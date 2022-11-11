Read full article on original website
NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles. A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement. The...
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
NJ concealed-carry gun bill rewritten to gain key endorsements
TRENTON – Democratic lawmakers rewrote the legislation establishing new limits on the carrying of concealed handguns Monday, securing the endorsement of police unions after changing it to ensure retired officers can continue to carry. The bill was endorsed again by the Assembly Judiciary Committee and has now been passed...
Lawmakers look to crack down on nursing homes that don’t improve
TRENTON – In response to a report from the state comptroller about how consistently low-rated nursing homes continue to receive Medicaid funding, state lawmakers are advancing yet another package of bills aimed at improving long-term care. Nursing homes have been at the center of attention often at the Statehouse...
Major N.J. lobbying firm now known as The Zita Group
One of Trenton’s top lobbying firms is rebranding. The Kaufman Zita Group will now be known as The Zita Group to reflect the retirement of longtime partner Adam Kaufman one year ago. The firm is headed by Patrizia “Trish” Zita, a former Assembly research associate in the 1990s and...
Governor Murphy Signs Bill Requiring Large Shuls To Plan For Mass Shootings
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today signed a bill which would require houses of worship and other public venues, to create a plan to deal with potential mass shootings, and to share those plans with local police departments. “As we wake up to the reality of another mass shooting in...
Philadelphia gas stations see crime spike — should drivers in NJ worry?
Despite a spike in violent crimes at Philadelphia gas stations within the past year, there does not appear to be a “meaningful” increase in such crimes across New Jersey. According to NJ Gasoline-Convenience-Automotive Association Chief Administrator Eric Blomgren, while he has “heard reports of the problems in Philadelphia,” his members in this state have not reported such issues.
Cory Booker reveals his election plans for NJ
With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open. At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator...
NJ nursing homes now rated – which ones are the best and safest?
If you’re trying to figure out which nursing home in New Jersey would be best for an aging parent or loved one, the state Health Department has just rolled out an interactive tool to help you make that decision. According to Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, a new dashboard has...
New Jersey, Pass the Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights
So much was on the line in last week’s elections. I count myself as someone who could easily be disillusioned by politics, but I’m not. I don’t have that luxury. I’m the child of a single mother who works for a staffing agency. When I went to vote last week, I was thinking of my mother and her struggles as a temp worker.
‘Astounding’ results from NJ’s plastic bag ban, 6 months in
Just six months into a statewide ban on single-use paper and plastic bags, billions of these bags have avoided circulation in New Jersey, advocates say. By the middle of next year, it's estimated that the state's law will have saved more than 8 billion bags, at food stores alone, from entering the cycle, and eventually waterways and landfills.
NJ Gov. Signs Executive Order to Address Public School Staff Shortages Across State
Nationwide public school teacher shortages hit NJ hard.Morristown Minute. A national, and statewide shortage of public-school teachers prompt the NJ governor to sign an executive order establishing a task force to address the shortage.
Asylum-seekers bound for Philadelphia? What it means for NJ
Days after Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania clinched major wins for governor and U.S. Senate — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has reportedly considered sending another bus of unauthorized immigrants and asylum-seekers to arrive in a far-away locale. This time, according to Axios, the planned destination for migrants could be Philadelphia.
Mayor Speaks Out Against Health Insurance Costs
JACKSON –Township Mayor Michael Reina recently commented on what he said was an “unprecedented increase” in premiums in the State Health Benefits Program. “Last month, New Jersey’s State Health Benefits Commission voted 3-2 to approve rate hikes of more than 20 percent on health plans that cover more than 800,000 state and local government workers, including a 22.8 percent rate increase on premiums for county and local governments,” the mayor said.
Popular French bakery and café opens another New Jersey location
Maman, the popular New York City based bakery and café chain is opening its second New Jersey location; this one is in Princeton, while the first Garden State store opened in Jersey City in February of this year. According to their Facebook page:. maman is a café, bakery and...
Vote restores NJ bear hunt, sets its December 2022 start date
TRENTON – As expected, the state Fish and Game Council voted unanimously Tuesday to schedule a bear hunt that will start in three weeks. Gov. Phil Murphy had barred bear hunting from state lands in 2018 and fully prevented a hunt last year for the first time since 2009. But citing an increase in complaints about bear sightings and dangerous interactions with people, Murphy announced last week the hunt would be brought back.
The ‘most successful way’ to quit smoking, according to NJ expert
How many times have you tried to kick your addiction to nicotine?. Maybe you'll have more success this week, starting Nov. 17, knowing that countless smokers across New Jersey and the U.S. are trying to quit at the same time. The Great American Smokeout, sponsored by the American Cancer Society,...
Weed edibles in N.J.: Rules of engagement for beginners and where to buy them
This Thanksgiving will be New Jersey’s first with legal weed, and there could be an uptick in edible offerings on the menus at friend or family gatherings. If you’ve never consumed an edible, it’s important to know how to do it safely and which ones are available to you.
N.J. still has COVID-19. Why push testing into the background? | Editorial
Just when you thought controversies over COVID-19 vaccines were dying down comes a reality check:. A lawsuit just filed by an unvaccinated ex-worker at a Cape May County facility exposes ongoing policy battles. Kuan Bowleg, who was fired from his job at the Woodbine Developmental Center, contends the state terminated him unfairly for refusing to get the vaccine for religious reasons.
TikTok video helps Walmart worker in NJ pay off house, retire
HACKETTSTOWN — It could be the plot of a Hallmark Christmas movie. A TikTok video of a dejected-looking 81-year-old woman in a Walmart breakroom that went viral led to a GoFundMe page that has helped her pay her mortgage allowing her to retire. In a series of videos on...
