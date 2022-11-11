Kootenai Health opens detox unit to help those struggling with addiction

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai Health is opening a new detox unit to help those in the community who are struggling with addiction.

It’s known as the Adult Recovery Unit, it’s designed for people with chronic alcohol or opioid use disorders.

The unit will monitor and assist people with addiction to adjust to life without substances.

“This is the only unit of its kind in northern Idaho,” said Claudia Miewald, Kootenai Health’s director of behavioral health services.

Currently, nearly 21 million Americans have at least one addiction, and only 10 percent receive treatment.

Miewald says recent weeks have been overwhelming at Kootenai Health.

“We have served over 50 patients, and the length of the stay have been two to four days,” Miewald said.

Angel Tomeo Sam, who has been sober for 6 years now, says people need medical help during the detoxing process.

“Medical detox really pays attention… really is a way for a good prescriber who knows the right doses of medicines are needed to help people with withdrawal and maybe even replace the drug like an opioid,” said Tomeo Sam.

The Adult Recovery Unit offers 24-hour medically monitored detox with physician oversight. Patients will usually be on the unit between three to five days, and will later be referred to the next level of care, such as Kootenai Health’s intensive outpatient program.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer this service to our region,” said Miewald. “Detox services are often an essential part of the recovery process, which enables an individual to begin their journey toward sober living and overall better physical and mental health.”

You can learn more about the Adult Recovery Unit here , or call (208)-625-4848

