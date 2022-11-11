Read full article on original website
Related
NWA Receives Fan Backlash Over Tyrus Becoming New World Champion
Tyrus was crowned the new NWA world champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match on Saturday’s Hard Times 3. The NWA, which had been dealing with Nick Aldis’ departure from the promotion, faced fan backlash as a result of Tyrus becoming the new champion.
Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television
According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
Rumor Killer About Charlotte Flair Being Away From WWE TV
Some fans have speculated that something is preventing Charlotte Flair from returning to WWE because she has backed out of a major appearance. Ric Flair confirmed on the “To Be The Man” podcast that Charlotte is fine and healthy, but he has no idea when she will return to WWE TV.
AEW Rampage Will Air at a Special Start Time for a Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage will air earlier on the day following Thanksgiving. TNT’s website shows the November 25th episode of Rampage airing at 4 PM ET, rather than the usual 10 PM ET. The two NHL games scheduled for that day at 5 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET appear to be the cause of this. The time change has yet to be announced by AEW.
Tyrus Crowned New NWA World Champion at NWA Hard Times
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is Tyrus. Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the main event of NWA Hard Times in New Orleans. Matt Cardona was the third competitor in the match. Murdoch was placed in the Tongan death grip by Tyrus, who then...
Fan Kicked Out From WWE Live Event After Throwing a Drink at Scarlett
Fans at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Peoria, Illinois, are stating that a “fan” was arrested after throwing a drink at Scarlett, although there aren’t a ton of details that are currently available about the incident. During the match between Karrion Kross...
Video: Steve Austin Training Amidst WWE WrestleMania Speculation
In the midst of rumors about a possible WWE in-ring return, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has released a new training video. According to previous reports, Austin will be open to any proposals at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023, following his successful return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he defeated Kevin Owens. That doesn’t mean he’ll wrestle again, but he could make an appearance if he doesn’t want to wrestle again.
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
Producers from 11/11/22 WWE SmackDown Revealed, Backstage Note on Sarah Logan
The WWE Producers for the November 11, 2022, WWE SmackDown from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. * Drew Gulak vs. Humberto was a dark match produced by Jason Jordan. * The WWE Tag Team title match featuring The Usos vs. The New...
Billy Corgan Claims NWA Will Be ‘Toughest, Hardest-Hitting Wrestling Promotion in the World’
Billy Corgan has been forthcoming regarding the process by which he books the NWA. Corgan appeared on the Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw podcast the evening before the NWA Hard Times 3 performance on Saturday. He discussed the fact that he offers a product that is popular as well as the reasoning behind his choice to include heavyweights in his top programs.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Peoria, IL 11/12/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com. GUNTHER and Sheamus end up in a no-contest after interference that turns it into a 6-man tag. 6 Man Tag Team Match. Sheamus, Butch,...
What’s The Status Of The NWA?
After a slew of independent shows this past weekend, many fans are talking about the National Wrestling Alliance, which held its “Hard Times” pay-per-view in New Orleans, but unfortunately, the chatter around the historic “ten pounds of gold” is for the wrong reasons. In the main event, Tryus, former WWE grappler Brodus Clay, won the NWA World Heavyweight championship after he competed in a three-way bout against Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
DDT D-Oh Grand Prix Night 6 Results – November 13, 2022
DDT D-Oh Grand Prix Night 6 Results – November 13th, 2022. Burning & Ricky Shane Page defeated Extreme Champion Joey Janela,Kazuma Sumi & Makoto Oishi (4:59) 6 Man Tag Team Champions Disaster Box defeated Pheromones via DQ (9:32) Block B Match Of The 2022 D-Oh Grand Prix. Yukio Naya...
Bret Hart Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him After Becoming WWE Champion
Bret Hart won the WWE Title by defeating Ric Flair on October 12, 1992, capping off a fruitful career that also saw him capture the Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Title. His initial championship reign would last 174 days. The Hitman recently spoke with The Ringer about Survivor Series...
Wrestling Revolver “Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em” Results (11/12/22)
Wrestling Revolver held its “Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em” event at the Calumet Center in Dayton, Ohio on November 12th. The show aired live on FITE +. The featured match of the event was Trey Miguel defending his Revolver Remix Title against Alex Shelley in a 30 minute Ironman Match.
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (11/7/22) – Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA – 5,731 sold. AEW Dynamite (11/9/22) – Agganis Arena in Boston, MA – 3,609 sold. WWE SmackDown (11/11/22) – Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN – 8,661 sold.
Shawn Michaels Says Bret Hart “Was Easily a Better Wrestler” Than Him
WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed his experiences of working with Bret Hart over the course of their careers in an interview with TheRinger.com. “Over the years, I have sort of come to understand Bret and I will always be linked....
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando, FL 11/12/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com. Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Thea Hail) defeated Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima & Valerie Loureda. Singles Match. Tank Ledger defeated Kale Dixon. Post-match, Grayson Waller attacked...
