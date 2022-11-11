Read full article on original website
WQPT Airing ‘My Brother’s Gift’ Holocaust-Themed Production
In September 2022, The Black Box Theatre performed “My Brother’s Gift,” as a part of the Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today initiative. The play is based on the remarkable true story of Heinz Geiringer, neighbor and friend of Anne Frank. The production will air on WQPT on November 17 at 8:00 pm and will be followed by a short documentary on the Anne Frank Exhibit in Danville, Iowa.
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
Trivia Night Live Rockin’ The Tangled Wood Tuesday Night
Trivia Night Live is rolling into The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf every Tuesday at 7 p.m.!. Free To Play, with up to eight people per team playing in various categories. Trivia Night Live is a live interactive team trivia game played at your favorite restaurants and bars. The game consists of four rounds of questions of increasing difficulty and point values. Categories range from current events, history, geography, science, sports, and more….
The Bettendorf Public Library takes a look at what has shaped the Baby Boom generation
On Thursday, November 17th at 1:30 PM, Bettendorf author Tom Miller will present a special edition of Community Connections titled the “Class of 1964.” Mr. Miller’s presentation will review post-World War II history and the events that shaped the Baby Boom generation. His new novel, “A Place to Rest” takes place during the Baby Boom years (1946-1964) and Mr. Miller will be using excerpts from the book to illustrate points in the presentation. This free event will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. No registration is required to attend.
Find Fun Events This Week In The Illinois And Iowa FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
Where you can get a Thanksgiving meal in the QC on the big day
Several nonprofits and businesses around the Quad Cities are filling in the gaps where Thanksgiving meals are needed. Here is a running list of locations handing out free Thanksgiving dinners:. Don't see an opening on this list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our...
ourquadcities.com
QC exhibit tells a harrowing, historic tale
There’s an extraordinary exhibit on the fourth floor of the German American Heritage Center & Museum in Davenport that will be on view for less than two more weeks. “Witness to the Holocaust: The Mattes Family Letters” was installed last month, to be displayed through Nov. 27, and shares the tragic story of Markus and Anna Mattes.
Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Opens ‘White Christmas’ This Weekend
A Circa ’21 family favorite returns just in time for the holiday season! Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander.
Meet The Latest Iowa And Illinois Pet Of The Week… Marnie!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. This magical girl is ready to meet her furever family! She is a senior pitbull mix born in 2011. She is searching for a home with plenty of cozy blankets for her to lay on and cute plush toys for her to cuddle! We think she will do well in a home with kiddos 6+ and possibly other laid-back dogs. Although she still has some pep in her step, her ideal home would have little to no stairs. She is hoping to spend her golden years in a loving furever home where she can soak up plenty of love and snuggles! Can you find it in your heart to give our sweet senior girl, Marnie, a place to call home?
aledotimesrecord.com
'He believed in kids even if nobody else believed in them;' Coach Phil Erickson remembered
GALESBURG — The man called "The Chief" by many during a 43-year coaching and teaching career at Lombard Middle School died at age 83. Phil Erickson, for whom the current Lombard gym is named, was linked to Zephyrs athletics for decades and grew as beloved as the throwback old gym which he proudly tagged "The Zephrydome."
ourquadcities.com
Gandhi’s grandson to give QC lecture Monday
Just because we aren’t involved in a war, doesn’t mean we aren’t involved in violence. A living legacy of peace and humanity will continue to spread his global message Monday at Augustana College, Rock Island. Augustana will launch its new Global Lecture Series with Arun Manilal Gandhi,...
Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch hosts John Heasly and Jerry Schroeder
The Bettendorf Public Library is hosting a free lunchtime concert on Friday, November 11th, 2022 at 12:00 PM. The live event is a part of the Library’s Brown Bag Lunch series and will take place at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. November’s Brown Bag Lunch features artists John Heasly and Jerry Schroeder. No registration is required for this free program. Attendees are invited to bring along their lunch to enjoy along with the music.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg gun crimes decline; Police, state's attorney have some theories as to why
GALESBURG — Carolyn Ginder and Samuel Cohen were awakened by gunshots Oct. 9. The two had been asleep in the upstairs of their house when a bullet struck the large scenic window of their living room, lodging itself in a door frame and spraying shattered glass inside. Cohen went...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Maquoketa couple relocating, renaming gym
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Maquoketa, Iowa, we will share other developments...
Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
977wmoi.com
Local Entrepreneur Jason Robbins Restoring Wyatt Earp Birthplace to Original Condition
Constructed in 1841, the Wyatt Earp Birthplace is a historic landmark in the Monmouth community, operated by a national Board of Trustees. Now in need of repairs, local entrepreneur Jason Robbins reached out to the current owner of the museum, Melba Matson, showing interest in bringing the building back to life. Following a seven-month process of forming a new board that oversees the nonprofit organization, Robbins has begun renovations with plans to reopen in the near future:
KWQC
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities’ newest pizza joint, is already seeing some high demand after opening its doors Wednesday. Smash Pizza went from a mobile food truck to starting a brick-and-mortar location, a process years in the making for owner and chef Brian Olsen. “The food truck...
KWQC
Moline considering ‘Accessory Dwelling Unit’ ordinance
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is taking up an ordinance that could allow homeowners to build or convert an additional living space on their property. Accessory Dwelling Units or ADUs are more commonly known as cottage homes, granny flats or in-law quarters. An example would be a garage or basement converted into another living space that is independent of the main dwelling.
Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions
State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has permanently barred Rhonda Lettington of Decorah from working as a mental health counselor, accusing her of […] The post Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Free Calligraphy Workshop available at the Bettendorf Public Library on November 12
Just in time for cards of cheer and thanks, the Bettendorf Public Library is hosting Creation Studio Workshop: Calligraphy. Amy Nielsen from The Art Legacy League will teach the basics of calligraphy on Saturday, November 12th at 2:00 PM. This event will be held in the Creation Studio, which is on the second floor of the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Registration for this program is required and can be made by visiting http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7128410 or by calling 563-344-4175.
