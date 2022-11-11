Effective: 2022-11-15 21:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 22:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bertie; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Northampton Showers and isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds will impact portions of Bertie, southeastern Northampton, Hertford, Gates and western Chowan Counties through 1045 PM EST At 943 PM EST, showers and isolated thunderstorms were along a line extending from near Woodland to near Bell Arthur. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ahoskie, Windsor, Murfreesboro, Rich Square, Aulander, Gatesville, Sunbury, Ryland, Chowan University, Gates, Woodland, Winton, Lewiston Woodville, Cofield, Powellsville, Roxobel, Colerain, Harrellsville, Tyner and Roduco. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

BERTIE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO