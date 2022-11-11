ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Jackie Paige Joins MAJIC 107.5/97.5 as the new Midday Personality

By Weso
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TstgN_0j7hW2xm00

Radio One Atlanta announced that radio personality; Jackie Paige will join Atlanta’s #1 Urban AC station, MAJIC 107.5/97.5, as the new Midday host. A Charlotte native and certified personal trainer with a heart for the community, Paige comes to Atlanta from hosting middays on Radio One DC’s WKYS-FM. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family.

The Southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched, and I’m elated to call Atlanta home!”, shared Jackie Paige, “I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV! The journey continues in the A!” Majic 107.5/97.5’s Program Director, Derek Harper said, “Urban One Atlanta is dedicated to being the home of personalities that connect with the ATL in an authentic way… whether on-air or digitally.

We are excited about what Jackie Paige is going to bring to our listeners!” Jackie Paige takes over middays November 14th and will be heard Monday through Friday from 10am to 3pm on Majic 107.5/97.5, also via the Majic Mobile App and streaming live on MAJIC 107.5/97.5’s website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Honored With His Own Day In Atlanta

Atlanta, GA - Lil Baby has been awarded with one of the highest honors in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The 4PF rapper was honored with his own day in the city on Sunday (November 13), with the date now being officially recognized as Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones Day going forward.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

While Monday may be a stressful day for many, I always aim to make it a little bit better with an epic lineup of shows. This week, you’re getting everything from a praise party to a country concert – and everything in between. The best part is, you don’t have to wait in anticipation of the weekend, you can enjoy these shows throughout the week!
ATLANTA, GA
comebacktown.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

INTERVIEW: Christopher ‘The Fashion Plate’ Martin joins Atlanta News First!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christopher “The Fashion Plate” Martin is an Atlanta-based actor, radio show host, and M.C. who has been carving out a name for himself. Martin is perhaps best known for his role as Jordan’s dad in Little, the Will Packer Film starring Marsai Martin, Issa Rae, and Regina Hall. His break-out role is in All That Matters as Jay, an insurance adjuster at the crossroads of his life and relationship when he meets someone new, and everything changes.
ATLANTA, GA
thehypemagazine.com

Takeoff Celebration of Life

Friday, November 11th at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena at 12:00 p.m. Approximately 7,000 seats were reserved for fans, family and guests using the lower bowl and floor. As faithful members of New Mercies for the past eighteen years, the family requested that Pastor Jesse Curney III (Senior Pastor of New Mercies Christian Church) deliver the Eulogy during the service.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Mark Arum is giving you a chance to see Anita Baker!

Listen this week to the Mark Arum Show and you could win a pair of tickets to see Anita baker at the State Farm Arena on February 14, 2023!. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/14/2022 - 11/18/22. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Anita baker at the State Farm Arena on February 14, 2023! (ARV: minimum $55.00, based on seating) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 3030.
allamericanatlas.com

21 Things to Do in Atlanta Alone

Looking for interesting things to do in Atlanta alone?. Whether you’re intrigued by history, nature, art, or… puppets, soda, or creepy doll heads?. Er… whatever it is that piques your interest, this list will ensure that you find plenty of activities to help you have the best time on your solo trip to Atlanta!
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper

ATLANTA (AP) – Fans of slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, gathered in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up for a celebration of his life. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting the memorial service. A massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the […]
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Enjoy Classic Southern Dishes At The Latest Restaurant Opening In Atlanta

You can’t think Southern without automatically thinking southern food. Fried chicken, Mac n’cheese, cornbread and more southern foods are absolutely staples. A new innovative restaurant concept has come to Atlanta just as the months are getting colder. Atlantans prepare to enjoy some warm hot dishes at Cozy Coop opening in Marietta, GA this week.
ATLANTA, GA
carvdnstone.com

Mental Health Panel Ft. Artist Young Dro, Grady Hospital, and more was Held at Trap Music Museum in Atlanta

Trap Music Museum, founded in Atlanta by artist T.I. and William “Bem” Sparks, opened in 2018 to highlight the importance and culture of Trap music. The interactive experience has become one of Atlanta’s top tourist attractions. Earlier this week, Trap Music Museum partnered with Honor Roll Clothing to host an art and mental health panel at the museum.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Dine-in and take-out options in metro Atlanta for Thanksgiving 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving conjures up thoughts of homecooked meals, but some people don’t have the time or the energy to cook a huge feast. Thankfully, restaurants around the Atlanta area are offering dine-in and take-out options. If you’re looking for an easier Thanksgiving meal, look no further.
ATLANTA, GA
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

738
Followers
2K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy