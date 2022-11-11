NASA will proceed with Artemis I launch after impacts from Hurricane Nicole

Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here .

---

The multibillion-dollar Space Launch System rocket that endured hours of Hurricane Nicole's impacts did sustain minor damages but is still on track for liftoff next week, a seemingly unprecedented turnaround for a brand new vehicle tasked with flying NASA's most important mission in decades.

Agency officials on Friday said teams at Kennedy Space Center continue to inspect the massive rocket and its ground support equipment ahead of launch, currently slated for 1:04 a.m. EST Wednesday, Nov. 16. That marks less than a week between Nicole's worst impacts and launch day.

"Right now, there's nothing preventing us from getting to the 16th," Jim Free, an associate administrator at NASA, told reporters during a Friday briefing. "We do still have some work to do."

The primary concern – that wind gusts would have exceeded the 85 mph constraint for which SLS was certified – did nearly materialize this week, but not quite. Free said sensors located around pad 39B recorded peak wind gusts of 82 mph as Nicole passed through early Thursday. Other concerns, like the potential for devastating storm surge and flooding, also did not take shape.

So far, Free said, teams have found minor damages to sealants around the Orion spacecraft secured atop the rocket, umbilicals knocked out of alignment by winds, and other items like water intrusion in the support tower's crew access arm. No single item of damage appears to be a dealbreaker for next week's uncrewed Artemis I launch to the moon and back.

That NASA found itself in a position where the rocket had to sit on the pad during a hurricane and not in the Vehicle Assembly Building, however, had some scratching their heads – and others vocally opposed to the decision.

NASA's decision to roll out

SLS is assembled, or stacked, in KSC's iconic Vehicle Assembly Building. Late last week, officials gave the "go" to begin rolling the rocket over four miles to pad 39B, a process that takes roughly 11 hours and stresses its components along the way.

NASA officials knew about a small weather system developing near the Bahamas before rollout, but forecasts at the time pointed to a low chance of development into a full-on storm. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30 and it's unusual for Atlantic systems to rapidly strengthen toward the end.

But Nicole bucked the trend and began growing almost immediately after rollout wrapped up last Friday. Over the weekend, it was clear NASA needed to make some kind of decision about the system projected to became at least a tropical storm.

But it was already too late: because it takes up to three days to prepare roll operations, forecasts showed the rollback wind limit of 46 mph would have been violated en route to the VAB. Forecasts, however, showed keeping the rocket at the pad would likely be the safer bet as SLS is certified for winds up to 85 mph at the 60-foot mark. Nicole was not projected to become powerful enough to break that limit.

"I know there are questions about our decision to rollout or our decision to stay," Free said. "We did have very focused, very deliberate meetings (on both options) before we rolled out."

More: Terran Orbital ends pursuit of world's largest satellite factory in Florida

More: As Nicole strengthens, NASA and Space Force prep for storm surge

"I can assure you ... we talked a lot about the risk of both and the analysis that went into both, so we decided to stay," Free said.

Free said teams would have obviously preferred keeping the $4.1 billion mission's rocket in the VAB, but the less risky decision was to stay at the pad.

Peak winds hit 82 mph at 60 feet, but lightning tower sensors recorded gusts as high as 100 mph 457 feet above ground. That means NASA stayed within its limits at the 60-foot mark.

"All the measurements taken show no breaking of those limits," Free said. "The loads are going to vary (at different heights around the pad) ... none of those were exceeded for our certification limits."

If inspections continue to check out, Wednesday's Artemis I launch will kick off a 25-day uncrewed mission to lunar orbit and then back to Earth. The Orion capsule taking flight atop SLS is slated to splash down in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11.

If all goes according to plan, that will pave the way for Artemis II to run a similar mission profile but with astronauts in Orion. Then, Artemis III aims to put two astronauts on the moon's surface sometime before 2030.

SLS and Nicole's winds

Storms of any intensity are problematic for spaceflight. Hardware machined to stringent specifications and reliability not only has to be maintained, but also limited life.

Nearly every operation from rollout to fueling takes a toll on SLS' hardware. When it comes to transporting the rocket, for example, the rocket is rated for 11 rolls, five of which have been used.

Hurricane Nicole and its powerful winds presented another issue: the angle at which pressure is applied. Rockets are typically excellent and handling pressure vertically, but much like an empty soda can, squeezing from the sides is far more likely to cause damage.

"Airframe structures are built to be strong in certain directions," said Phil Metzger , a planetary scientist at the University of Central Florida who worked on space shuttle processing teams. "That's the kind of thing you do on a rocket because mass is super important."

In other words, because every pound matters, rockets don't need to be strong against pressure from all angles, just the ones that matter during flight. Boron tubes used during the shuttle program, for example, were incredibly strong from a top-to-bottom perspective.

"But if you put any side-loading on it, you could crack and shatter it," Metzger said.

In general, inspections in the wake of a major event like a hurricane could add up to significant delays since there's no quick way to scan the rocket for damages. Metzger said the 85 mph limit likely had margin of safety built in, so the chances of SLS sustaining major damages were probably low.

"It sounds to me like NASA's really not too worried about it and they have a lot of margin (above certified thresholds)," he said.

But if something does go wrong, everything changes – and Congress will want answers.

"There is always an element of covering," Metzger said. "You want to believe you're making decision that are the right thing, but in the space program, there is always an element of realizing that if you screw up, you could be called in front of Congress to testify."

Part of the inspection process is about generating documentation showing that all reasonable efforts were made to not only find flaws, but fix them.

"We used to say that in the shuttle program: 'I don't want to be the one who gets called into Congress for this.'"

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule .

Contact Emre Kelly at aekelly@floridatoday.com or 321-242-3715. Follow him on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram at @EmreKelly.

Space Launch System (SLS) Infographics

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: NASA will proceed with Artemis I launch after impacts from Hurricane Nicole