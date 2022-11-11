ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kevin McCarthy beats far-right challenger 188-31 to lead House GOP

The House Republican conference voted for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be its leader after an underwhelming midterm election performance launched a search among conservatives for a challenger. The vote puts McCarthy in line to be the next speaker of the House, presuming Republicans win at least three more...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Former President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024

Former President Donald Trump, aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker says Trump 'hurt the party's chances' in midterm elections

Charlie Baker, the moderate Republican governor of Massachusetts, said former President Donald Trump's influence hurt their party in this year's midterm elections as voters demonstrated they "aren't interested in extremism." In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Baker said Trump "hurt the party's chances on Election Day, not just here...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump is on the defense as he prepares for expected 2024 announcement

Should Donald Trump announce his third presidential bid on Tuesday, as is widely expected, he will begin the next phase of his political career under siege. Seven years ago, the New York businessman entered the political fray on defense, working vigorously to cast himself as a serious contender for the Republican presidential nomination to the incredulity of veteran political operatives and his primary opponents. This time, Trump takes the plunge as the party's indisputable frontrunner, but once again, he finds himself in a defensive crouch.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump's 2024 bid gets harsh reaction among Hill Republicans

Many House and Senate Republicans recoiled on Monday at the prospect of former President Donald Trump launching a third run for the presidency this week, a sign of his waning support on Capitol Hill after years of controversy and scandal and following their party's disappointing midterm performance. In interviews with...
INDIANA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pence details fracture with Trump over his refusal to overturn 2020 election in new book

By Eric Bradner, Jeremy Herb, Jennifer Hansler, Maegan Vazquez, Nikki Carvajal, Veronica Stracqualursi and Kit Maher, CNN. Former Vice President Mike Pence wrote in his new memoir that former President Donald Trump warned him days before the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol that he would inspire the hatred of hundreds of thousands of people because he was "too honest" to attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rick Scott will challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate Republican leader

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his powerful post after the Republicans failed to win back the majority despite a favorable political environment. Scott has little chance of succeeding -- even though it's the first real opponent McConnell has faced in his 15...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DeSantis dismisses 'noise' when asked about Trump's criticism of him

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to former President Donald Trump's recent criticism for the first time Tuesday, dismissing the attacks that he's faced more broadly as "noise," before adding that he would "just tell people to check out the scoreboard last Tuesday night." "One of the things that I've learned...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

January 6 committee says Trump 'failed to comply' with subpoena

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection said former President Donald Trump has "failed to comply" with its subpoena for documents and testimony. "In the days ahead, the committee will evaluate next steps in the litigation and regarding the former President's noncompliance," Democratic Rep. Bennie...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The notable legal clouds that continue to hang over Donald Trump

All eyes are on former President Donald Trump, who has launched another White House bid. Prosecutors, investigators and lawmakers in Washington, DC, New York, Georgia, Florida and across the United States are among those who will be interested in what Trump has to say about the myriad legal issues facing the former president, his business and his allies.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Facebook fact-checkers will stop checking Trump after presidential bid announcement

Facebook's fact-checkers will need to stop fact-checking former President Donald Trump following the announcement that he is running for president, according to a company memo obtained by CNN. While Trump is currently banned from Facebook, the fact-check ban applies to anything Trump says and false statements made by Trump can...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Michelle Obama on Donald Trump's 2016 win: 'It shook me profoundly'

Michelle Obama addressed in a new book the deep hurt and disappointment she felt when Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. "It shook me profoundly to hear the man who replaced my husband as president openly and unapologetically using ethnic slurs, making selfishness and hate somehow acceptable, refusing to condemn white supremacists or to support people demonstrating for racial justice," wrote Obama in "The Light We Carry," a copy of which was obtained by CNN. "It shocked me to hear him speaking about differentness as if it were a threat."

