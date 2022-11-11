(KNSI) – The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a familiar scam surfacing once again. In recent days, they say they have received reports of people getting a call from someone claiming to be a deputy or investigator with the sheriff’s office. The calls are spoofed to appear as if they’re coming from the sheriff’s office but are not. The caller claims the person has a warrant for their arrest or missed a court date. The scammer then asks for money to pay off a fine. The scammer then tells the potential victim to buy iTunes cards or gift cards to send them as payment.

