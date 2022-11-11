Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
Related
Chronicle
Duke cross country teams place fifth, Maatoug, Kinne qualify for nationals at Southeast Regional Championship
In cross country, endurance is the name of the game. It may not be a marathon, but it’s certainly not a sprint for Duke, a team that is just meters away from their goal of eventually earning national eligibility. On Friday, Duke cross country met with 32 other teams...
Chronicle
Sportswrap: Basketball season begins, football keeps winning in ACC play
Sportswrap is your one-stop shop for everything Duke athletics, where we’ll recap how each of Duke’s sports currently in competition performed over the last week and give a brief look ahead. Here is our recap for the week of Nov. 7-Nov. 13. Football. One week after realizing their...
Chronicle
Duke women’s soccer races past Radford for NCAA tournament first-round win
Last year, Duke took 206 minutes to net its first four NCAA tournament goals. Saturday night, the Blue Devils reached that mark in less than a third as much time. No. 2-seed Duke beat Radford 4-0 at Koskinen Stadium to open the 2022 NCAA tournament, its seventh NCAA win by at least four goals in its last 10 postseasons. The Blue Devils nearly broke the game open on a pair of chances just five minutes in, but took another 20 minutes to get on the scoreboard—but once they started scoring, they couldn’t stop: Duke recorded all four of its goals within a 40-minute span, and forward Michelle Cooper nearly added two more. She finished with two goals and an assist, while striker Kat Rader and wing back Elle Piper recorded the other two scores. By full time, every healthy Blue Devil had seen the pitch (Grace Waktins and Julia Hannon were injured, while freshman Carina Lageyre has been shut down for the season with a reaggravated hamstring injury, head coach Robbie Church told The Chronicle).
Chronicle
Duke women's soccer adjusts on the fly to overcome Radford's unique defensive scheme in NCAA tournament first round
One of the main priorities of defenses taking on the Blue Devils should be to shut down “two of the best forwards in the United States,” as Radford head coach Ben Sohrabi described Duke forwards freshman Kat Rader and sophomore Michelle Cooper. In their first-round NCAA tournament contest...
Chronicle
X-Factor: Jaylen Blakes' defensive talents can help Duke men's basketball slow Kansas sharpshooter Gradey Dick
Duke faces its toughest test yet in Indianapolis Tuesday as it takes on reigning national champion Kansas. The Blue Zone is here with a player that can make the difference for each side:. Duke: Jaylen Blakes. In Friday’s contest, USC Upstate brought physicality and effort at the tip against Duke,...
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke men's basketball battles Kansas at Champions Classic
Duke will face its first real challenge Tuesday when it plays Kansas at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. Both the sixth-ranked Jayhawks and seventh-ranked Blue Devils have blown out their first two opponents, but this matchup will be a test for both schools. Here are five things to know before the game tips off at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Chronicle
Beats' picks: Will Duke men's basketball dethrone Kansas in top-10 matchup at Champions Classic?
After starting off its season with back-to-back wins at home, No. 7 Duke travels to Indianapolis for a Champions Classic showdown with No. 6 Kansas. Before Tuesday night's 9:30 p.m. tipoff, our beat writers make their predictions for the first top-25 matchup of the season. Jonathan Levitan: Duke 58-55 With...
Chronicle
Three points: Duke men's basketball must remain strong defensively against Kansas
Tuesday night marks Duke's biggest test thus far, as it faces 2022 national champions Kansas in Indianapolis for the State Farm Champions Classic. Before the game, the Blue Zone analyzes three key points for the Blue Devils to shine:. Get big. Duke’s most notable advantage against Kansas comes in the...
Chronicle
Extra point: Defensive recovery key in Duke football's win against Virginia Tech
Duke bounced back after a slow start against Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon to move to 7-3 and 4-2 in the ACC. The Blue Zone is here with three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead after the win:. Three key takeaways. 1. Recovering from a slow opening. The first...
Chronicle
Cameron Chronicles Season 6, Episode 2: 'Scheyer's Start'
The Blue Devils are back, and so is Cameron Chronicles. Through two games, No. 7 Duke sits at 2-0, with blowout victories against Jacksonville and USC Upstate in its back pocket. Next, the Blue Devils travel to Indianapolis for a matchup against No. 6 Kansas in the Champions Classic at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Kansas
The Blue Devils are set to travel to Indianapolis to play Kansas for their third match of the season Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. Ahead of the contest, the Blue Zone provides you with our can't-miss prop bets:. Duke (+1.5) vs. Kansas. While both the Blue Devils and the Jayhawks are...
Chronicle
Ricky Moore on ‘Food as Care’ at ‘The Ethics of Now’
“The Ethics of Now”, a long-running program presented by Duke’s Kenan Institute for Ethics, brings speakers from outside the university into conversations with Duke historian and Professor Adriane Lentz-Smith. In each conversation, the speakers discuss topics that touch upon ethical challenges and are of interest to both the Duke and the Durham community. Lentz-Smith has been hosting these conversations for around four years, reflecting on the fact that the name “The Ethics of Now” points to the nature of these conversations — they are essentially concerned with how we live our lives in the contemporary world. Such conversations, Lentz-Smith said, also help give Duke students an idea of how to engage in thoughtful conversations beyond the classroom. Guest speakers of past “Ethics of Now” events include the likes of Min Jin Lee, the author of novel “Pachinko,” and Michael Schur, Emmy Award-winning creator of television show “The Good Place.”
Chronicle
Durham City Council approves downtown social district, will allow alcohol in to-go containers
In late October, Durham City Council voted unanimously to approve the creation of a downtown social district, allowing people to drink outdoors. The ordinance allows people to take their alcoholic drinks to-go in specially approved, labeled plastic cups. The new social district boundaries include almost all of Downtown Durham, starting...
Comments / 0