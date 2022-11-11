Read full article on original website
Local foundation holds Young Men’s Empowerment Conference
Young men from schools around Youngstown gathered at Eastern Gateway Community College on Saturday.
WKBN reporter honored at Power to the People Awards
Power to the People" and was organized by Swag Sisters.
WFMJ.com
Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announces new magazine debuting Spring 2023
The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has announced on Friday their new magazine set to debut in spring of 2023. The new magazine, called "The Catholic Echo" will build on the 77-year legacy of the Diocese's "Catholic Exponent" newspaper, which will produce its final issue in February 2023. The magazine, its...
Youngstown business finds new location after Federal Plaza eviction
Since being evicted, Top Notch Meals has since found a new location on Mahoning Avenue on Youngstown's West Side.
27 First News
Kevin J. Conlan, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin J. Conlan, age 60 of Hubbard, passed away at home peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022. Kevin was born August 30, 1962 in Niles, Ohio a son of Louis and Patricia Durig Conlan. He was a 1981 graduate of Hubbard High School. He was...
Youngstown native shares story, message about resiliency with new book
A Youngstown native wants to help others by sharing her story in a recently published book.
27 First News
Marianne Schuster, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne Schuster, 96, of Masury, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, November 12, 2022, in Concord Care Center of Hartford, Ohio. She was born May 27, 1926. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
WFMJ.com
Wahlburgers coming to Austintown
A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to the Valley. A post on Facebook says Wahlburgers will be opening in the Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Racecourse. No opening date is listed. Actor Mark Wahlberg, whose notable films include Ted, The Departed,...
Erie native becomes donor through ‘Be a Match’ to help save lives
The choice to be a donor by a Collegiate Academy graduate could one day save the life of someone who is fighting a life threatening illness. Isaac Munson, a Collegiate Academy graduate and senior at Grove City College, is used to putting his body to the test as a football player. But now he is […]
Community supports local girl with inoperable tumor
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the Hannah Strong Foundation hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at Boardman Park to support her treatment. Hannah Tringhese is 12 years old and has an inoperable brain tumor. The Christmas-themed spaghetti dinner is raising money for her ongoing medical treatments. In addition to her inoperable tumor, she also has […]
27 First News
Laura Lyleen Kennedy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Lyleen Kennedy, age 65, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born on March 31, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio to Anthony and Nancy (Woodrum) Canal. She worked as a masotherapist in the health care industry for most of her career. Laura is...
Mahoning Valley Irish Festival holds holiday craft show
The Mahoning Valley Irish Festival hosted its first Christmas in Killarney craft show on Sunday.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Youngstown, OH
Youngstown is a breath of fresh air from the traditional cityscape scene and luxury. This city is the seat of Mahoning County, Ohio. It is also a vibrant travel destination that exceeds every tourist’s expectations. Known primarily for its entertainment centers and recreational spots, this city is a central...
27 First News
John Anthony Jenkins, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Anthony Jenkins, Sr., 62, of 1136 Clearview Street, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, at 8:30 p.m. at Continuing Healthcare Solutions of Niles, following complications from an extended illness. He was born August 26, 1960 in Florence, South Carolina, the son of Cordie...
27 First News
Carl Atlee Rhodes, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Atlee Rhodes, 70, of Lisbon, Ohio passed to his eternal Home on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio following a massive stroke on October 31. Carl was born August 14,1952 in Salem, Ohio to Mark and Ina...
FireRescue1
Bank files mortgage foreclosure on closed Pa. VFD
MEADVILLE, Pa. — Marquette Savings Bank has filed a commercial mortgage foreclosure action against the now-closed Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department for more than $350,000 in outstanding loan debt, interest and penalties. The filing was made Thursday afternoon with the Crawford County Prothonotary's Office, which is the clerk for...
27 First News
Yolanda J. (Bologna) Labate, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yolanda J. (Bologna) Labate, 99, of Boardman passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022 at Windsor House in New Middletown. Yolanda was known for her sincerity and kindness. Her great sense of humor kept everyone smiling especially her daughters and sons- in-law. Her...
27 First News
Jill L. (Bauman) Wagner, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jill L. Wagner, 81, passed away Tuesday evening, November 1, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. Jill was born at her family home in Youngstown on November 13, 1940, to her late parents, Jerre and Evelyn Hazlett Bauman. Raised in Youngstown,...
27 First News
Kimberly Lynn (Veneroso) Armstrong, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Kimberly Lynn (Veneroso) Armstrong, age 51, died peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Canfield Healthcare Center. She was born on August 10, 1971, in Youngstown, Ohio to Robert and Barbara Veneroso. Following her graduation from Wilson...
27 First News
Mike D’Amico, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mike D’Amico, 78, passed away on November 5, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida. Mike was born on May 23, 1944, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Leonard and Anna ( Granny) D’Amico. He was a 1962 graduate of Mohawk High School...
