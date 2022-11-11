ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Chronicle

Duke women's soccer races past Radford for NCAA tournament first-round win

Last year, Duke took 206 minutes to net its first four NCAA tournament goals. Saturday night, the Blue Devils reached that mark in less than a third as much time. No. 2-seed Duke beat Radford 4-0 at Koskinen Stadium to open the 2022 NCAA tournament, its seventh NCAA win by at least four goals in its last 10 postseasons. The Blue Devils nearly broke the game open on a pair of chances just five minutes in, but took another 20 minutes to get on the scoreboard—but once they started scoring, they couldn’t stop: Duke recorded all four of its goals within a 40-minute span, and forward Michelle Cooper nearly added two more. She finished with two goals and an assist, while striker Kat Rader and wing back Elle Piper recorded the other two scores. By full time, every healthy Blue Devil had seen the pitch (Grace Waktins and Julia Hannon were injured, while freshman Carina Lageyre has been shut down for the season with a reaggravated hamstring injury, head coach Robbie Church told The Chronicle).
Chronicle
Chronicle

5 things to know before Duke men's basketball battles Kansas at Champions Classic

Duke will face its first real challenge Tuesday when it plays Kansas at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. Both the sixth-ranked Jayhawks and seventh-ranked Blue Devils have blown out their first two opponents, but this matchup will be a test for both schools. Here are five things to know before the game tips off at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Chronicle
Chronicle

Cameron Chronicles Season 6, Episode 2: 'Scheyer's Start'

The Blue Devils are back, and so is Cameron Chronicles. Through two games, No. 7 Duke sits at 2-0, with blowout victories against Jacksonville and USC Upstate in its back pocket. Next, the Blue Devils travel to Indianapolis for a matchup against No. 6 Kansas in the Champions Classic at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Chronicle
Chronicle

Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Kansas

The Blue Devils are set to travel to Indianapolis to play Kansas for their third match of the season Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. Ahead of the contest, the Blue Zone provides you with our can't-miss prop bets:. Duke (+1.5) vs. Kansas. While both the Blue Devils and the Jayhawks are...
Chronicle
Chronicle

Ricky Moore on 'Food as Care' at 'The Ethics of Now'

“The Ethics of Now”, a long-running program presented by Duke’s Kenan Institute for Ethics, brings speakers from outside the university into conversations with Duke historian and Professor Adriane Lentz-Smith. In each conversation, the speakers discuss topics that touch upon ethical challenges and are of interest to both the Duke and the Durham community. Lentz-Smith has been hosting these conversations for around four years, reflecting on the fact that the name “The Ethics of Now” points to the nature of these conversations — they are essentially concerned with how we live our lives in the contemporary world. Such conversations, Lentz-Smith said, also help give Duke students an idea of how to engage in thoughtful conversations beyond the classroom. Guest speakers of past “Ethics of Now” events include the likes of Min Jin Lee, the author of novel “Pachinko,” and Michael Schur, Emmy Award-winning creator of television show “The Good Place.”
DURHAM, NC

