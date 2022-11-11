Girls soccer: Mounds View holds off Ponies for third place at state

WEST ST. PAUL — A strong second-half surge wasn’t enough to lift Stillwater over conference foe Mounds View in the third-place game of the Class AAA girls soccer state tournament on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the West St. Paul Regional Athletics Center.

The unseeded Mustangs (13-5-1) jumped out to a two-goal lead and held off a late charge from the Ponies to secure the 2-1 victory.

Playing a day after its state title aspirations were dashed by eventual champion Rosemount 1-0 in the state semifinals, the third-seeded Ponies (17-4) fell behind in the first half as Mounds View’s Emily Johnson scored the first of her two goals on an assist from Anya Westlund in the 24th minute.

“The first half I think we kind of went through the motions a little bit,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “It’s a disappointing game to play after playing in U.S. Bank Stadium the day before.”

The Ponies became more assertive in the second half while controlling play for the most part. Stillwater created several strong scoring chances, including three that clanged off the crossbar, but Johnson struck again for Mounds View in the 72nd minute to provide a two-goal cushion.

“Their second goal was a killer,” Huber said. “We dominated the game in the second half. We had shots off the crossbar and another shot from inside six yards that went over the net — we had a ton of chances.”

Stillwater finally broke through in the 74th minute as Rylee Lawrence scored on an assist from Luka Johnson, who played a through ball to the freshman at the top of the box where she was left one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

It was a fleeting moment of success for the Ponies against goalkeeper Lauren McAlpine, who finished with 15 saves. Parker Reardon finished with seven saves for the Ponies.

Stillwater’s Brooke Nelson, who joined Lawrence in getting named to the State All-Tournament Team, had one final opportunity for the Ponies, but her free kick with about 10 seconds remaining was off the mark.

“It was frustrating that we dominated so much and couldn’t find the back of the net until pretty late,” Huber said. “Even that last five minutes we had two or three good chances after that to tie it up. It was a disappointing way to end the season, but the effort and energy was there, especially in the second half. It was probably just a little bit too late.”

And yet it would be hard for the Ponies to extract more from an encore season after claiming the state title a year earlier. Stillwater returned just four regulars from that team and relied on seven new starters, most of whom are freshmen.

“If you had told me before the season we’d have 17 wins, I’d have said there was no way,” Huber said. “I would have taken that at the beginning of the season in a heartbeat. It was kind of disappointing to lose the last two games, but from the overall season we had a great year. We had very little experience returning and once you get into the state tournament it’s a different atmosphere with the surroundings and peripherals and every little mistake is magnified as well. Not have that experience in that type of environment, it will help us going forward next year and the next couple of years. We learned a lot and I think we grew a lot.”

Stillwater defeated the Mustangs 3-1 during the regular season on Sept. 27. This marked the first time the Ponies have lost consecutive games since late in the 2015 season.

“The girls understand what it’s going to take to win that semifinal or win that next state championship, that little extra discipline or mistake-free soccer,” Huber said. “It was a good way to end the season and we played well. Hopefully we build on that and have a little extra motivation when we come back next year.”

Mounds View 1 1 — 2

Stillwater 0 1 — 1

MV — 24:00 — Emily Johnson (Anya Westlund)

MV — 72:00 — Johnson (free kick)

St — 74:00 — Rylee Lawrence (Luka Johnson)

Shots on goal — MV: 9; St: 16.

Corner kicks — MV: 2; St: 5.

Fouls — MV: 3; St: 6.

Goalie saves — MV: Lauren McAlpine 15; St: Parker Reardon 7.