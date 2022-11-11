Read full article on original website
PWMania
NWA Receives Fan Backlash Over Tyrus Becoming New World Champion
Tyrus was crowned the new NWA world champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match on Saturday’s Hard Times 3. The NWA, which had been dealing with Nick Aldis’ departure from the promotion, faced fan backlash as a result of Tyrus becoming the new champion.
PWMania
Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television
According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
PWMania
Rumor Killer About Charlotte Flair Being Away From WWE TV
Some fans have speculated that something is preventing Charlotte Flair from returning to WWE because she has backed out of a major appearance. Ric Flair confirmed on the “To Be The Man” podcast that Charlotte is fine and healthy, but he has no idea when she will return to WWE TV.
PWMania
Tyrus Crowned New NWA World Champion at NWA Hard Times
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is Tyrus. Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the main event of NWA Hard Times in New Orleans. Matt Cardona was the third competitor in the match. Murdoch was placed in the Tongan death grip by Tyrus, who then...
PWMania
AEW Rampage Will Air at a Special Start Time for a Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage will air earlier on the day following Thanksgiving. TNT’s website shows the November 25th episode of Rampage airing at 4 PM ET, rather than the usual 10 PM ET. The two NHL games scheduled for that day at 5 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET appear to be the cause of this. The time change has yet to be announced by AEW.
PWMania
Fan Kicked Out From WWE Live Event After Throwing a Drink at Scarlett
Fans at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Peoria, Illinois, are stating that a “fan” was arrested after throwing a drink at Scarlett, although there aren’t a ton of details that are currently available about the incident. During the match between Karrion Kross...
PWMania
Video: Steve Austin Training Amidst WWE WrestleMania Speculation
In the midst of rumors about a possible WWE in-ring return, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has released a new training video. According to previous reports, Austin will be open to any proposals at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023, following his successful return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he defeated Kevin Owens. That doesn’t mean he’ll wrestle again, but he could make an appearance if he doesn’t want to wrestle again.
PWMania
Billy Corgan Claims NWA Will Be ‘Toughest, Hardest-Hitting Wrestling Promotion in the World’
Billy Corgan has been forthcoming regarding the process by which he books the NWA. Corgan appeared on the Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw podcast the evening before the NWA Hard Times 3 performance on Saturday. He discussed the fact that he offers a product that is popular as well as the reasoning behind his choice to include heavyweights in his top programs.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
PWMania
Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Says Bret Hart “Was Easily a Better Wrestler” Than Him
WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed his experiences of working with Bret Hart over the course of their careers in an interview with TheRinger.com. “Over the years, I have sort of come to understand Bret and I will always be linked....
PWMania
Producers from 11/11/22 WWE SmackDown Revealed, Backstage Note on Sarah Logan
The WWE Producers for the November 11, 2022, WWE SmackDown from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. * Drew Gulak vs. Humberto was a dark match produced by Jason Jordan. * The WWE Tag Team title match featuring The Usos vs. The New...
PWMania
Wrestling Revolver “Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em” Results (11/12/22)
Wrestling Revolver held its “Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em” event at the Calumet Center in Dayton, Ohio on November 12th. The show aired live on FITE +. The featured match of the event was Trey Miguel defending his Revolver Remix Title against Alex Shelley in a 30 minute Ironman Match.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
PWMania
What’s The Status Of The NWA?
After a slew of independent shows this past weekend, many fans are talking about the National Wrestling Alliance, which held its “Hard Times” pay-per-view in New Orleans, but unfortunately, the chatter around the historic “ten pounds of gold” is for the wrong reasons. In the main event, Tryus, former WWE grappler Brodus Clay, won the NWA World Heavyweight championship after he competed in a three-way bout against Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
PWMania
Ricky Steamboat’s Comeback Included In Big Time Wrestling Thanksgiving Bundle On FITE TV
A new Big Time Wrestling streaming bundle has been announced, which includes the show that will feature the in-ring return of a 69 year old pro wrestling legend. The Big Time Wrestling show scheduled for November 27, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina featuring the comeback match of WWE Hall of Fame legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be included in a streaming bundle offered by the promotion through FITE TV.
PWMania
No Arrests Made Following Scarlett Fan Incident at WWE Live Event, Arena Issues Statement
The Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, has issued a statement regarding the fan incident that occurred during Saturday’s WWE live event. At Saturday’s event, Karrion Kross was wrestling Drew McIntyre when a fan threw a drink on Scarlett. Police and security escorted the woman and what appeared to be members of her family out of the arena.
PWMania
Bret Hart Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him After Becoming WWE Champion
Bret Hart won the WWE Title by defeating Ric Flair on October 12, 1992, capping off a fruitful career that also saw him capture the Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Title. His initial championship reign would last 174 days. The Hitman recently spoke with The Ringer about Survivor Series...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for ROH Final Battle (12/10/22)
ROH will broadcast Final Battle from the University of Texas in Arlington, Texas on December 10, 2022. According to WrestleTix, 1,505 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/7/22), leaving 1,000 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 2,005. The UFC...
PWMania
Paul Heyman Defends Logan Paul Against Criticism
Prior to WWE Crown Jewel, Paul Heyman joined Corey Graves on After The Bell to discuss a variety of topics, including Logan Paul’s time in WWE thus far. WWE’s Crown Jewel event saw Paul come up short when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. He defended Paul against David Arquette-style criticism.
