Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
knsiradio.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Aitkin County Lake
(KNSI) — The body of a missing Carlton County man has been recovered from a lake in Aitkin County. Authorities say they believe a body found in Rat Lake is that of 38-year-old Lucas Dudden. He was reported missing on Halloween after his family said they hadn’t seen or heard from him since October 25th.
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake
McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
lptv.org
Hunting Incident in Cass County Results in Death of Centerville Man
A hunting incident near Outing, located in Cass County, has resulted in the death of a Centerville, MN man. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 7 at approximately 2:27 p.m., officials received reports of a hunting incident in Crooked Lake Township near rural Outing. Responders arrived...
boreal.org
Hibbing community shocked after Friday night structure fire
HIBBING, MN. -- Several Iron Range fire departments battled a fire overnight that left a family business in ruins. “A little after 9 p.m., we got a report of a possible structure fire at the Yoder lumber company,” Hibbing fire department’s fire chief, Erik Jankila, said. Yoder Building...
Minnesota Power's plan to sunset coal plants by 2035 approved by regulator
Duluth utility Minnesota Power will close its coal plant by 2035 at the latest, as it ramps up its investment in renewable energy. On Thursday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved Minnesota Power's Integrated Resource Plan, which sets out the utility's long-term plans for energy generation. Minnesota Power is...
knsiradio.com
Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam
(KNSI) – The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a familiar scam surfacing once again. In recent days, they say they have received reports of people getting a call from someone claiming to be a deputy or investigator with the sheriff’s office. The calls are spoofed to appear as if they’re coming from the sheriff’s office but are not. The caller claims the person has a warrant for their arrest or missed a court date. The scammer then asks for money to pay off a fine. The scammer then tells the potential victim to buy iTunes cards or gift cards to send them as payment.
Search for missing man whose car was found parked on rural road
Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have issued an appeal to find a man who went missing from Carlton County last week. Lucas Dudden, 38, was reported missing on Halloween, but the last time his family had contact with his was Oct. 26. His vehicle was found parked...
Body found days after man reported missing in Crow Wing County
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they believe they found the body of a man who was reported missing just days prior.Bryce Brogle, 23, was last seen Wednesday leaving a residence in Center Township. Brogle had allegedly gone missing after visiting a storage unit rented by another man.The owner of the storage unit was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after officers recovered a body believed to be Brogle.Charges are pending.
