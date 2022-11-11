ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

wkok.com

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Lanes reopen after crash on Turnpike

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Five vehicles were involved in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday. It happened around 1 p.m. in the southbound lane right before the Wilkes-Barre exit. Five vehicles were involved, and some people were taken into ambulances. The turnpike was shut down in both directions...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Car crashes into home in Lititz, Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a home in Lititz, Lancaster County, on Monday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road. Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving, which caused the crash. The driver was taken to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Drone video captures massive fire in Lancaster County

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 corn fodder bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of massive fire. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pa. counties

Update: Snow expected in today’s forecast, but don’t expect much accumulation. A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pa. counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

POTTSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

SUV crash sends one to hospital in York County

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — An SUV rollover crash broke a telephone pole and injured at least one person in York County on Sunday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to an overturned SUV into a pole on west Clearview Drive in Shrewsbury at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Pottsville man

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
POTTSVILLE, PA
The Associated Press

PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck

Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June when she hit a ditch left by a PennDOT crew weeks earlier. She had no warning and no chance to avoid it, her family says. PennDOT “ignored the danger” it created and put Gingrich and many other motorists at risk, attorney Albert Evans, who filed the suit on behalf of Gingrich’s children, said Friday in a phone interview. The family is seeking unspecified money damages. A message was sent to PennDOT seeking comment.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Man Seriously Injured in Crash in Union Township

A Ringtown man was injured in a crash last week in Union Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, the crash occurred around 5:20am on Thursday, November 10th, 2022, on Ringtown Boulevard just south of Little Mountain Road. Troopers say a 19-year-old from Ringtown, was driving south, rounding...
RINGTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. state police troopers hospitalized after highway crash: report

Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after their patrol vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer while they were on the scene of another collision on I-80 in Luzerne County, according to WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Nov. 12 on the...
Newswatch 16

String of break-ins at laundromats

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Northumberland County are investigating after an overnight string of burglaries involving Pennsylvania skill games. Officials say multiple laundromats, including The Laundry Room of Sunbury and The Laundry Room of Lewisburg, were hit between Sunday and early Monday morning. The game of skill...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Schuylkill County

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for late Tuesday/early Wednesday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 2 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of a coating to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Montour,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

