ESG shows free markets are working

AP Photo/Andrew Selsky A helicopter carries water on a longline to a wildfire near Salem, Ore., at sunset Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Climate change is bringing drier conditions to the Pacific Northwest and that requires strategies that have been common in fire-prone California for the past decade or more, said Erica Fleishman, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute at Oregon State University.

What started a few months ago as isolated critiques of environmental, social and governance (ESG) has now exploded into a reactionary backlash. This dangerous rhetoric is now turning into policy, notably in states like Florida and Texas, with very real and very negative ramifications for investors.

To understand how this happened, one must understand why ESG is practiced and why it has become so widely embraced. Investors, many of whom are signatories of the Principles for Responsible Investment, consider responsible investment factors because they know they can be material to the value and performance of investments.

There should be nothing controversial about investors taking facts into account. Primarily, the fact that climate change is real and poses a rapidly growing threat to the long-term feasibility of investors’ current holdings. For example, the increasing frequency and magnitude of climate-related risks is causing insurance premiums on coastal properties around the world to rise, rendering some completely uninsurable. Investors should have the tools they need to fully consider relevant factors like these when making investment decisions over the long term.

When taking this into account, asset managers have a fiduciary duty to their clients to push companies to improve their corporate governance and asset owners should feel empowered to require their managers to invest in line with their investment goals. This kind of active ownership has long been a way for investors to pursue their views on investment risk and return. Recent trends in active ownership around ESG issues are not the result of some sinister hidden hand, but rather a natural evolution in the market, one that reflects the fact that investors increasingly recognize that that ESG risks and opportunities influence the value of investments.

There are valid critiques of ESG investing and we should be ready to discuss these criticisms, and find a productive resolution. But all too often, the critiques we’re currently seeing are not founded in facts. Critics of ESG, who want to ensure that investors are clear about their goals and means of achieving them, raise an important point. But limiting investors’ ability to do their jobs by banning or disincentivizing the practice of ESG is not the right path. Rather, the focus should be on making ESG work better, as doing so is additive to positive investment outcomes.

Many have focused on matters like ratings systems and index funds with ESG in the title while ignoring policy and advocacy for greater access to information. As Los Angeles Times columnist Michael Hiltzik put it, ESG is the new CRT. Like the acronym before it, critics are more concerned about what their personal definition of the term is and how it suits their argument, rather than actually engaging with its content. People should be as skeptical about critiques of ESG being used as a means to sow political division.

Therein lies the rub with the growing anti-ESG backlash: attacks on sustainable investing and its advocates have a hole where their facts should be. For decades asset managers and asset owners around the world have sought out more information because their investment analysis and market experience led them to the conclusion that ESG factors can be material. Increased transparency brought about by new disclosure rules are a great example of what ESG is truly about: clear, consistent and comparable information that cuts through idle talk.

That fact is that investors are the ones pushing for increased disclosure requirements and policies that promote transparency, because those are the kinds of tools investors need. Enabling them to make more informed choices should be something proponents of an efficient and free market favor, yet many of the critics of ESG seem adverse to the idea of letting investors pursue what they believe is in their best interest.

One explanation is that, beyond sustainable investing making for a useful political target during election season, many critics of ESG show a protectionist instinct toward certain industries, like fossil fuels. They view ESG investing as a threat. Investors staked in fossil fuels are concerned that factoring in climate impact — increasingly becoming a key focal point for investors — will hurt their portfolios. Many ESG critics are so entrenched in their views that they are willing to jettison free market principles in order to try to stop this practice.

ESG is now big and influential enough to make it a target. But the reason why it is being used widely by investors is because it benefits them and their customers, not because of any grand conspiracy, nor partisan pressure. ESG’s widespread usage is a sign that markets are working and that investors are meeting their fiduciary duty. Investing practices will continue to evolve and adapt, and ESG’s critics should engage with those changes in a meaningful way.

Nathan Fabian is Chief Responsible Investment Officer for Principles for Responsible Investment.