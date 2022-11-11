Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya identifies key reason for Alex Pereira loss at UFC 281: ‘I was compromised’
A contemplative Israel Adesanya appeared at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference following his shocking fifth round TKO loss to Alex Pereira (watch the highlights here). Normally these press conferences are limited to those who won their fights, but “The Last Stylebender” made it a point to show up and speak to the media.
PWMania
NWA Receives Fan Backlash Over Tyrus Becoming New World Champion
wrestlinginc.com
Tyrus Celebrates NWA World Title Win
As NWA Hard Times 3 came to a close last night, the National Wrestling Alliance found themselves with a new World Heavyweight Champion: Tyrus. "The training the focus, the sacrifice," Tyrus wrote on Twitter. The new champion credited training alone, "living in the gym" instead of the fridge, and copious film study for his victory over former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, as well as former champion Matt Cardona. Tyrus pinned then-champion Murdoch to win the title, much to the chagrin of Cardona, who was stripped of the NWA Title in June due to injury.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE
Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira stuns Israel Adesanya with fifth-round standing knockout to win title in UFC 281 main event
In just his fourth fight in the UFC, Alex Pereira is the new middleweight champion after he vanquished longtime rival Israel Adesanya with a stunning fifth-round knockout. Just when it looked like Pereira was staring down a loss, he decided to leave everything in the cage and he came after Adesanya with everything left in his arsenal. A left hook staggered Adesanya and that spelled the beginning of the end as Pereira just unloaded a barrage of punches in succession.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Wants Hollywood Star Worth Over $100,000,000 To Play Him In A Movie
If you ask fans which professional wrestler they think should have a movie made about them, a lot of them will say Ric Flair. And the man himself agrees, even already having an idea of who he’d like to see star as him, and it’s none other than mega superstar Bradley Cooper — aiming high in typical “Nature Boy” fashion.
ringsidenews.com
Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
Paige VanZant Reacts To Legendary UFC Star's Death
Paige VanZant joined in with the rest of the UFC family to mourn the untimely death of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson on Sunday. Johnson, one of the hardest punchers in MMA history, passed away at the age of 38 after battling illness for more than a year. "RIP LEGEND," VanZant tweeted...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Looks Back On Hulk Hogan Refusing To Lose To Brock Lesnar
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked back on the time when Hulk Hogan refused to lose to Brock Lesnar. On a SmackDown episode, Lesnar destroyed Hulk Hogan en route to his confrontation with The Rock. Hogan was caught in a Bear Hug at the time the referee stopped the match. After the defeat, Hogan disappeared from WWE television, and he wouldn’t show up again until the beginning of 2003, despite earlier plans.
PWMania
Tyrus Crowned New NWA World Champion at NWA Hard Times
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Is ‘Just Fine’ Amid WWE Hiatus
Charlotte Flair has been on a hiatus since her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. Since then, Charlotte hasn’t made a lot of public appearances and even pulled out of a big event in New York. This led fans to speculate about her status within the company.
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition with Youtuber Deji ends by stoppage inside six rounds
Floyd Mayweather ended his exhibition with Youtube personality Deji by stoppage. How Mayweather, one of the modern greats in world boxing, 'The Best Ever' by his own estimation, ended up in the same ring as Youtube personality Deji is something of a mystery. That they did not belong in the...
wrestlinginc.com
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Title At Hard Times 3
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Sorry We Have To Do This” – Former WWE Champion Recalls Being Fired By Vince McMahon
Throughout his four decades as the CEO and Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Vince McMahon consistently would give his closest associates the duty of releasing superstars from the roster — rarely did McMahon fire talent himself. However, back in 2010, Vince McMahon decided to personally inform someone that...
wrestlingrumors.net
Brand New: Former WWE Personality Announces New Wrestling Promotion
He has the background. There are all kinds of wrestling promotions in the world today and some of them have quite the name recognition. Those would be the bigger promotions around, with names like WWE, AEW and Impact Wrestling being the biggest in America. At the same time, there are several promotions that are trying to make their mark and now a well known wrestling personality is trying his hand at doing just that.
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Remembers Eddie Guerrero On Anniversary Of His Passing
Today marks the 17th year death anniversary of one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, the late great Eddie Guerrero. The wrestling world pays tribute to Latino Heat on the day he left us all each year, and his wife decided to remember Eddie today. Vickie Guerrero, Eddie’s...
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops Deji in the sixth round (Video)
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops YouTube sensation Deji via sixth round TKO on DAZN PPV. It was yet another global event as boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) faced Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This is the latest stop in the Mayweather exhibition tour as he continues to make these fights at locations where they may not have had the opportunity to see him fight while he was an active fighter. As expected, Mayweather pulled out the victory via a TKO stoppage in the sixth round against Deji.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury
Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
PWMania
AEW Rampage Will Air at a Special Start Time for a Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage will air earlier on the day following Thanksgiving. TNT’s website shows the November 25th episode of Rampage airing at 4 PM ET, rather than the usual 10 PM ET. The two NHL games scheduled for that day at 5 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET appear to be the cause of this. The time change has yet to be announced by AEW.
