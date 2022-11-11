Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy seeks to assuage House Republican concerns behind closed doors ahead of leadership election
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy sought to assuage House Republican concerns at a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill on Monday night, part of his campaign to lead the House GOP conference and possibly take the speakership in the next Congress. The California Republican and House minority leader got a standing...
Kevin McCarthy beats far-right challenger 188-31 to lead House GOP
The House Republican conference voted for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be its leader after an underwhelming midterm election performance launched a search among conservatives for a challenger. The vote puts McCarthy in line to be the next speaker of the House, presuming Republicans win at least three more...
Supreme Court says House January 6 committee can get Kelli Ward's phone and text records
The Supreme Court cleared the way on Monday for the House select committee investigating the January 6 US Capitol attack to obtain the phone and text records of Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward. Ward served as a fake elector for Donald Trump in Arizona, one of the states the...
Capitol riot defendant calls himself a 'little bit of a goof' regarding Pelosi and Pence comments
One of the five people on trial for seditious conspiracy related to the January 6, 2021, attack testified in his own defense on Tuesday, claiming he was joking when he discussed storming the US Capitol. Thomas Caldwell, a 68-year-old Navy veteran, is the second defendant to testify in his own...
Former President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024
Former President Donald Trump, aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United...
Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker says Trump 'hurt the party's chances' in midterm elections
Charlie Baker, the moderate Republican governor of Massachusetts, said former President Donald Trump's influence hurt their party in this year's midterm elections as voters demonstrated they "aren't interested in extremism." In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Baker said Trump "hurt the party's chances on Election Day, not just here...
Trump is on the defense as he prepares for expected 2024 announcement
Should Donald Trump announce his third presidential bid on Tuesday, as is widely expected, he will begin the next phase of his political career under siege. Seven years ago, the New York businessman entered the political fray on defense, working vigorously to cast himself as a serious contender for the Republican presidential nomination to the incredulity of veteran political operatives and his primary opponents. This time, Trump takes the plunge as the party's indisputable frontrunner, but once again, he finds himself in a defensive crouch.
Trump's 2024 bid gets harsh reaction among Hill Republicans
Many House and Senate Republicans recoiled on Monday at the prospect of former President Donald Trump launching a third run for the presidency this week, a sign of his waning support on Capitol Hill after years of controversy and scandal and following their party's disappointing midterm performance. In interviews with...
Pence details fracture with Trump over his refusal to overturn 2020 election in new book
By Eric Bradner, Jeremy Herb, Jennifer Hansler, Maegan Vazquez, Nikki Carvajal, Veronica Stracqualursi and Kit Maher, CNN. Former Vice President Mike Pence wrote in his new memoir that former President Donald Trump warned him days before the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol that he would inspire the hatred of hundreds of thousands of people because he was "too honest" to attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Rick Scott will challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate Republican leader
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his powerful post after the Republicans failed to win back the majority despite a favorable political environment. Scott has little chance of succeeding -- even though it's the first real opponent McConnell has faced in his 15...
Trump tells Mar-a-Lago special master that he got to decide which White House documents were his to keep
Former President Donald Trump argued in a newly public court filing that a president gets to decide whether records from his White House are personal documents -- and that he had decided that all the records he took to Mar-a-Lago were in fact his personal property. The argument is Trump's...
Cortez Masto says Democrats 'can't take any community for granted' after midterms performance
Democratic Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, whose recent reelection denied Republicans the chance to control the Senate, said Democrats cannot take any community for granted moving forward. "We can't take any community for granted, and we have to not only constantly outreach, but we have to follow up and we...
DeSantis dismisses 'noise' when asked about Trump's criticism of him
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to former President Donald Trump's recent criticism for the first time Tuesday, dismissing the attacks that he's faced more broadly as "noise," before adding that he would "just tell people to check out the scoreboard last Tuesday night." "One of the things that I've learned...
January 6 committee says Trump 'failed to comply' with subpoena
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection said former President Donald Trump has "failed to comply" with its subpoena for documents and testimony. "In the days ahead, the committee will evaluate next steps in the litigation and regarding the former President's noncompliance," Democratic Rep. Bennie...
The notable legal clouds that continue to hang over Donald Trump
All eyes are on former President Donald Trump, who has launched another White House bid. Prosecutors, investigators and lawmakers in Washington, DC, New York, Georgia, Florida and across the United States are among those who will be interested in what Trump has to say about the myriad legal issues facing the former president, his business and his allies.
First on CNN: Former White House aide Hutchinson will testify Wednesday before Atlanta-area grand jury
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson will testify Wednesday before an Atlanta-area special grand jury probing efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Hutchinson, a former top aide to then-White House chief of...
Bipartisan Senate group says they are 'confident' they have the votes necessary to codify same-sex marriage
The bipartisan group working on legislation to codify same-sex marriage has the votes needed for the bill to pass and is urging leadership to put it on the floor for a vote as soon as possible, multiple sources told CNN. The bipartisan group, which includes GOP Sen. Rob Portman of...
Facebook fact-checkers will stop checking Trump after presidential bid announcement
Facebook's fact-checkers will need to stop fact-checking former President Donald Trump following the announcement that he is running for president, according to a company memo obtained by CNN. While Trump is currently banned from Facebook, the fact-check ban applies to anything Trump says and false statements made by Trump can...
Michelle Obama on Donald Trump's 2016 win: 'It shook me profoundly'
Michelle Obama addressed in a new book the deep hurt and disappointment she felt when Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. "It shook me profoundly to hear the man who replaced my husband as president openly and unapologetically using ethnic slurs, making selfishness and hate somehow acceptable, refusing to condemn white supremacists or to support people demonstrating for racial justice," wrote Obama in "The Light We Carry," a copy of which was obtained by CNN. "It shocked me to hear him speaking about differentness as if it were a threat."
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears before grand jury on 2020 election interference
Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp testified for roughly three hours on Tuesday before an Atlanta-area special grand jury probing efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. A judge previously said Kemp, who sailed to reelection last week, would not have to...
