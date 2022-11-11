ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

This Lafayette discount grocer has closed its doors

The Shoppers Value supermarket on Ambassador Caffery Parkway has closed. The Baton Rouge-based company closed the store in September at 2240 Ambassador Caffery Parkway and now only has one store in Acadiana at 3826 Moss St. in north Lafayette. The store, the anchor store in the Marketplace Plaza shopping center,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

The holiday season is here. See what decorating trends are happening in 2022.

Pull out the tinsel. Grab some garland. Strike up some tunes on ye olde turntable or Bluetooth, as the case may be. Experts believe Christmas 2022 will make a splash not seen since the postwar days of the 1950s. Parties are being planned. Friends are getting together and families are gathering, hearkening back to the celebrations of days of yore.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This homebuilder planning 250 units in Lafayette Parish, including 137-home project near Carencro

A national homebuilder will construct about 250 homes in Lafayette Parish as part of an effort to build 600 across south Louisiana. Century Communities, a Colorado-based company that is one of the top national homebuilders who also specializes in online sales, will build developments in Carencro, Scott and Lafayette along with others in New Iberia, Sulphur and Baton Rouge.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Former Handy Stop space in downtown Lafayette back up for sale

The building that once housed the Handy Stop Market & Café is back up for sale. The 6,400-square-foot Guilbeau building, 444 Jefferson St., is listed for sale at $1.39 million after plans by developer Cliff Guidry to convert the space into a hair salon and residential units was put on pause earlier this year. Plans were to include three levels of condos in the adjacent parking lot with parking on the bottom.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Plants for sale: Plant Society sets fall jamboree for Saturday

The Plant Society's fall jamboree will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 12655 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. Bromeliads, succulents, begonias, aroids, carnivorous plants and Louisiana ferns will be among the plants for sale. The Baton Rouge Orchid Society will also be participating.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around the Felicianas for Nov. 16, 2022

The Watchman and The Democrat will publish Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, instead of their usual Wednesday publication. To accommodate Thanksgiving deadlines, copy for that edition needs to arrive by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16. Dixon to hold art sale. The Dixon Correctional Institute will hold its annual arts and crafts...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Senior Fall Fest welcomes 80 guests at site of new Jackson Senior Center

The East Feliciana Council on Aging hosted its first Senior Fest in Jackson at the former Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall. An estimated 80 senior residents from around the parish took part in a costume contest, outdoor trunk-or-treating and meal. Executive Director Cyndi McManus said her staff did “an amazing...
JACKSON, LA
theadvocate.com

After longtime Livingston Parish councilman resignation, vocal library board member appointed

A longtime Livingston Parish Council member has resigned due to ongoing health struggles, recommending as his replacement a Parish Library Board member and stay-at-home mom who recently attracted attention for proposing a list of books with LGBTQ+ and sexual themes for restriction. Council member R.C. "Bubba" Harris announced during Thursday's...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Man killed in shooting on Elena Drive in Lafayette Parish

One man was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Lafayette. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Elena Drive around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Jesse Boclair, 36, was killed in the shooting, sheriff’s office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge's prison will get a $1.2 million upgrade, thanks to federal money. Here's how.

East Baton Rouge’s dilapidated adult jail is poised to receive $1.2 million in upgrades, parish officials say. The funds – approved by the parish's metro council earlier this year as part of a $48 million federal relief package from Congress' American Rescue Plan Act – will go toward improvements at the more than 60-year-old detention center, which has long been criticized for its outdated facilities and high number of inmate deaths.
BATON ROUGE, LA

