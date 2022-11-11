ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darius Garland's Status For Cavs-Warriors Game

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Darius Garland says he will play in Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

On Friday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in San Francisco, California, to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

For the game, they will have one of their best players available.

Fedor: " #Cavs Darius Garland on how he is feeling going into tonight’s game after being under the weather vs. Sacramento: “I’m alright. I’m playing tonight.”

Garland injured his eye in the first game of the season and missed five games in a row.

He also missed a game on Nov. 4 against the Detroit Pistons with a knee injury.

Even with being in and out of the lineup, he is still off to a solid start to the year.

The former Vanderbilt star is averaging 16.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists per contest.

However, he has struggled shooting the ball (37.5% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range).

Last season, he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest and made the NBA All-Star Game for the first time.

Over the offseason, the Cavs acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz, and the pairing makes up one of the best backcourts in the league.

They come into the game with an 8-3 record in their first 11 games and had been on an eight-game winning streak before losing to the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings in the last two games.

