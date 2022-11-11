ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton man arrested after police investigate stabbing on Lydia Street

By Neal Simon, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
 4 days ago
A Binghamton man was arrested on a felony assault charge Thursday after police investigated a stabbing on Lydia Street.

Patrol officers had responded at about 2:45 p.m. to the area around 22 Lydia St. for a male with multiple stab wounds to his head and neck.

Police said the stabbing victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

According to investigators, before being taken to a hospital, the injured man identified the person who stabbed him as Joseph M. Irons, 38, who lives at 26 Lydia St.

When officers arrived at 26 Lydia St., Irons was on a second-floor exterior porch and initially refused to surrender to uniformed officers, police said.

Officials said officers were able to develop a dialogue with Irons, eventually persuading him to surrender after approximately two hours.

Irons was charged with first-degree assault and is being held at the Broome County jail.

Police said three long guns at Irons’ residence were turned over to authorities and an “Extreme Risk Protection Order” will be requested. The order, which must be issued by a court, prohibits a person from purchasing or possessing guns and requires the person to surrender any guns they already own or possess.

Binghamton Police said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 607-772-7080.

