Heritage Syrup Festival kicks off in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – On the second Saturday of November, comes a Henderson tradition that’s been going strong for 33 years. “I would like to have a dollar for every time I mention the word syrup festival, everyday, 365 days a year,” said civic center coordinator, Suzanne Cross For the past 28 years, Cross has helped work […]
Game Wardens Need Your Help with Who Abused and Killed East Texas Wildlife
There are a select few people who just really make us want to hate the human race. The things that these select few people do always make us scratch our heads. We wonder why on Earth they would want to do something like this. Two incidents have occurred in East Texas that are making us wonder what is wrong with people. These incidents come from Nacogdoches and Henderson counties involving the abuse and killing of wildlife.
Daria Lanette York
Funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center with internment following at New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Rev. Pate will be officiating. Born March 28, 1945, in...
UCA rolls over Stephen F. Austin
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) – Kylin James ran for 155 yards, Jarrod Barnes returned a punt for a touchdown, and Central Arkansas blew past Stephen F. Austin 34-7 on Saturday. Will McElvain threw two touchdown passes and Hayden Ray kicked two field goals to give the Bears a 20-0 halftime lead.
This Week in Shelby County Football: Area Playoffs
Three of five of Shelby County’s varsity football teams took wins this past week. Tenaha and Shelbyville were eliminated this week. Center, Joaquin, and Timpson have advanced on to the Area Round of the Texas UIL Football Playoffs. The Center Roughriders varsity football team won their bi-district round playoff...
Kilgore ISD cancels classes for Friday due to playoff game in New Caney
KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore ISD has canceled classes for Friday due to logistics related to the Bulldogs' playoff game. "The last day of school for this week will be Thursday, November 17, the district said. "The instructional minutes built into this year’s academic calendar will cover this unplanned day off and it will not have to be made up later. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we worked through all of the logistics involved in making this decision and hope that this will allow you extra time with your family to enjoy the Thanksgiving break."
White Cottage Mercantile to Host Business After Hours
November 15, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors along with Lisa and Roderick Jones, owners of White Cottage Mercantile, will welcome Chamber members and the community to a Business After Hours event on Thursday, November 17 from 5pm until 6:30pm. There will be great food to sample...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
Buy This $40,000 Home in Kilgore, Texas But It Will Need a Lot of Work
I have never owned a home, always rented. The only knowledge of home prices that I have is second hand. From what I've heard, the housing market is still wonky in East Texas. It does make me scratch my head when I hear of someone wanting to drop an extra $100,000 on a home just because. Again, I don't know anything about the housing market but that scenario just seems weird. Why? Did they want the home that bad? That got me to thinking about cheap homes available in East Texas and I ran across this home in Kilgore, Texas that is cheap but you'll have to put A LOT of work into it.
Center City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, Nov. 14 Agenda
November 14, 2022 - The Center City Council will meet in Regular Session on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in Council Room at Center City Hall. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. I. Welcome Guests and Visitors. II. Approval of Minutes. A. Regular meeting...
Write-in candidate wins constable election in Panola County
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - It’s extremely rare for a write-in candidate to win an election, but this week it happened in Panola County. Jeff Ivy beat out the other candidate in the race for the position of Pct. 1 and 4 constable with 68% of the vote in Tuesday’s election. Ivy says he was appointed to the position back in May when it was vacated. He says he approached the local Republican party in hopes of being their nominee, but Ivy lost out on the vote to be placed on the ballot - leaving write-in as his only option.
Joaquin vs Beckville Area Championship Football Playoff Game Information
November 15, 2022 - Joaquin Rams will face the Beckville Bearkats on Friday, November 18 at 7:30pm for the area championship. This contest will be played at Homer Bryce Stadium (SFASU). Tickets will be sold as pre-sale from Tuesday, November 15 through Thursday, November 17 at the high school office from 9am until 3pm. Tickets will also be sold at the gate. Joaquin is the visiting team.
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Special Meeting, Nov. 16 Agenda
November 14, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 16th day of November, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
Ancestry DNA Test Connects Aging Veteran With Son He Never Knew
A group of North Texas volunteers rallied to help a father and veteran live out his final years with the family he never knew he had. Mark Elliott says he hopes his family's story inspires others to advocate for aging veterans who need help accessing critical resources. For most of...
$1.75 Million in Bonds Set in Connection to Murder of Joaquin Woman
November 15, 2022 - Shelby County Justice of the Peace Donna Hughes set $1.75 million in bonds in connection to the murder of Sarah Hopson of Joaquin. Arraignment hearings were held Tuesday, November 15, 2022 for Ethan Myers, 26 of Joaquin; Allen Price, 37 of Joaquin; and Teresa Louviere, 51 of Sour Lake, Texas. Ethan Myers received a $1 million bond for Murder, Felony 1, and a $250,000 bond for evading arrest. Price and Louviere both received $250,000 bonds for tampering/fabricating evidence with intent to impair - human corpse.
Joaquin VFD Report Includes 6 Calls for Week of Nov. 6-12
November 14, 2022 - The week of November 6th through 12th was a busy one for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department with 6 total outings. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. The calls began Sunday night with a person in need of medical attention in the lobby of...
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Police chase ends in Woodville
WOODVILLE – The report of a stolen vehicle in Polk County ended in Woodville, right in front of Sullivan’s Hardware, on US 190, and resulted in multiple charges for three individuals. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the stop, which began with an alert on Monday morning, at...
East Texas couple turn themselves in after shooting incident leaves 2 children injured
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas couple turned themselves in on Monday for felony child endangerment in connection to an “accidental firearm discharge” that injured two young children. Officials said James and Sandy Stewart surrendered themselves to the sheriff’s office and were booked into the jail based on indictments related to the May […]
SHERIFF: Joaquin man arrested in connection to homicide
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham announced the arrest of Ethan Myers, 26 of Joaquin, in relation to an ongoing homicide investigation. Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, officials said they found the body of Sarah Hopson, 36 of Joaquin, while they were making a welfare check on County Road […]
