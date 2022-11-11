Read full article on original website
Related
Stefon Diggs Criticizes Bills After Brutal Overtime Loss To Vikings
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Bills looked like a vaunted juggernaut that might face little resistance on the road to Super Bowl LVII. Now, Buffalo looks more like a team that is far from a lock for a deep postseason run. The Bills are...
Former Colts Star Makes Weird Point After Jeff Saturday’s First Win
Jeff Saturday’s former Colts teammates rejoiced Sunday when the ex-Indianapolis center earned his first win as an NFL head coach. Robert Mathis was hyped after the Colts notched a 25-20 win over the Raiders and even advocated for Las Vegas to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Another member of those great Peyton Manning-led Indy teams also took to Twitter after the Colts’ Week 10 victory at Allegiant Stadium, but Edgerrin James didn’t take the conventional route in praising Saturday.
Josh McDaniels, Raiders Hit Rock Bottom With Loss To Jeff Saturday’s Colts
The Indianapolis Colts were the laughing stock of the NFL entering Week 10. Then they beat the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, shifting that distinction to Josh McDaniels’ squad. The Colts, after firing their head coach and hiring a former player who had no prior coaching experience, defeated...
Jeff Saturday Makes First Puzzling Move As Colts Head Coach
It took Jeff Saturday less than zero seconds of actual football to make his first puzzling decision as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts named Saturday, a former player who had never previously coached a college or NFL game, interim head coach on Nov. 7 after firing previous coach Frank Reich following their blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. The move was poorly received, with most people making their minds up before watching Saturday at the helm. However, if they didn’t make up their minds before Sunday, they likely did after seeing the move he pulled prior to the Colts’ matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Bucs’ Leonard Fournette Tweets After Terrible Pass To Tom Brady
There reportedly was serious doubt about whether Leonard Fournette would be able to travel to Germany for the Buccaneers’ matchup with the Seahawks. Not only did the running back fly to Munich after working out his apparent passport issue, but he also was partly responsible for arguably the most memorable play from the first game on the NFL’s Week 10 Sunday slate.
NFL Rumors: Leonard Fournette Nearly Missed Germany Game For Non-Injury Reason
Leonard Fournette reportedly was close to taking in the Buccaneers’ Week 10 game as a spectator, and we’re not talking about standing on Tampa Bay’s sideline. Tom Brady and company are in Germany this weekend for an important matchup with the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Sunday reported the Bucs were close to entering the contest without their feature running back, but not because of an injury or strategic decision.
Aaron Rodgers Bluntly Explains Late-Game Dustup With Packers’ Matt LaFleur
Aaron Rodgers helped the Green Bay Packers to an overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but it didn’t come without any frustration from the star quarterback. A visibly flustered Rodgers was caught on camera screaming at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in the final minute of regulation and the game tied 28-all. It came after Green Bay started a possession at its own 33-yard line with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter. After two run plays and an incompletion on third-and-1 from the Green Bay 42, Rodgers voiced his displeasure to LaFleur as the Packers sent the punt unit onto the field with 22 ticks left.
Colts Legend Basks In Revenge Win Over Josh McDaniels, Calls For Firing
All eyes were on Jeff Saturday in his debut as interim head coach, but it was Josh McDaniels who stole headlines. The Colts were lambasted for hiring a former offensive lineman who had zero experience coaching the pro or collegiate ranks. But a quarterback change seemed to make the difference for Indianapolis as it beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 25-20, in Week 10.
Justin Jefferson Terrifies Vikings Fans, Fantasy Owners With TD Celebration
Vikings fans and fantasy football players who roster Justin Jefferson surely were holding their breath after the superstar wideout found the end zone Sunday. Jefferson opened the scoring in the Week 10 matchup between Minnesota and Buffalo at Highmark Stadium. After hauling in a 29-yard pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins on the Vikings’ third offensive play of the game, the third-year receiver registered a 22-yard touchdown grab to give the visitors an early lead in one of the NFL’s toughest environments.
Vikings In Awe Of Justin Jefferson’s ‘Remarkable’ Catch Of Season
It was the battle of star wide receivers in Buffalo, and Justin Jefferson showed why he’s the NFL’s best. Stefon Diggs caught 12 passes for 128 yards off 16 targets in the Bills’ 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Even with Kirk Cousins seemingly making every attempt to give the game away, the 11th-year quarterback knew who to give the ball to. Jefferson had 10 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown off 16 targets.
Kyle Shanahan Reacts To ‘Mind-Blowing’ Ejection In 49ers’ Win
The 49ers’ primetime win over the Chargers on Sunday night didn’t come without a little controversy. San Francisco played the entire second half of its 22-16 victory at Levi’s Stadium without one of its top defenders. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from the Week 10 contest late in the second half after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert. Greenlaw didn’t appear to target Herbert’s head, but referees nonetheless felt the fourth-year pro violated one of the NFL’s zero-tolerance rules.
NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. To Narrow Down List Of Potential Teams
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes could end with a quarter of the season to go. The free agent wide receiver has a list of NFL teams he hopes to sign with this season — the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.
NFL Odds: These NFC Future Prices Definitely Worth Considering
One of my favorite things to do around the NFL halfway point is examine the futures markets. As we approach Week 11 of the NFL, the heaviest hitters are obvious. Bettors love the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII, so bookmakers have shaded those odds to remove most of the value. And when a sportsbook lowers odds on certain teams, prices increase on everybody else.
Commanders-Eagles Betting Preview: Three Bets For ‘Monday Night Football’
With Week 10 of the NFL season nearly complete, let’s try to finish strong with Monday night’s matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are three bets to make for this “Monday Night Football” clash between NFC East divisional rivals, starting with the point spread.
NFL Rumors: How Texans Punished Brandin Cooks For Trade Deadline Antics
Brandin Cooks still is a Texans wide receiver, but he reportedly is no longer a Houston team captain. Cooks was one of the five players named captain by the Texans before the start of the 2022 NFL season, but according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, the veteran wide receiver recently lost that title due to his actions following the trade deadline.
Why Bill Belichick Has Issue With Gabe Davis Play From Bills-Vikings
Had the Vikings wound up losing to the Bills on Sunday, Minnesota fans probably would’ve felt like they’d gotten screwed. And Bill Belichick would’ve been right there with them. After the Vikings recovered a Josh Allen fumble in the end zone to take the lead with under...
Taylor Heinicke, Controversial Penalty Hand Eagles Bettors Bad Beat
The 1972 Miami Dolphins can rejoice as the Eagles are undefeated no more. The Washington Commanders handed Philadelphia its first loss of the season with a 32-21 Week 10 victory over their NFC East rivals. But the game was not without its controversy. The Washington defense forced four turnovers, but...
Rams’ Sean McVay Offers Bleak Outlook On Cooper Kupp’s Injury
Week 10 wasn’t a flat-out disaster for the Rams, but it was pretty darn close. Los Angeles received bad news before its divisional matchup with Arizona, as Matthew Stafford was unable to go at SoFi Stadium due to a concussion. And as backup quarterback John Wolford tried to will the reigning Super Bowl champions to a win Sunday, Stafford’s favorite target sustained an injury of his own.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Four Wideouts To Add After Cooper Kupp Update
Disclaimer: There is no one single receiver in fantasy football who will make up for the extended absence of Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year is one of the top receivers in fantasy with only a few others — Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs — measuring up over the course of the season. Kupp currently ranks fourth in average scoring during the 2022 campaign on 22.4 points per game, per Sportradar.
Commanders Could Activate Carson Wentz from Injured Reserve this Week
Carson Wentz could come off injured reserve for the Washington Commanders this week, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports. Monday night’s game versus the Philadelphia Eagles will be the fourth that Wentz has missed due to a finger injury, making him eligible to play Sunday versus the Houston Texans. Head coach Ron Rivera has not stated his plans for Week 11 and will likely wait until after the Commanders play the Eagles. If Taylor Heinicke, who took over the starting quarterback role from Wentz, were to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season, that would take him to 3-1 as a starter, and an argument could be made for him to keep the starting job. That being said, Wentz is expected to start as soon as he is deemed healthy enough.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0