skyhinews.com

10 must-attend Winter Park and Fraser events this November

Winter kicks into high gear in November with exciting openings and events, skiers getting their first taste of powder, sledders heading to the snowy hills and shoppers enjoying holiday specials at area businesses. The Winter Park & Fraser Chamber has a full list of winter business events and openings on...
FRASER, CO
skyhinews.com

Veterans honored with Quilts of Valor by Peaks ‘n Pines

There are 1,182 veterans living in Grand County, and over the past three years, members of the Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild have honored many of them by making and gifting them Quilts of Valor. This Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the guild honored four Grand County residents who have...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Dominos (and pizza delivery) comes back to east Grand County

Domino’s Pizza (which locals will remember from decades back) has returned to Winter Park with fresh management and fresh pizza. Owner Richard Osita will operate the franchise location, which offers quick, convenient and affordable slices for locals and visitors. The restaurant held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 7, with the Winter Park & Fraser Chamber and Domino’s employees. The first 50 people at the opening received a free pizza. Located at Winter Park Apres Shopping Center at 78415 U.S. Highway 40, Domino’s is open 10:30 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays, and 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Their phone number is 970-363-6011. They’re offering 50% off online orders at Dominos.com from Nov. 14-20. Osita, who is opening his first franchise spot, said he is glad to be in Winter Park, where a new location has been long-awaited. So far he says his team is staying busy. Few delivery options exist in Grand County, and Domino’s plans to fill that gap. The restaurant will deliver between Winter Park and Tabernash seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to midnight. Residents interesting in becoming a full-time or part-time driver can apply by visiting Jobs.Dominos.com.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Parshall’s post office to close Nov. 29

In October, Parshall residents received notice that their post office was closing, effective Nov. 29. Residents were alarmed that this essential building would shutter, especially on the heels of the upcoming holiday season. Reacting to the news, many residents expressed how difficult it would be to have mail service without a physical location.
PARSHALL, CO
skyhinews.com

Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains wins National Park of the Year

The National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds gave Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains in Granby their National Park of the Year award in the large park category at its 2022 Awards of Excellence event Nov. 9. The association bases their awards off criteria like ratings by RV website Good Sam...
GRANBY, CO
skyhinews.com

Obituary: Dan G. Canup

Dan G. Canup passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Porter Hospice in Littleton CO on October 30, 2022. Dan “Poppy” Canup was born to parents Betty and L.C. Canup of Dallas, Texas on December 17, 1941. Dan met the love of his life, Judy McGee, during high...
GRANBY, CO

