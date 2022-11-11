Read full article on original website
Mountain Grove apartment condemnation sheds light on problems
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — Tenants at a Mountain Grove apartment complex are facing more than just the changing temperatures. After living in the dark for several weeks, many tenants now face homelessness after the city condemned the building. The City of Mountain Grove has condemned The Studios after a fire knocked out the power to […]
MO woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
houstonherald.com
Woman arrested after clocked at high rate of speed in Texas County
A New Mexico woman driving at a high rate of speed was arrested early Tuesday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Allizon A. Motta, 24, was charged with traveling more than 26 miles per hour over the speed limit and having no valid operator’s license. She...
KYTV
Search continues for missing hunter in Carter County, Mo.
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search for a missing Sikeston man in southeast Missouri continued on Tuesday. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday, November 15 they are still actively searching for Phillip Carnell. The brother of Phillip Carnell said they are holding out hope for a...
houstonherald.com
Texas County ranked third in state in deer harvest
Deer season in Texas County began Saturday with snow that dumped a few inches across a region that produces more deer each year than nearly any county in Missouri. By early Sunday, hunters had killed 949 deer in Texas County. That was third in the state. Hunters in Franklin County...
KYTV
South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Mo. sees multiple inmate overdoses
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking an upper-level wave that will bring some light snow showers/flurries to some tonight. After a dry, bright and cold weekend, we'll see rain and snow chances return early next week. Many school districts across the Ozarks held Veterans Day events today. Governor Parson appoints Todd...
KTLO
Twin Lakes Area sees record snowfall, icy bridges
The Twin Lakes Area saw a new record for snowfall three years after the previous mark was set. At KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Mountain Home, a total of one inch of snow hit the ground Friday night and early Saturday morning. The previous record for this date was 3/10 of an inch in 2019.
Kait 8
WINTER WEATHER OVERNIGHT: What you need to know in Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Baxter, Fulton, Stone, and Izard counties as a cold rain turns into snow showers overnight. Region 8 StormTEAM Meteorologist Zach Holder said the advisory is expected to be expanded into southern Missouri Monday afternoon. As we approach 10...
KTLO
Fatality confirmed in Sunday night Gassville fire
Approximately 70 firefighters from 10 departments were called to a blaze at Folk Art Antiques near the city limits of Gassville on U.S. Highway 62/412 West. Officials have confirmed a fatality but the identity has not been released at this time. The body will be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause of death.
KTLO
Multiple buildings involved in fire between Gassville, Cotter
Photos courtesy of Gassville Fire Chief Michael Glotzl. Multiple buildings have been fully involved following a fire beginning Sunday around the line between the cities of Gassville and Cotter. At the most recent update, approximately 70 firefighters from 10 departments were on the scene battling the blaze. Gassville Fire Chief...
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man arrested on several charges by state patrol
A Mountain Grove man faces several charges following his arrest Tuesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Dalton L. Dale, 28, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, having no insurance, failing to equip trailer with taillamps, failing to display valid plates on a trailer and wearing no seat belt.
Kait 8
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee died Monday morning in an accident at Peco Foods in Pocahontas. In a statement, Peco Foods said the death happened in the Pocahontas truck shop. The company didn’t release the name of the victim. Here’s the full statement released to Region 8 News....
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
KYTV
Judge sentences Ozark County woman for shooting 2 bystanders during argument
GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced an Ozark County woman for shooting two bystanders after an argument between her son and his girlfriend. Rhonda Sprague pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. He ordered her to serve five years on probation. The shootings happened on May 6 in...
myozarksonline.com
Fentanyl found to be the cause of death for 3 inmates at South Central Corrections Center
The South Central Correctional Center in Licking has a drug problem. The latest three toxicology reports, revealed by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater, revealed 42-year-old Terrell Dawson died from a fentanyl and xylazine overdose, Kaleb Smith overdosed on seven times the lethal dose of fentanyl, and 38-year-old Oryon Guinn overdosed on eight times the legal level of fentanyl. A toxicology report on 35-year-old Demarco Washington revealed by Lasater that he died due to an overdose of fentanyl as well.
KTLO
Baxter Co. man arrested after selling methamphetamine to ASP confidential informants
An Arkansas State Police (ASP) investigation has lead to two Class Y felony charges of delivery of methamphetamine for a Gassville man. According to the probable cause affidavit, ASP and 14th Judicial Drug Task Force met with a confidential informant for the purposes of making a controlled purchase of methamphetamine earlier this year from 40-year-old James Guiltner.
KTLO
Elizabeth ‘Tracie’ Redmond, 54, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Elizabeth “Tracie” Redmond of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 54. She was born January 19, 1968, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She married Michael Redmond on May 21, 1992, in Mountain Home and spent 30 wonderful years together. Tracie worked as a unit secretary for Baxter Regional Medical Center for 15 years and retired in 2005. Upon retirement, Tracie and her husband loved to go bass fishing together on the local lakes. They were best fishin’ buddies. Tracie also enjoyed taking care of her flower beds.
KTLO
Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh
The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
Baxter County Sheriff asking for help in identifying thief
BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into a vending machine at several locations. In the early morning of November 9, the suspect broke into vending machines at the 24-hour fuel stop at the junction of U. S. Hwy 62 E […]
KTLO
Habitual offender arrested after reports of extensive drug activity in rural MH
A Mountain Home man has been arrested after multiple reports of extensive suspected drug activity off of Red Robin Lane in rural Mountain Home. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department knocked on the door of the residence upon arrival, where several large dogs started barking loudly, but with no answer. As officers continued to bang on the front door, one of the investigators walked around to the back of the house where he could hear someone speaking from within the residence. After approximately 20 minutes, a man exited onto the back deck. When confronted, he stated he did not know anyone was there and he had just woken up. The man stated he stayed the night there with another female. Law enforcement were able to identify him and discovered he had a warrantless search waiver on file. A search of the residence was then conducted.
