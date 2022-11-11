Read full article on original website
Behind the 2024 announcement, Trump is the weakest and most desperate he’s ever been
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. A politically wounded, low-energy, criminally investigated Donald Trump just formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign. This announcement...
Facebook fact-checkers will stop checking Trump after presidential bid announcement
Facebook's fact-checkers will need to stop fact-checking former President Donald Trump following the announcement that he is running for president, according to a company memo obtained by CNN. While Trump is currently banned from Facebook, the fact-check ban applies to anything Trump says and false statements made by Trump can...
Katie Hobbs will win Arizona governor's race, CNN projects, defeating Trump favorite Kari Lake
Democrat Katie Hobbs will win Arizona's governor's race, CNN projects, defeating one of the most prominent defenders of former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election. Calling the 2020 election rigged, Republican Kari Lake had repeatedly said she would not have certified Joe Biden's win in Arizona in 2020....
Kevin McCarthy seeks to assuage House Republican concerns behind closed doors ahead of leadership election
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy sought to assuage House Republican concerns at a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill on Monday night, part of his campaign to lead the House GOP conference and possibly take the speakership in the next Congress. The California Republican and House minority leader got a standing...
Pence details fracture with Trump over his refusal to overturn 2020 election in new book
By Eric Bradner, Jeremy Herb, Jennifer Hansler, Maegan Vazquez, Nikki Carvajal, Veronica Stracqualursi and Kit Maher, CNN. Former Vice President Mike Pence wrote in his new memoir that former President Donald Trump warned him days before the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol that he would inspire the hatred of hundreds of thousands of people because he was "too honest" to attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
DeSantis dismisses 'noise' when asked about Trump's criticism of him
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to former President Donald Trump's recent criticism for the first time Tuesday, dismissing the attacks that he's faced more broadly as "noise," before adding that he would "just tell people to check out the scoreboard last Tuesday night." "One of the things that I've learned...
Michael Flynn ordered to testify in Atlanta grand jury probe into Trump's election subversion
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a Florida judge ordered Tuesday. "I am going to make a finding that the witness is indeed material and...
Captive Audience? Staff Blocks People From Leaving 'Low Energy' Trump Speech
Trump's speech lasted more than an hour.
January 6 committee says Trump 'failed to comply' with subpoena
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection said former President Donald Trump has "failed to comply" with its subpoena for documents and testimony. "In the days ahead, the committee will evaluate next steps in the litigation and regarding the former President's noncompliance," Democratic Rep. Bennie...
Pence: 'I think we'll have better choices in the future' than Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence said in a newly released interview clip that he and his family are giving "prayerful consideration" to whether he should run for president in 2024 and that the US will have "better choices in the future" than former President Donald Trump. Asked by ABC News'...
Trump announcement– live: Trump launches 2024 campaign as Ivanka and Don Jr skip Mar-a-Lago speech
Donald Trump confirmed his 2024 run for the White House in a highly anticipated but unsurprising speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. The twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, stoking the anger that led to the Capitol riot, declared: “America’s comeback starts now.”
Trump tells Mar-a-Lago special master that he got to decide which White House documents were his to keep
Former President Donald Trump argued in a newly public court filing that a president gets to decide whether records from his White House are personal documents -- and that he had decided that all the records he took to Mar-a-Lago were in fact his personal property. The argument is Trump's...
Rick Scott will challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate Republican leader
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his powerful post after the Republicans failed to win back the majority despite a favorable political environment. Scott has little chance of succeeding -- even though it's the first real opponent McConnell has faced in his 15...
Fact-checking Trump's 2024 announcement speech
Former President Donald Trump began his 2024 presidential campaign just as he ended his presidency in 2021: with a whole lot of inaccuracy. Like many of Trump's speeches as president, his announcement speech in Florida on Tuesday was filled with false and misleading claims about a variety of topics -- from his record in office to his Democratic opponents to the economy, the environment and foreign policy.
GOP senators grapple with how they failed to win back Senate
Republican senators are grappling to find the reasons why they failed to take back the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections despite President Joe Biden's unpopularity and fears about the state of the US economy, saying on Monday that candidate recruitment and Donald Trump's election lies hurt their ability to gain power.
The notable legal clouds that continue to hang over Donald Trump
All eyes are on former President Donald Trump, who has launched another White House bid. Prosecutors, investigators and lawmakers in Washington, DC, New York, Georgia, Florida and across the United States are among those who will be interested in what Trump has to say about the myriad legal issues facing the former president, his business and his allies.
Kevin McCarthy beats far-right challenger 188-31 to lead House GOP
The House Republican conference voted for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be its leader after an underwhelming midterm election performance launched a search among conservatives for a challenger. The vote puts McCarthy in line to be the next speaker of the House, presuming Republicans win at least three more...
New records reveal foreign government spending at Trump's Washington hotel
The governments of six foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, spent more than $700,000 at then-President Donald Trump's Washington, DC, hotel over the first two years of his presidency, according to newly released accounting documents. The new documents offer concrete evidence of the rare practice...
Mike Pence Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of Mike Pence, the 48th vice president of the United States. Marriage: Karen Pence (1985-present) Education: Hanover College (Indiana), B.A., 1981; Indiana University School of Law, J.D., 1986. Religion: Evangelical Christian. Other Facts. After two early unsuccessful runs for Congress, Pence wrote an essay,...
Capitol riot defendant calls himself a 'little bit of a goof' regarding Pelosi and Pence comments
One of the five people on trial for seditious conspiracy related to the January 6, 2021, attack testified in his own defense on Tuesday, claiming he was joking when he discussed storming the US Capitol. Thomas Caldwell, a 68-year-old Navy veteran, is the second defendant to testify in his own...
