Maryland State

Democrat David Trone wins Maryland’s most competitive House race

By Julia Shapero
 4 days ago
Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) held on to his House seat in Maryland’s most competitive district on Friday, winning reelection over Republican challenger Neil Parrott.

The Associated Press called the race for Trone on Friday afternoon, with the incumbent congressman leading by less than 1 percentage point.

When the two candidates faced off in 2020, Trone easily defeated Parrott by nearly 20 points. However, redistricting made the western Maryland seat much more competitive in this year’s midterm elections.

House Democrats have largely defied predictions of heavy losses in the midterms thus far.

However, they still appear unlikely to maintain control of the lower chamber of Congress, as Republicans inch closer to the 218 seats required to retake the House.

James Jardinier
3d ago

It’s great that Maryland would have Montgomery county elect a congressman to represent us in Garrett, Allegany and Washington County Maryland.

Jesus Lives.
4d ago

Good grief...it only took 3 days for the cheaters to fill out enough ballots for him to win. What a lousy Rep he will be. He has started out by cheating, now he will be a anything goes criminal.

