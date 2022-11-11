Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star DE Zachariah Keith Announces Upcoming Official Visit to WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The West Virginia football program needs to keep a focus on the future even in the midst of uncertainty. And one way to do that is to keep showcasing what they to offer to recruits. Class of 2023 defensive end recruit Zachariah Keith will get to...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 15
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Class of 2023 defensive end recruit Zachariah Keith announces he is visiting WVU in early December. 2023 3-Star DE Zachariah Keith Announces Upcoming Official Visit to WVU. Update (3:00 PM) – Update...
wvsportsnow.com
2024 4-Star C JT Rock Talks Recent West Virginia Visit
2024 4-star center JT Rock recently took a visit to West Virginia on the weekend of Nov. 4. Rock discussed his visit with WV Sports Now. “During the visit, we got to watch the team practice. We got a tour of the WVU Coliseum, the practice facility, and weight room. We met with the strength coach, the coaching staff and the academic advisors for men’s basketball,” he said.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Shane Lyons, Oklahoma Win, Kansas State Challenge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown conducts his normal weekly press conference to recap the Oklahoma win and preview Kansas State while also giving his thoughts on the firing of Shane Lyons as athletic director on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Welcome to the new home of...
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Morehead State
West Virginia will host Morehead State on Monday night at the WVU Coliseum. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Morehead State Comes in as Ohio Valley Conference Favorites. The last time WVU faced off against Morehead State was in the first round of...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Cruises to 75-57 Win Over Morehead State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Tuesday night, West Virginia cruised to a 75-57 win over Morehead State behind Tre Mitchell’s 21 points. Mitchell showed out in his third career game with West Virginia (3-0). Mitchell’s 21 points is more than he scored during his single season at Texas. The Pittsburgh native shot 8-of-10 from the field against the Eagles.
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: Two Fatal Mistakes Led to Shane Lyons’ Downfall at West Virginia
It happened. Shane Lyons is no longer the athletic director of West Virginia University. Parting ways with Lyons wasn’t necessarily a surprising move, but it’s certainly a decision that will continue to have a ripple effect, especially with the football program, which is the most important program at a school like WVU and the program that eventually sunk Lyons.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU F Patrick Suemnick Dressed, Warming Up Before Morehead State Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — About 75 minutes before West Virginia and Morehead State tip-off, WVU F Patrick Suemnick was warming up before the game. Suemnick has missed the first two games of the season due to a preseason knee injury. If Suemnick is ready to go, he’ll make his debut...
voiceofmotown.com
It Sure Sounds Like Hugh Freeze Would Consider West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Although Hugh Freeze recently agreed to a massive new 8-year contract through 2030 that’s fully guaranteed and averages just under $5 million per year, West Virginia could, and should attempt to, lure him to Morgantown to be the next head coach of the Mountaineers.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Punter Oliver Straw Named Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week
Oliver Straw did it again, and this time he can enjoy it after a win. The West Virginia punter was named the Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. Straw won the award outright three weeks ago, but that was due to his performance in a game no one else played well for WVU and the Mountaineers lost 48-10 to Texas Tech. This time, however, Straw claims the honor again following the program’s first win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12 a decade ago.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Opens as 5-Point Underdog to Kansas State
West Virginia might be entering this week feeling much better after a staple win over Oklahoma, but that’s not changing much for oddsmakers. Like they have been most of the season, the Mountaineers are considered the underdog for their upcoming game against Kansas State. The line opens with the Wildcats as five-point favorites, according to Circa Sports.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Enters Top-5 Games Coached in NCAA Division-I History
Tuesday night’s game against Morehead State marks the 1,318th Division-I game coached by West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. Huggins moves into fifth all-time on the games coaching list. Most Games Coached in NCAA D-I History:. Mike Krzyzewski – 1,570. Jim Boeheim – 1,426. Cliff Ellis –...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over Morehead State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s 75-57 win over Morehead State on Tuesday night, WVU HC Bob Huggins as well as Tre Mitchell, Jimmy Bell and Mohamed Wague reacted to their performance as a team. Huggins was not pleased with his team’s ability to score in the paint....
The Real Reason Why WVU Moved on From Shane Lyons
With most of the attention focused on WVU head football coach Neal Brown in regards to his future, the university made the somewhat surprising move to fire Athletic Director Shane Lyons on Monday. There have been many assumptions as to why the university made the decision but interim AD Rob...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Could Owe Former Athletic Director Shane Lyons Almost $4 Million
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Parting ways with Shane Lyons as athletic director may not be the end of West Virginia University having to deal with the alum who was hired in 2015. Based on the details in his contract, Lyons is likely to still be owed almost $4 million from WVU. Lyons’ deal paid him $895,000 in base salary this year and then $931,000 for each year from 2023 through 2026, according to documents obtained by BlueGoldNews.com.
wvsportsnow.com
Big 12 Announces Network, Kickoff Time for West Virginia-Kansas State
A win over Oklahoma, the first such for the program since joining the Big 12, didn’t land West Virginia a bigger platform for their next game. The Big has announced that WVU’s upcoming game against Kansas State will kickoff at 2 pm EST and be televised on ESPN+. This will be the Mountaineers final home game of the season.
wvsportsnow.com
Former WVU Commit 4-Star CB Cameron Calhoun Decommits from Cincinnati, Opens Up Recruitment
Making sure you are headed to the right place is important for any recruit, and now one former West Virginia commit has decided Cincinnati isn’t right for him either. Cameron Calhoun, a 4-star cornerback out of Winston Woods High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, has decided to re-open his recruitment. He tweeted a letter to explain his change of mind Sunday morning. Calhoun committed to Cincinnati, his home program soon after decommitting from WVU at the end of May. He offered much less detail to explain back then. A “I had to get out of Hollywood” caption with Bearcat foot prints and a video of the Cincinnati logo was all Calhoun provided at the time.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU DB Mumu Bin-Wahad Enters Transfer Portal
West Virginia freshman defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad has announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Bin-Wahad released the following statement on Twitter on Monday afternoon:. “I would first like to thank the man above without him nothing is possible. To my brothers, I can’t thank y’all enough for welcoming...
wvsportsnow.com
Carney: What Impact Will Lyons Being Out as AD Have on Neal Brown?
Early Monday morning, West Virginia brass made a somewhat surprising decision to part ways withDirector of Athletics Shane Lyons. It was somewhat surprising not because it happened, but because it happened after a successful weekend for the school’s revenue sports as the football team defeated Oklahoma for the first time since joining Big 12, the men’s basketball team blew out rival Pittsburgh on the road and the women’s soccer team beat Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Women’s Soccer Advances in NCAA Tournament, Defeating Virginia Tech 2-0
In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, No. 7 West Virginia defeated Virginia Tech 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. WVU forward Aria Bilal scored in the 49th minute and midfielder Isabel Loza scored in the 81st minute to give the Mountaineers insurance. Both Bilal and Loza’s goals were the first...
Comments / 0