Domino’s Pizza (which locals will remember from decades back) has returned to Winter Park with fresh management and fresh pizza. Owner Richard Osita will operate the franchise location, which offers quick, convenient and affordable slices for locals and visitors. The restaurant held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 7, with the Winter Park & Fraser Chamber and Domino’s employees. The first 50 people at the opening received a free pizza. Located at Winter Park Apres Shopping Center at 78415 U.S. Highway 40, Domino’s is open 10:30 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays, and 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Their phone number is 970-363-6011. They’re offering 50% off online orders at Dominos.com from Nov. 14-20. Osita, who is opening his first franchise spot, said he is glad to be in Winter Park, where a new location has been long-awaited. So far he says his team is staying busy. Few delivery options exist in Grand County, and Domino’s plans to fill that gap. The restaurant will deliver between Winter Park and Tabernash seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to midnight. Residents interesting in becoming a full-time or part-time driver can apply by visiting Jobs.Dominos.com.

