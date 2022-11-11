Read full article on original website
KWTX
Central Texas woman who killed husband she believed to be possessed to remain in mental hospital
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former McLennan County woman who killed her husband 27 years ago because she thought he was an “espionage spy” and possessed by a cult member’s body will remain in a mental hospital for further treatment, a judge ruled Tuesday. Judge Susan Kelly...
fox44news.com
Persons of interest sought in Belton vehicle burglaries
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Police Department needs your help to find persons of interest involved in a string of vehicle burglaries. The department said Tuesday morning that the burglaries have taken place on the north side of Belton over the past two weeks – and they are looking to identify the people pictured below.
KWTX
Law enforcement officers embrace brothers who lost family in McGregor killings
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Local law enforcement from around two dozen agencies rallied behind the families of the five victims killed in the September shootings in McGregor during an event called Sunday Night Lights at Bulldog Stadium in McGregor over the weekend. The event was put on free of charge...
baylor.edu
Who were the Native Americans in Waco?
If you know anything about the history of Native Americans in what is now Waco, it’s probably that a tribe called the Waco (sometimes spelled “Huaco” or “Hueco”) lived in this area before settlers began moving south and west into Texas. Native American Heritage Month...
Fatal neighborhood shooting ends in 19th murder case of 2022: Killeen police
A man is dead after a fatal neighborhood shooting this weekend in Killeen, police said.
KWTX
‘A wolf in sheep’s clothing’: Waco daycare owner, employee sentenced in assault that broke boy’s elbow, dislocated shoulder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former owner of a Waco day care and one of her employees who admitted injuring, and physically and emotionally abusing children in their care in 2017, were sentenced Tuesday in a hearing attended by angry parents and grandparents. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State...
fox44news.com
Suspect in Killeen stabbing charged with Murder
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The Bell County District Attorney’s Office reviewed this case and returned a complaint charging 49-year-old Raymond Cecil Kastner with Murder. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Kastner, setting his bond at $1 million. He is awaiting transport to the Bell County...
fox44news.com
Victim in Killeen Primavera Lane murder identified
KiILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 34-year-old man has become the 19th murder victim for the City of Killeen in 2022. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
fox44news.com
Temple police say claim of shooting was false report
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple police now say that what was originally reported as a drive by shooting was not that at all, but instead an accidental shooting. A police spokesperson said Monday that officers were called to the Emergency Room at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center on the arrival of a gunshot victim.
KWTX
Killeen Police Department investigating 19th murder of 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their investigation of the murder Stepheno Rashad Gibson, 34, Sunday afternoon. Officers were dispatched at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane in in reference to a shooting victim.
KWTX
Killeen police investigating aggravated robbery at IHOP
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the aggravated robbery of a local restaurant. Officers responded at around 8:54 p.m. on Nov. 14 to the IHOP in the 700 block of W Central Texas Expressway. According...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WacoTrib.com
Waco teen indicted in 2021 shooting death of University High quarterback
A Waco teen was indicted Thursday in the 2021 shooting death of a University High School student athlete. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on charges of second-degree felony manslaughter in connection to the May 14, 2021, shooting of Tydreun Felder at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle. Hall has been free on a $75,000 bond following his arrest last year.
KWTX
Temple Police Department, Texas Rangers conclude investigation of man killed on I-35 after series of interactions with officers
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department and the Texas Rangers have announced the the two agencies have concluded their investigation into the death of Anthony Turner on June 15 in Temple. Incident. Temple Police Department units were dispatched to the 1200 block of Allegiance Bend at approximately 7:48...
Killeen Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen building
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is from a separate segment. Killeen Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon stabbing at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen, 5600 block of South Highway 195. One man is dead and another is in custody, according to Killeen PD. Police say...
KWTX
Bell County officials searching for missing teen
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager, according to their Facebook. Her name is Yuliana Garcia, 17, and was last seen leaving her home in the Temple area on November 10th. She is described as Hispanic with...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Waco, TX
Waco is a city in McLennan County, Texas. Add it to your travel list if you want an enjoyable vacation with many activities and natural beauty. Waco is a great place to visit for its friendly atmosphere and variety of things to do. You'll enjoy the moderate weather whether you're...
fox44news.com
TxDOT proposing improvements to Waco’s Franklin Ave.
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is proposing improvements to Spur 298 (Franklin Avenue) from Highway 6 to Loop 396 (Valley Mills Drive) to improve safety and mobility in Waco. TxDOT says that these proposed improvements to Spur 298 include reconstructing, realigning, and consolidating...
franchising.com
Can You Dig It, Central Texas? Big Chicken Coming Soon to the Heart of Texas
Jace Mattinson Signs Agreement to Grow Shaquille O’Neal Owned Big Chicken’s Presence in Killeen, Waco and College Station. Big Chicken announced today that entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “Big Chicken is making a major splash in...
WacoTrib.com
Texas Baptists highlight church revitalization efforts at Waco meeting
Texas Baptists are offering member churches sessions on mental health and reaching skeptical millennials and “zoomers” at the denomination’s annual meeting this week in Waco, while focusing mostly on church revitalization and growth efforts. The three-day meeting that started Sunday drew some 1,800 Baptists to the Waco...
