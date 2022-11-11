Read full article on original website
PennDOT Sued By Family of Schuylkill Motorcycle Wreck Victim
HARRISBURG – NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… PennDOT is being sued in Schuylkill County after an unrepaired road ditch was a factor in a motorcycle fatality. The civil lawsuit has been filed after the death in Auburn last year. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her motorcycle to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June when she hit a ditch left by a PennDOT crew weeks earlier. She had no warning and no chance to avoid it, her family says. PennDOT “ignored the danger” it created and put Gingrich and many other motorists at risk, attorney Albert Evans, who filed the suit on behalf of Gingrich’s children, said Friday in a phone interview.
Lanes reopen after crash on Turnpike
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Five vehicles were involved in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday. It happened around 1 p.m. in the southbound lane right before the Wilkes-Barre exit. Five vehicles were involved, and some people were taken into ambulances. The turnpike was shut down in both directions...
Car crashes into home in Lititz, Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a home in Lititz, Lancaster County, on Monday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road. Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving, which caused the crash. The driver was taken to...
Drone video captures massive fire in Lancaster County
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 corn fodder bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of massive fire. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews...
Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pa. counties
Update: Snow expected in today’s forecast, but don’t expect much accumulation. A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pa. counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the...
Search Continues for Missing Schuylkill County Man
A missing Pottsville man's family and Police continue their search for information on his whereabouts. The Pottsville Bureau of Police is attempting to locate Zachary Vidal, 27, of Pottsville. Vidal was last seen Saturday, October 22, 2022, by a friend of the family. Vidal is believed to be homeless, has...
Both Drivers Hospitalized Following Head-On Crash In Northampton County
Both drivers were hospitalized Sunday evening following a head-on crash in Northampton County, authorities said. The crash occurred on Lehigh Drive at Gap View Drive around 5:35 p.m., Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said in a release. An eastbound Hyundai Sonata driven by Tanya Piccolo, 33, of Palmerton, collided...
SUV crash sends one to hospital in York County
SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — An SUV rollover crash broke a telephone pole and injured at least one person in York County on Sunday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to an overturned SUV into a pole on west Clearview Drive in Shrewsbury at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Police seek missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June when she hit a ditch left by a PennDOT crew weeks earlier. She had no warning and no chance to avoid it, her family says. PennDOT “ignored the danger” it created and put Gingrich and many other motorists at risk, attorney Albert Evans, who filed the suit on behalf of Gingrich’s children, said Friday in a phone interview. The family is seeking unspecified money damages. A message was sent to PennDOT seeking comment.
Police: Man found dead at recycling facility in Berks County after climbing into dumpster
EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators in Berks County say a man's body was found at a recycling facility among items that were dropped off by a trash hauler. Kellen Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, had been visiting family in Kutztown and was last seen leaving an off-campus party early Saturday morning.
Heating costs; Santa’s schedule; governor’s race: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 48; Low: 29. Partly cloudy. Heating costs: People in the Harrisburg area – and across the nation – are facing an uncertain winter because of what is expected to be a sustained high in heating prices. Governor’s race: Sen. Doug Mastriano has conceded his defeat to Attorney...
Body of man who crawled into dumpster found in Pa. recycling plant: DA
A New Jersey man’s body was found at a recycling facility in Berks County this weekend after he was visiting a relative in Kutztown, officials said. 19-year-old Kellen J. Bischoff was last seen during the early morning hours on Saturday, after leaving an off-campus party, Berks County Chief Detective Michael J. Gombar said in a statement Monday.
Man Seriously Injured in Crash in Union Township
A Ringtown man was injured in a crash last week in Union Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, the crash occurred around 5:20am on Thursday, November 10th, 2022, on Ringtown Boulevard just south of Little Mountain Road. Troopers say a 19-year-old from Ringtown, was driving south, rounding...
Pa. state police troopers hospitalized after highway crash: report
Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after their patrol vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer while they were on the scene of another collision on I-80 in Luzerne County, according to WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Nov. 12 on the...
Pennsylvania boy uses quick thinking to avoid potential child luring in Montgomery County
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A 10-year-old boy from Pottstown, Montgomery County, used some quick thinking to avoid a potential child luring, and it was caught on camera. Surveillance video from a retail shop showed what happened. The boy said he was followed by a woman who said she knew him and that she was going to Wawa, and he was supposed to come with her.
String of break-ins at laundromats
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Northumberland County are investigating after an overnight string of burglaries involving Pennsylvania skill games. Officials say multiple laundromats, including The Laundry Room of Sunbury and The Laundry Room of Lewisburg, were hit between Sunday and early Monday morning. The game of skill...
WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Schuylkill County
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for late Tuesday/early Wednesday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 2 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of a coating to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Montour,...
Multiple exits on Interstate 81 re-opened after tractor-trailer incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update, 8:00 p.m.: The lanes have been re-opened, according to state police. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently on the scene of multiple incidents on Interstate 81 as a result of weather conditions. Jonestown police are closing I-81 northbound between Exit 80 and Exit 85 in...
Shoplifting charges resolved against Pa. woman whose car landed on restaurant roof
MIDDLEBURG – Shoplifting and receiving stolen property charges against the driver accused of driving drunk before her car came to rest on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant in March have been resolved by agreement. Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, paid for the $102 worth of items...
