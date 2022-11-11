ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Facebook fact-checkers will stop checking Trump after presidential bid announcement

Facebook's fact-checkers will need to stop fact-checking former President Donald Trump following the announcement that he is running for president, according to a company memo obtained by CNN. While Trump is currently banned from Facebook, the fact-check ban applies to anything Trump says and false statements made by Trump can...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pence details fracture with Trump over his refusal to overturn 2020 election in new book

By Eric Bradner, Jeremy Herb, Jennifer Hansler, Maegan Vazquez, Nikki Carvajal, Veronica Stracqualursi and Kit Maher, CNN. Former Vice President Mike Pence wrote in his new memoir that former President Donald Trump warned him days before the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol that he would inspire the hatred of hundreds of thousands of people because he was "too honest" to attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DeSantis dismisses 'noise' when asked about Trump's criticism of him

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to former President Donald Trump's recent criticism for the first time Tuesday, dismissing the attacks that he's faced more broadly as "noise," before adding that he would "just tell people to check out the scoreboard last Tuesday night." "One of the things that I've learned...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

January 6 committee says Trump 'failed to comply' with subpoena

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection said former President Donald Trump has "failed to comply" with its subpoena for documents and testimony. "In the days ahead, the committee will evaluate next steps in the litigation and regarding the former President's noncompliance," Democratic Rep. Bennie...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pence: 'I think we'll have better choices in the future' than Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence said in a newly released interview clip that he and his family are giving "prayerful consideration" to whether he should run for president in 2024 and that the US will have "better choices in the future" than former President Donald Trump. Asked by ABC News'...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rick Scott will challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate Republican leader

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his powerful post after the Republicans failed to win back the majority despite a favorable political environment. Scott has little chance of succeeding -- even though it's the first real opponent McConnell has faced in his 15...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fact-checking Trump's 2024 announcement speech

Former President Donald Trump began his 2024 presidential campaign just as he ended his presidency in 2021: with a whole lot of inaccuracy. Like many of Trump's speeches as president, his announcement speech in Florida on Tuesday was filled with false and misleading claims about a variety of topics -- from his record in office to his Democratic opponents to the economy, the environment and foreign policy.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

GOP senators grapple with how they failed to win back Senate

Republican senators are grappling to find the reasons why they failed to take back the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections despite President Joe Biden's unpopularity and fears about the state of the US economy, saying on Monday that candidate recruitment and Donald Trump's election lies hurt their ability to gain power.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The notable legal clouds that continue to hang over Donald Trump

All eyes are on former President Donald Trump, who has launched another White House bid. Prosecutors, investigators and lawmakers in Washington, DC, New York, Georgia, Florida and across the United States are among those who will be interested in what Trump has to say about the myriad legal issues facing the former president, his business and his allies.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kevin McCarthy beats far-right challenger 188-31 to lead House GOP

The House Republican conference voted for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be its leader after an underwhelming midterm election performance launched a search among conservatives for a challenger. The vote puts McCarthy in line to be the next speaker of the House, presuming Republicans win at least three more...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New records reveal foreign government spending at Trump's Washington hotel

The governments of six foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, spent more than $700,000 at then-President Donald Trump's Washington, DC, hotel over the first two years of his presidency, according to newly released accounting documents. The new documents offer concrete evidence of the rare practice...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Mike Pence Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Mike Pence, the 48th vice president of the United States. Marriage: Karen Pence (1985-present) Education: Hanover College (Indiana), B.A., 1981; Indiana University School of Law, J.D., 1986. Religion: Evangelical Christian. Other Facts. After two early unsuccessful runs for Congress, Pence wrote an essay,...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy