgery Center for $8.95 million; see who bought it
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has sold its Lake Surgery Center on Perkins Road for $8.95 million to a limited liability company that includes a Baton Rouge orthopedic clinic and some of the hospital’s high-ranking executives. Perkins Plaza Development LLC, represented by Dr. Larry “Chip” Bankston,...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge athlete Mike Hollins injured in University of Virginia shooting that killed 3 football players
A Baton Rouge athlete and former University High football player was one of two people wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the university’s football team. Mike Hollins, a running back who was part of two state championship teams at U-High, was...
theadvocate.com
1 killed, 1 injured after unattended pot on stove causes house fire in Baker, authorities say
One person was killed and another injured after a fire broke out at home in Baker because of an unattended pot on the stove, Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said. Firefighters responded to the fire on Hall Drive around 2 a.m. Monday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene...
theadvocate.com
After longtime Livingston Parish councilman resignation, vocal library board member appointed
A longtime Livingston Parish Council member has resigned due to ongoing health struggles, recommending as his replacement a Parish Library Board member and stay-at-home mom who recently attracted attention for proposing a list of books with LGBTQ+ and sexual themes for restriction. Council member R.C. "Bubba" Harris announced during Thursday's...
theadvocate.com
Letters: There is little LSU can do to keep fans from charging the field
I strongly disagree with Dominic Marcello's submission about having the LSU Athletic Department pay an additional fine to LSU academics for the fans storming the football field after a big win. First of all, I would not think the security of Tiger Stadium is the primary responsibility of the athletic...
theadvocate.com
Woman hit by car, killed while crossing Bertrand Drive, Lafayette police say
The Lafayette Police Department responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian about 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Bertrand Drive. Police say a female pedestrian was crossing the roadway, when she was struck by a vehicle. As a result of her injuries from the crash, the woman...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Police identify pedestrian killed crossing Bertrand Drive
A pedestrian killed in a crash on Bertrand drive about 7 p.m. Sunday has been identified by Lafayette Police as 66-year-old Ada Davis of Lafayette. Police say Davis was crossing the roadway in the 1600 block of Bertrand Drive when she was struck by a vehicle. As a result of...
theadvocate.com
Passenger in pickup truck dies following crash into tractor trailer on side of I-12, BRPD says
The driver of a pickup truck veered off Interstate 12 early Monday morning, crashing into a semi-tractor trailer pulled over on the right shoulder; the passenger in the pickup later died at the hospital of his injuries, Baton Rouge Police said. The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. on I-12 near...
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs police officer shoots charging pit bull, owner cited for violating 'leash law'
A Denham Springs Police officer shot a dog that barked, snarled and lunged at him while he was on his way to work, officials said. An officer was leaving his home on Sunday at 5:48 p.m. when he saw a pit-bull dog running across the street toward him, said Denham Springs Police Sgt. Scott Sterling.
theadvocate.com
Man killed in shooting on Elena Drive in Lafayette Parish
One man was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Lafayette. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Elena Drive around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Jesse Boclair, 36, was killed in the shooting, sheriff’s office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's prison will get a $1.2 million upgrade, thanks to federal money. Here's how.
East Baton Rouge’s dilapidated adult jail is poised to receive $1.2 million in upgrades, parish officials say. The funds – approved by the parish's metro council earlier this year as part of a $48 million federal relief package from Congress' American Rescue Plan Act – will go toward improvements at the more than 60-year-old detention center, which has long been criticized for its outdated facilities and high number of inmate deaths.
